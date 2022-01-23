Aleksandr Golubev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has demonstrated its ability to generate large amounts of cash over the years regardless of the problems that arise in the different industries for which it operates, and proof of this is its ability to amply cover the dividend and debt interest expenses with cash from operations despite shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, volume declines, labor shortages, and fast increases in material and transport costs. The company's products and services represent an essential part of the manufacturing equipment of many industries, and this offers the company a large component of stability and the ability to adapt the price of its products based on production costs with relative ease, which enables stable margins over the time.

Still, the company's sales are subject to periods of volatility due to the cyclical nature of the business for which it operates, and the current headwinds that are impacting the company's operations are global supply chain and logistics issues, increased material and transport costs, and labor shortages, which had the worst impact during the third quarter of 2021. This has caused a very considerable drop in the share price, which opens the door to a great opportunity for those investors who are willing to hold the shares through the current difficulties and wait for the headwinds to fade in the long term.

A brief overview of the company

Flowserve is a global manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems, including engineered and industrial pumps, seals, automation, and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. The company was founded in 1912, but some of the company's brands date back from 1790, and currently operates in more than 55 countries. Its market cap stands at ~$4.25 billion, which means the company is a mid-cap one.

Flowserve.com

The company's products are used in a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation (nuclear, fossil and renewable), water management, paper producers, mining and ore processing, desalination plants, food and beverage, and even snow-making systems, among others. Periodic maintenances, repair, and replacement parts of the company's customers represent a continuous stream of revenues that ensures certain predictability of sales over time.

During the 2008-2015 period, the company was an aggressive stock buybacker, and this is one of the main reasons that have led to the increase in debt and sales stagnation during the past few years as the company invested vast amounts of cash for its share repurchase programs. The current level of debt and headwinds will make it difficult for the company to continue reducing the number of outstanding shares in the short to mid-term, at least at the same speed as it used to, but long-term investors could expect strong buybacks over the years since it is part of the management philosophy.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $31.96, which represents a 43.79% decline from mid-term highs of $56.86 on September 19, 2018, and a 60.81% decline from all-time highs of $81.55 on February 20, 2014. I certainly don't see any compelling reason for dumping the stock in this way as the current headwinds are global and are affecting Flowserve's margins far less than most companies in other cyclical industries. Its cash position remains strong and its survival is not in question, so there is no reason to panic.

Acquisitions, divestitures, and expansion projects

To understand the current situation of the company, it is important to first review the latest acquisitions, divestitures, and expansions that it has carried out during the past few years.

In December 2013, the company acquired Innovative Mag-Drive, LLC, a manufacturer of advanced sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps with presence in the chemical and general industries, for $78.7 million.

In March 2014, the company expanded its pump products' manufacturing capacity in the Asia Pacific Region by opening a pump manufacturing plant in Coimbatore, India. Later in the same month, the company sold its Naval OY business unit, a Finnish supplier of all-welded ball valves for the heating industry. The unit was acquired in 2002 when the company bought Invensys Flow Control but proved to have a strong cyclical nature and the management finally decided to divest it.

In January 2015, the company acquired SIHI Group B.V., a global manufacturer of engineered vacuum and fluid pumps and related services with a strong presence in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets, for ~$372.5 million. The company is based in the Netherlands and added ~$350 million sales to Flowserve's annual sales with gross profit margins of almost 30%.

In May 2017, the company announced the divestment of Gestra AG business unit to Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCPK:SPXSF) (OTCPK:SPXSY), for €186 million ($203.6 million), in order to optimize the company's operations as the management wanted to focus on core businesses. Gestra's sales were ~€92.5 million during 2016. In July of the same year, the company also sold Vogt, a manufacturer of valves for a wide range of industries whose sales were ~$17 million per year, for $28.0 million.

The company is currently expanding into the Internet of Things industry with the launch of RedRaven in 2021, an asset monitoring tool that allows facilities to remotely control their physical assets while detecting incidents before they occur.

As we can see, the company is a very active acquirer of companies operating in its industry, and although the increase in the debt level suggests so, my conclusion considering both acquisitions and divestitures is that it was not the acquisitions that took the debt to new levels as there were also major divestments. It was disproportionate spending on share buybacks that increased the debt without contributing to the growth of the company but just improving per-share metrics.

Sales show the cyclicality of the company

The company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide and sales increased steadily until 2013. Aftermarket services ensure certain stability in sales and their continuity, but they gradually declined from 2014 to 2017 as a result of declining CAPEX from most players of the industries it operates for. Even so, these were partially recovered in 2018 and 2019, until the pandemic disrupted the company's operations again.

10-K filings

In this sense, the company reported a 5.37% decline in sales for the whole of 2020, with the biggest quarterly decline year over year taking place during the fourth quarter at 7.76%. During the first quarter of 2021, net sales declined by 4.05% year over year (3.68% compared to the same quarter of 2019), during the second quarter by 2.90% year over year (9.28% compared to the same quarter of 2019), and by 6.29% year over year during the third quarter (13.09% compared to the same quarter of 2019). As a consequence, trailing-twelve months' revenues have decreased for 6 consecutive quarters as supply chain disruptions began to be a worrying problem in the different industries of the world and impacted the company's revenues by around $60 million only in the third quarter of 2021.

Still, the company's backlog increased by 13% year over year during the third quarter of 2021 to $912 million while aftermarket orders remain strong. The third quarter was impacted by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and results for the fourth quarter will most likely show profound impacts from the Omicron variant. To adapt to the new times, the company provided pumps, valves, and seals to Pfizer (PFE) to support the production of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. The company also provided Pfizer with over 200 cryogenic ball valves, through its Corrosion Fluid Products business, to expand its COVID-19 vaccine mass production capabilities. This shows the versatility of the company's products and how the company can quickly adapt to changes in the needs of its customers.

Data by YCharts

The company's PS ratio currently stands at 1.160, which means it generates $0.86 in sales for each dollar investors hold in shares, each year. Compared to the past, this ratio shows investors are willing to pay much less than in most of recent history, so we could say that pessimism currently reigns among them at present, which represents a good opportunity to acquire shares at lower prices.

As of 2019, 41% of sales came from North America, 21% from the Asia Pacific, 21% from Europe, 12% from the Middle East and Africa, and 6% from Latin America. In this sense, the company has a strong global presence, with sales well-diversified geographically.

Margins look strong despite current headwinds

The company has historically achieved very healthy gross margins that dance around 30%, something that is possible thanks to how essential its products and their maintenance are for the industries for which it operates.

Data by YCharts

The company managed to achieve gross profit margins of 29.27% and EBITDA margins of 9.37% during the third quarter of 2021 as the company increased the prices of its products and services four times during 2021. Supply chain issues, global logistics and higher freight costs, and labor shortages negatively impacted gross profit by ~$20 million during the third quarter of 2021. In this sense, I find it quite surprising that profit margins have remained in such a positive range considering the global disruptions derived from the reopening of the global economies during 2021. And considering the last price increase went into effect at the end of 2021, I expect margins to stay in a healthy range in the medium term, allowing the company to keep generating strong cash from operations in the quarters to come.

Data by YCharts

Although it is true that the different headwinds that the company has been dragging along over the last 6 years have had a significant impact on cash from operations, we can see that its ability to generate cash continues to be very high despite navigating through such a hostile operating environment.

Debt is not a major issue

The company's long-term debt has increased significantly in recent years from ~$500 million in 2010 to $1.72 billion at the end of 2020 as the company engaged in an aggressive stock buyback strategy in order to improve per-share performance in the 2008-2015 period, but increasing cash and equivalents caused net debt to actually decline by $300 million during the past three years to $652 million, which is a very conservative debt level considering the company's cash from operations. During the third quarter of 2021, the company pre-funded debt maturities to take advantage of favorable debt markets and fully redeemed senior notes with maturities in 2022 and 2023.

Data by YCharts

Despite the surge in debt, trailing twelve months' interest expenses of $64.33 million does not represent a major risk considering the company's strong capacity to generate cash from operations. In fact, the company has enough cash and equivalents to actually pay down around half of the company's long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

Still, we shouldn't underestimate the impact that a few consecutive bad quarters could have on debt, although I think it's a very remote risk at this point as the company has managed to successfully increase the price of its products four times in such a delicate operating environment, keeping thus very healthy margins.

In May 2020, the company announced $100 million of aggressive cost actions as a response to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, some of which will be structural, and it seems that the company has not reactivated its CAPEX at the moment. As a consequence, trailing twelve months' capital expenditures decreased by $32 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $45.0 million.

Data by YCharts

It seems that the company has been reducing expenses and accumulating cash over the last few years, which has significantly improved its cash position as net debt declined consequently. As a result, and after a few years of austerity, the balance sheet is increasingly prepared for a new major acquisition, which should be relatively close considering that net debt is at such a low level.

The dividend is safe

The company has a very long history of paying quarterly dividends and has increased them over the years at a fairly enviable rate. The last dividend raise took place during the first quarter of 2020 when it increased from $0.19 per quarter to $0.20, although everything points to the rate of increases going to slow down as cash from operations remains limited by headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Even so, the cost of current dividends is covered relatively easily. To make sure of it, I will now calculate what percentage of cash from operations the company has allocated over the years for the payment of the dividend as well as the payment of interest on the debt.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash from operating activities (in millions) $517.13 $487.76 $570.96 $440.76 $240.48 $311.07 $190.83 $324.10 $310.54 Dividend expense (in millions) $73.77 $76.90 $85.12 $93.65 $97.75 $99.23 $99.42 $99.56 $104.16 Interest expense (in millions) $43.52 $54.41 $60.32 $65.27 $60.14 $59.73 $58.16 $54.98 $57.39 Cash payout ratio 22.68% 26.92% 25.47% 36.06% 65.65% 51.10% 82.57% 47.68% 52.02%

Source: 10-K filings

As we can see, the company has always tried to maintain a fairly conservative cash payout ratio. As for now, the trailing twelve months' cash from operations declined by 3.6% during the first quarter of 2021 to $299.4 million, but increased to $351.7 million during the second quarter and stabilized at $347.4 million during the third quarter, which is more than enough to cover annual interest and dividend expenses of ~$160 million. This represents a very good cash generation capacity, especially if we consider a trailing twelve months' impact of $59.4 million from declining account payables partially offset by $19.7 million coming from reduced inventories in the same period.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield currently stands at 2.50%, which is much higher than the yield of recent years. The falling share price has depressed expectations for growth and expansion of the company's dividend, so shareholders are no longer willing to buy shares for a reduced yield. Even so, we must not forget that this is a cycle and that this represents an opportunity to acquire shares with a yield on cost significantly higher than that offered in the last decade. Also, 2.50% is a good yield considering a ~50% cash payout ratio in times of difficulty.

Share buybacks were disproportionate

Since around 2008, the company began to buy back its own shares in order to increase the size of the company that each share represents and successfully decreased the number of shares outstanding. In November 2014, the company announced a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million after the completion of the past $1 billion program that started in early 2012.

Data by YCharts

In this sense, the company managed to reduce the total number of shares outstanding by ~20% in the 2010-2015 period, but the headwinds that the different industries for which the company operates began to experience forced it to pause buybacks.

Risks worth mentioning

Certainly, I do not perceive high risks in the foreseeable future as the company enjoys very positive profit margins that have allowed it to keep the dividend and interest expenses widely covered throughout the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and the current headwinds derived from it. The current major risks (supply chain issues, labor shortages, and increased material and freight costs) have not stopped the company from generating enough cash to continue reducing its net debt, which only makes its prospects improve quarter after quarter.

The company has a strong cyclical nature and can be impacted by headwinds for many years in a row, and although it has a high capacity to generate positive cash year after year, it is very important to keep in mind that as the price of the shares increases due to improving prospects, the risk increases too. For this reason, I think it would be a good idea to have an exit plan before investing. Similarly, I believe it is important to keep cash reserves in order to be able to add new shares to the position in case the share price continues to decline since we are at a point in the cycle (and in the economy) marked by strong volatility.

Conclusion

It is true that Flowserve, like many other companies operating in cyclical industries, is facing some headwinds that are hurting the company's operations, but I don't think the situation is dire enough to justify a 43.79% drop in the price of shares since September 2018 (and 60.81% from all-time highs in 2014). This is so because although it is true that global headwinds have caused a drop in sales, volumes, and margins, the company has managed to cover the dividend and interest on debt with relative ease only with cash from operations while reducing net debt despite all challenges.

Even so, although the maintenance and replacement parts of the installations it carries out for its customers generate a relatively stable revenue stream and its margins are high and quite stable, I consider that the company has a strong cyclical component and should thus be averaged down just in case the price continues to fall. Also, it would be a good idea to have an exit plan for when everything that is priced in is mostly tailwinds.