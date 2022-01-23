undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

The obvious topic this week is the sell-off that started on Tuesday and continued through the week.

The cause isn't economic - that is, there aren't any signs of a recession on the horizon. First, there are no signs of major financial market stress:

Three Fed financial stress indexes FRED

Two of the Chicago Fed financial market indicators (the leverage and risk index) along with the St. Louis Financial Market Stress Index are well contained.

Lower-grade bond yields FRED

There have been no meaningful spikes in the lower-rated credits.

30, 60, and 90-day financial commercial paper FRED

While short-term financial market commercial paper yields have risen, this is most likely the result of rising short-term rates instead of stress.

The real cause is that the Fed is not only going to raise interest rates but it will also wind down its asset purchase program. As a result, yields have been tracking higher:

2, 5, and 10-year yields FRED

Starting last fall, 2-year yields (in red) started to move higher. 5-year yields (in green) followed a few weeks later. 10-year yields (in blue) were higher in the last few weeks.

In essence, this is another taper tantrum.

Let's start looking at the technical picture, starting with graphs that show this year's sell-off:

SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM since the fisrt of the year Stockcharts

All the charts have the same pattern: a sell-off that started on the afternoon of the 5th which continued through the morning of the 10th. The markets attempted a counter-rally but returned to selling during the afternoon of the 13th. They have been trending lower since. Now, all of the EMAs are trending lower. Shorter EMAs are below longer EMAs and prices are below all the EMAs. This is the most bearish posture possible.

Let's pull the lens back and look at the 3-month charts:

3-month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

The SPY, QQQ, and IWM have all broken key short-term support areas. While the SPY is right at the 200-day EMA, the QQQ and IWM are now below that indicator. Friday's selling was punctuated by a spike in volume.

Let's pull the lens back further to the 6-month time frame:

6-month charts of the SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA Stockcharts

The QQQ was wiped out most of its 6-month gains. The IWM is at a 6-month low. The SPY and DIA have lost most of their respective gains.

Let's pull the lens back further to the 1-year time horizon.

1-year charts of SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

Let's start with the IWM (lower right) which is a good proxy for risk-bearing. That index has been trading sideways for the last year, consolidating a very strong rally from the lows of 2020. Prices have now broken below resistance, meaning the consolidation is over. Sing the highs in early November the index is off 17%. The QQQ is back at levels from last fall. It's lost about half its gains from the last year. The SPY is in better shape but will likely be pulled lower by the IWM and QQQ.

On one hand, this could simply be a "taper tantrum" is response to the Fed removing stimulus and raising rates. But let's add another less optimistic view: since the indexes are a leading indicator they are telegraphing a slowing growth scenario. Here we should note that should inflation persist, the Fed may be forced to continue raising rates to a level that would cause a recession. We're still a very long way from that possibility. But it's certainly something to consider.