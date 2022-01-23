stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:BOOT) is the nation's leading western wear retailer. When I first covered Boot Barn here on Seeking Alpha back in October, I noted the company's strong revenue and EPS growth rates, and their market advantage of having no major direct competition of their size. Since I wrote about Boot Barn the company reported another strong quarter and the share price increased from about $100.00 a share to $134.50. Although early guidance for the upcoming Q3 projects much stronger results, the stock price has retraced. At this writing, it is currently under $100.00 a share. I believe the pullback is overdone and may represent an opportunity for those who are interested in this company.

Boot Barn Logo Boot Barn

Source for image, data, and information: Boot Barn, Macrotrends, and YCharts

FY 22 Q2 Results, Q3 Guidance, and Company Growth

Boot Barn is continuing with its rapid growth. Total revenue for FY 21 at $893 million was just under $1 billion, but by the second quarter of FY 22 they already had over a billion in sales for the TTM. Boot Barn should report their FY 22 Q3 in the next few days, but with the preliminary information they released the company's sales have already passed $1 billion in just the first 3 quarters of FY 22 alone.

One billion in revenue marks a major milestone, but with another quarter remaining to report then they are not only a billion-dollar company, but on their way to the next billion. In fact, the company's growth plan includes a statement about scaling the business to support the future needs of a multi-billion-dollar retail operation. This shouldn't be too difficult for Boot Barn, as they believe they are positioned to grow new store units by at least 10% annually in the years to come.

The company maps below show their progress over the last decade. The company believes there is significant expansion available even in some of the areas where they may appear to be covered well. Also, they are finding that the new stores they are opening in the northeast are being well accepted and are even exceeding their expectations.

Store Expansion Boot Barn

The company noted that they were able to remain open during the pandemic, as much of their merchandise is work related, and thus a necessity. This provided benefits such as being able to retain staff, but also, they continued to open new stores during the pandemic. Boot Barn believes that those new stores saw a competitive advantage during that time. Customers who may normally go to a smaller store, such as a mom and pop, were finding many of those stores closed. Boot Barn was able to attract those customers and perhaps build long term relationships that can carry forward for years to come.

Boot Barn's e-commerce business continues to perform well with a 57% gain in the second quarter over the comparable quarter from two years ago. The lessons learned from the pandemic are helping the company in several ways. For example, Boot Barn is finding that they can control inventory levels much better by fulfilling their online orders from the existing inventory available from across the entire chain of stores, and shipping to where it's needed.

The strategy of moving merchandise as such, created by the pandemic, is now used for controlling inventory, cutting on expenses, and increasing margins. This is especially useful in this time when shipping of new goods is costly and less timely. It even helps the company manage clearance goods. Boot Barn does not typically carry a lot of clearance inventory, but the movement of products to locations where they are needed decreases the need for clearances.

The company also notes that its exclusive brands are selling well, and those brands represented 28.8% of net sales in Q2. Boot Barn's exclusive brands have performed so well that three of those brands are included in the Top 5 of all store brands. Boot Barn notes that its exclusives brands give them some flexibility in managing supply of inventory and in holding down costs such as freight. That allows the company to keep prices lower and to mitigate some inflationary effects for the customer.

Like some other retailers, Boot Barn has found that the recent high consumer demand allows them to focus their advertising and save on some of the costs. Also, less promotions and less markdowns are needed, which further helps to provide better margins.

Boot Barn Fashion Boot Barn

Valuation

In my last article I considered the existing TTM EPS at $3.37, and I used the then current P/E of around 30 to determine that at about $100.00 a share, the stock was near a fair value. Per Macrotrends data, the current TTM EPS today is $4.43. The current market P/E has dropped to around 21, this of course, derives the current market price of around $93.00 today.

As mentioned, Q3 data will be released soon, but the company has already provided guidance that they expect Q3 to yield about $2.27 in EPS. If we update the TTM using that data, we will see a TTM EPS of $5.70. At a 21 P/E that would imply a fair market price of $119.70.

Using a 30 P/E for my fair market value made more sense at last report. It seemed obvious that the year would produce even better results and the market was allowing it. This proved to be the correct approach as the preliminary Q3 numbers support the earlier use of the higher P/E in anticipation.

I think the case for the future is just as strong, if not more so. But to be more conservative I'll use the 5-year average P/E for Boot Barn, as shown in the image below.

5-Year P/E Ratio Range YCharts

With a projected TTM EPS of $5.70 and an average P/E of 22.61, that will set a fair market value for Boot Barn at $128.88. I believe that $128.88 is the current fair value of Boot Barn, contingent on the actual results that the company posts for Q3. At $128.88, the fair price is a substantial gain over the current market price.

When you look at the sales trend and EPS trends it's not hard to conclude that the full FY 22 EPS TTM will likely lend to increasing the fair market value.

Net Sales Graph Boot Barn EPS Growth Chart Macrotrends

Overall, I think the long-term prospects for higher share prices are very good. Growth is strong and steady, and it probably even could be used to justify a better than average P/E. But I take a more conservative stance this time because there is some increased uncertainty now as the market conditions may be evolving.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

Boot Barn will have some seasonality to its sales, and future quarters may reflect that more so than we are seeing in FY 22. But it's worth noting that Boot Barn is not as subject to seasonality as some other retailers are since a lot of their merchandise is for work wear that needs regular replenishment.

Boot Barn competes for the labor force and the company saw some increases in payroll expenses. Also, marketing costs were higher year-over-year. I believe a lot of this may be mostly a consequence of the returning of consumer demand that followed from the worst days of the pandemic.

Supply and inventory are a major concern for retailers currently. The company believes that it was well positioned coming into the holiday season. As an example, inventory for comparable stores was up 8.8% in Q2 vs. the same quarter in FY 21. They see that as quite an accomplishment in a time when sales growth was up 60%.

Boot Barn Apparel and Accessories Boot Barn

Final Thoughts

At the rate Boot Barn is growing it could be very easy to project targets well above the current fair value. Boot Barn is a quality company that is executing a solid growth plan and they have ample opportunity to continue their nationwide store rollout.

As I stated, I think my numbers are conservative. I recognize that there is some concern that retail in general may slow into 2022 as pent-up demand may decrease and stimulus money is discontinued. There may be much merit in that, but it may also be good to keep in mind that a lot of Boot Barn's business is not just cyclical.

I think Boot Barn's sales and EPS will likely climb higher into their FY 23. At what rate exactly it is hard to say, but they do have a good history. And even if sales mostly flattened, I would expect the newer TTM EPS to at least support the fair market price I determined. At $128.88, that is a good measure above today's market share price.

And if FY 21 is an exceptional year, some say it never hurts to "make hay while the sun shines", especially if you already have the barn. Boot Barn is doing just that as they paid off the remainder of a $50 million term loan and ended the second quarter with no outstanding debt and $39.5 million in cash. That's a great position to be in regardless of the economic environment. Boot Barn looks prepared to weather about any situation.

Boots in Snow Boot Barn

Or as they might say it, whatever the weather, don't get caught without your boots!