Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Th esis Statement

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares gained over 65% in 2021, beating the Nasdaq 100's nearly 27% rise by more than double. With the economic rebound and higher than ever digital spending, the company is expected to outperform the market once again and still qualifies with a buy rating. The recent market correction that has put the stock on sale provides an attractive entry point.

Alphabet's Performance Vessel: Google

According to Zenith's Advertising Expenditure Forecasts report, the global ad market demonstrated a 15.6% growth in 2021, rising to $705 billion, and is likely to show a 9.1% growth in 2022, 5.7% in 2023, and 7.4% in 2024. Additionally, 65.1% of the total global ad spend is expected through digital channels in the current year. As a result, the overall global Ad outlook remains favorable, and GOOG will be a key beneficiary of this growth.

According to eMarketer, 64% of all digital ad spend revenue is controlled by Amazon (AMZN), Google, and Facebook (FB). However, in 2020, GOOG had a challenging year, as its net ad revenue share shrunk by 4.8% due to tougher competition with FB. Not surprisingly, GOOG reclaimed its share in 2021, but the challenging times are not over as other players are starting to eat into GOOG's market share. Nevertheless, I don't expect this to severely threaten the company's competitive position in the long term, which is already factored in the stock price and justifies the lower valuation than its peers.

Net Ad Revenue Share Worldwide emarketer.com

Ad spending in the Search Advertising segment is projected to exceed $203 billion in 2022 and reach over $272 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Google has consistently outmatched all its competitors in the search engine market with about 85% market share for over a decade. As per the third-quarter financial results, Google search accounts for almost 60% of Alphabet's total revenues with about $38 billion out of $65 billion.

Worldwide desktop market share of leading search engines statista.com

Google's revenue has been consistently rising with a median growth of 124% and a CAGR of over 17% for the last decade, out of which Google ad revenue has consistently occupied an average of 92% share, growing in line with the total revenue. Not only has the revenue been consistently growing, but through operational efficiencies, the company has more than doubled its YoY operating income for the nine months ending September 30th, 2021.

Last but not least, the Google Cloud, one of the company's fastest-growing segments, jumped 45% in Q3 compared to the same period in 2020. So even though it's hard to compete on the cloud with Amazon Web Services, the company has wisely leveraged its technological edge and drove operational leverage through Cloud services, with projected annual growth of 32% through 2025.

YouTube's revenues approaching Netflix

The video-sharing platform segment amounted to around 11% of the company's total revenue. YouTube has become the second most popular social media platform globally, and the platform's global user base amounted to approximately 2,240 million in 2021, projected to reach over 2,854 million users by 2025 with a CAGR of 5%. Furthermore, with over 2 billion Monthly Active Users (MAU), nearly 43% of all global internet users access YouTube every single month. Consequently, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium services have more than 50 million worldwide subscribers. In addition, the platform's advertising revenue showed revenue growth of 43%, up from about $5 billion in 2020 to $7.2 billion in the same period of 2021, approaching Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Q4 revenue of $7.71 billion.

YouTube User Growth statista.com

Alphabet also benefits from tailwinds leading to a robust prospective future with excellent financial performance and solid fundamentals. In addition, the pandemic brought digital transformation, which is expected to be further solidified with economic rebound resulting in a higher consumer spending on online retail, consequently, an increase in Digital advertisement.

What's Next? Entering the Metaverse

Google entered the AR space ahead of time with its Google Glass initiative in 2013 but shortly ceased to flourish amid public outrage pertaining to its built-in data collection capabilities. However, the product is still in circulation as the company released an Enterprise Edition in 2019. Since then, the digital world has come a long way, and video recorders are now virtually embedded in all aspects of our lives through our smartphones. With Google Glass, Alphabet has been a pioneer of AR hardware, and a relaunch of the Google Glass will tell an entirely different story.

After Google's demo of Project Starline, a hyper-realistic 3D video booth, in 2021, Alphabet is now stepping into the Metaverse through its AR venture, Project Iris. The project is reportedly aiming at a 2024 launch date. In addition, the company acquired North, a pioneer in human-computer interfaces and smart glasses, in 2020 to focus on "ambient computing." In the recent earnings call, the CEO Sundar Pichai said:

For a while, we have deeply focused on thinking through computing for the long term. We've talked about ambient computing, and it's just a matter of time before, you know, beyond phones, you'll see other successful form factors. And AR is an exciting part of that future.

In a recent interview, the CEO also highlighted:

It’s always been obvious to me that computing over time will adapt to people than people adapting to computers. You won’t always interact with computing in a black rectangle in front of you. So, just like you speak to people, you see and interact, computers will become more immersive. They’ll be there when you need them to be. So, I have always been excited about the future of immersive computing, ambient computing, AR… The way I think about it is evolving computing in an immersive way with augmented reality.

Further, the company is developing a dedicated Operating System (OS) for its AR project under the former General Manager for OS in Meta Platforms, Mark Lucovsky. He posted job listings that point heavily towards Google's re-entry into this market segment. With Metaverse holding a big chunk of the future tech market, Google is uniquely positioned to leverage its powerhouse to grab a slice of that $800 billion market share.

Project Starline Google offices google.com

''Google it'' indicates a solid Economic Moat

Warren Buffett has once explained how he defines the moat of a business:

What we're trying to find is a business that, for one reason or another -- it can be because it's the low-cost producer in some area, it can be because it has a natural franchise because of surface capabilities, it could be because of its position in the consumers' mind, it can be because of technological advantage, or any kind of reason at all, that it has this moat around it.

"Google it" has already become the "first thing that comes to consumers' mind" when they want to search for something, and this provides the company with a sustainable and durable long-term advantage. Additionally, Alphabet's intangible assets and vast data accumulation provide the company with a competitive advantage to deliver superior value to its advertising clients.

Last but not least, the strong network effect through the growing customer base over Google's products such as YouTube, Gmail, Maps, and others improve the efficiency of the company's advertising product offerings, which enhances monetization opportunities and scale.

Valuation remains reasonable

GOOG stock is currently trading about $2,602 on NASDAQ with a market cap of $1.73 trillion. The company has shown a 41% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021, and considering it as a baseline, the expected revenue for Q4 at a conservative QoQ growth of 25% would be about $71 billion, compiling the annual revenue to a little over $253 billion, a 39% YoY growth. At the TTM net profit margin of 29.52%, the earnings would be approximately $74.81 billion with an EPS of about $111. With a trailing P/E ratio of 25.11, the share price turns out to be $2,787, exposing an approximately 7% upside.

Alphabet's PEG ratio remains at lower levels than its competition and considering its current P/E multiple and growth, it suggests a PEG ratio of around 0.25, indicating further upside potential in the stock. In addition, a lower than 1 PEG coupled with the company's cash reserve of about $140 billion also bodes good tidings for the stock's prospects.

Data by YCharts

For 2022, the revised consensus average analyst estimates the revenue at $254.05 billion and the EPS at $108.41. With a forward P/E ratio of 24.08, the stock's intrinsic value is $2,611 for 2022, meaning that all the upside has been priced into the stock. The stock appears to be fairly valued as a valuation upside inside a 10% bracket may be ignored regarding the valuation model's irregularities.

Alternatively, I may use a DCF model to evaluate the stock, using the 14.80% growth rate (10-year EPS (without non-recurring items) growth rate) as a benchmark. The model suggests a 20% upside with a target price of $3,117.74.

Chart created by the author with data from Guru Focus Premium. gurufocus.com

Additionally, the company's stock has a history of outperforming analyst estimates, and it would be reasonable to expect a positive surprise in the expected EPS of $27.41 on February 1st. All these factors combine to provide a cushion and a reasonable margin of safety for short and long-term investors.

Conclusion

Alphabet has become a household name through its flagship, Google. The company enjoys a substantial market share, significant margins, and solid growth, which are expected to continue at a steady pace for the foreseeable future, positively guiding the company's stock forward.

Continuous investments in future projects are value-enhancing and a recipe for success, even though not all of them will be winners. With tailwinds at Alphabet's back and a strong expected year, the company is charging head-on to address the Metaverse space through its AR initiative.

Undoubtedly, GOOG is a highly followed stock with many Wall Street analysts closely monitoring company's every update, leaving almost no room for informational advantage. However, the stock offers great prospects for investors looking for a solid, low-risk long-play stock.