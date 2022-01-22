SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a biotech to watch for in the coming months. Not only did it just recently announce positive data from its phase 3 HELIOS-A study, which is exploring vutrisiran for the treatment of patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. These were 18 months results which reinforce the notion that this drug is able to help this patient population. The company showed this positive data just recently, but it is already ahead of the curve in terms of possibly obtaining FDA approval for vutrisiran. That's because the FDA has already accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for this drug back in June of 2021. Not only that, but a PDUFA date for potential approval of this drug for U.S. marketing has been set for April 14, 2022. Not only that, but it has already been working on expanding the use of vutrisiran and its other RNAi drug patisiran for the treatment of patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Expanding to target cardiac manifestations of the disease is another important step for this biotech to reach more patients. With so much potential to advance to additional patients with hATTR, plus the possibility for FDA approval of vutrisiran for hATTR patients with polyneuropathy, I believe it is a good buy.

The 18-Month Phase 3 Results Reinforce Ability For Vutrisiran To Treat Polyneuropathy Patients

The positive results come from a phase 3 study known as HELIOS-A. This was a global randomized, open-label study to treat patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The trial recruited a total of 164 patients who had this rare disease. They were randomized 3:1 to receive either:25 mg of vutrisiran via subcutaneous injection once every 3 months or 0.3 mg/kg of patisiran via intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks as a reference comparator for 18 months. For efficacy measure, it came down to those who received drug in the HELIOS-A phase 3 study compared to the placebo group from the APOLLO phase 3 study, which recruited the same patient population being studied here. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in mNIS+7 at 9 months. Why is this important? Well, first it is important to understand what hATTR is and then what the polyneuropathy portion entails.

ATTR is a rare disease, whereby there is an abnormal buildup of amyloid deposits. These amyloid deposits consist of misfolded transthyretin proteins that build up on organs and tissues of a person. Eventually such build up causes a damage in certain organs. If it affects the peripheral nerves, that is known as ATTR polyneuropathy. On the other hand, if it affects cardiac (heart) muscles that is known as ATTR cardiomyopathy. Now, when it comes to hereditary ATTR, a mutation of the DNA is inherited and can be passed on for generations. In this context, this type of disease is worse. Why? That's because the TTR proteins themselves are even more unstable and more deposits of amyloid fibrils are made. Getting back to the primary endpoint of this study, mNIS+7 was developed to asses disease progression of polyneuropathy with several measurements. It was revealed that patients given vutrisiran treatment obtained a 0.46 average decrease in the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score (mNIS+7) from baseline at 18 months. Compared to those from the external placebo group who saw a 28.09 increase. Just to note, a decrease of the mNIS+7 score is a good thing, it means patients saw improvement with respect to their disease. Regardless, Alnylam was able to file its NDA long before this data was released.

Financials

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2021. This compares to the $1.9 billion it had back in December 31, 2020. Being that the company produces revenues from approved drugs, it reported sales for the 3 approved drugs it has. These 3 drugs are: ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO. It announced that it achieved full year 2021 product revenues of $662 million. This number represents an 83% annual growth compared to the same period in 2020. Based on its 10-Q SEC filing, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk of course would be the upcoming decision for FDA approval of vutrisiran for the treatment of patients with hATTR with polyneuropathy. The PDUFA date is set for April 14, 2022. There is no guarantee that Alnylam will receive regulatory approval from the FDA of vutrisiran for hATTR patients with polyneuropathy. A good thing is that it at least is also in the process of seeking regulatory approval in several other territories such as: Europe, Brazil, and Japan. A second risk would be three drugs noted above, which are currently being marketed by the company. A year over year annual growth in revenues of 83% is very good. However, there is no guarantee that such growth will be maintained in 2022.

Conclusion

The conclusion is that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a good stock to buy. That's because it has so much potential with the possible FDA approval of vutrisiran for the treatment hATTR patients with polyneuropathy. Besides that, I'm quite impressed with the 83% year over year growth it had achieved, with revenues closing out the year at $662 million. Besides this possible approval to look forward to, Alnylam is already making significant progress to expand vutrisiran towards another hATTR population. This involves those with cardiomyopathy. In the 18-month results noted above, the company saw an interesting finding. It was noted that patients taking vutrisiran treatment for 18 months had seen a reduced need to take technetium uptake in the heart compared to baseline. This was seen in a majority of patients who were in the planned cohort. What does this mean? In theory, this may bode well for the two ongoing studies targeting hATTR cardiomyopathy patients. The two ongoing studies targeting these patients are APOLLO-B and HELIOS-B, which are using the drugs patisiran and vutrisiran respectively. If it can be successful with these two drugs for the cardiomyopathy indication, then it can expand its market to increase revenues. Based on its strong year over year revenue growth of 83%, plus its extensive pipeline using RNAi, I believe it is a good long-term buy.