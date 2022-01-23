kwanchaichaiudom/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I last wrote about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) in my article LKQ Corporation Has Risks, But I'm A Buyer Here which was published on November 22nd, 2020, about 14 months ago. In that article, I explained my valuation process for LKQ, and why I bought the stock. (If you are interested in that process, please click the line above and read that article.) Since then, LKQ has performed very well.

Data by YCharts

LKQ has returned about 56% and roughly doubled the performance of the S&P 500 over the same time period. This week, I took profits in LKQ, and in this article, I will explain why I did so.

My last two articles have also been about stocks I recently sold. The first article was about Dollar Tree (DLTR). I sold that stock for valuation reasons. The second article was about U.S. Bancorp (USB), and I sold that stock because it had likely reached its cyclical peak (or, at least the probability was high enough that the risk/reward over the next couple of years was skewed to the downside). I sold LKQ for a different reason, but it might be the most important reason investors should be aware of today, because the same dynamic applies to many of the mega-cap technology stocks that dominate the market indexes these days.

I'll get into the details in a moment, but the key reason I took profits in LKQ was the danger of what I call "boom/bust risk". And boom/bust risk is a little different than valuation risk or "normal" cyclicality risk that I am trying to avoid with Dollar Tree and U.S. Bancorp.

Let's begin by examining LKQ's earnings history.

What category of stock is LKQ?

Before I analyze a stock, I always first examine its earnings history and its price history in order to determine what sort of analysis is best to use for the stock. For example, for Dollar Tree I used what I call a "full-cycle earnings analysis" and for U.S. Bancorp I used what I call a "deep cyclical" analysis. The determination of which style of analysis to use was informed by the earnings history.

Fast Graphs (annotations by Cory Cramer)

One of the factors that attracted me to LKQ in the first place was that it had a fantastic record of EPS growth that was on par with any of the big technology stocks, but it was only trading around 14-15 P/E when I bought it. That made for a very good risk/reward at the time. The end game of the process is to produce an expected 10-year CAGR for the stock based on EPS, earnings growth, and price mean reversion. After going through that process, I estimated a 10-year CAGR for LKQ was around +13.59% at the time. My basic range for buying "full-cycle earnings" stocks is if the 10-year CAGR is over 12%, the stock is a "buy", if it is in between 4% and 12% is a "hold", and below 4% is a "sell". LKQ was well above my 12% threshold in November of 2020, and that's why I bought the stock back then.

What makes LKQ an interesting case study, is that right now, LKQ's 10-year CAGR is still quite high, at +13.46%, which indicates that it should still be a "buy", but, instead of continuing to hold it, I have sold. So what gives?

Identifying Boom/Bust Danger

Fast Graphs (annotations by Cory Cramer)

Last year, LKQ experience the biggest single-year of EPS in its history as a publicly-traded company. In the two years leading up to 2021, EPS grew at a single-digit rate, and, over the next two years, analysts expect EPS to grow in the single digits as well. Compared to the 52% LKQ saw last year, the longer and more consistent earnings trend is about -80% slower than that. And that is if analysts aren't being too optimistic about the near-term future. There is good reason to think they might be. One time government stimulus and supply chain issues, both of which will likely be diminishing in 2022 and completely gone by 2023, means that if EPS growth was to fall back in line with the previous trend leading up to the stimulus and supply chain issues, instead of $4.35 per share analysts now expect from earnings in 2023 we would get $2.97 per share. Experience has taught me that kind of disappointment in expectations tends to crater stock prices, and I want to avoid that, so a few weeks ago I put a trailing stop on the LKQ position, and that was triggered last week, and I so took profits.

Sometimes when I write personal "sell" articles like this, readers have a hard time with their simplicity. Often they want a big, long explanation of the business and details about long-term goals and competition, management, and a whole range of other issues a person could write about if they chose to do so. But, my view is that it's a little disingenuous for me to fill an article with that information when it has no bearing on why I actually took profits last week. There is not really any one of these businesses' details that would likely have changed my mind when government stimulus, supply chain problems, and COVID, are the simplest explanations for last year's gigantic EPS jump. This doesn't mean I might not end up being wrong. I very well might. But I think the odds are on my side.

Where I put my LKQ money

I always feel a responsibility as a writer that when I write a bearish article on a stock I think is worth selling, I also include an idea of what to do with the proceeds. With inflation running pretty high for the time being, cash isn't too attractive. This year, I have decided to put what I call my "default" money, which is money waiting around to find a home in a new individual stock, in a balanced 60/40 proxy iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). This ETF tends to be less volatile than the overall market, and also tilts toward more international exposure, which I think will make it more defensive since the weightings of mega-cap US tech stocks are smaller in AOR. So far, this year, my estimate has proven to be true.

Data by YCharts

Year-to-date, AOR has declined at about half the pace of SPY and 1/3rd the rate of QQQ. And if the market should reverse at some point and rise, AOR should capture a decent amount of potential upside as well.

Conclusion

A great deal of what I do when it comes to stock investing is to try to find stocks that have similar upside potential as their peers or the market, but less downside potential. My experience has been that most investors have one of two difficulties, they either fail to see the potential upside reward in a stock, or they fail to see the risk in a stock. During bull markets, most people fail to see the risks. During bear markets, most people fail to see the potential rewards. In November of 2020, LKQ's potential rewards seemed to me to outweigh the risks. Now, that situation has reversed and the potential risks seem to me to outweigh the rewards when compared to the alternative AOR.

This article has been the third installment of a four-part series I'm writing where I explain the reasons I'm selling particular stocks. Whenever possible I like to lead by example, so these are all stocks I actually owned and wrote public articles about, that I am now selling for different (though, related) reasons. My next article will complete the series, and after that, I plan to write some more detailed macro-focused articles on the subject, but first I wanted to give detailed and stock-specific examples of my thinking on the subject that are backed by real-life actions.

I did a similar thing four years ago, in January of 2018, when I shared that I was taking profits in the deep cyclical stock BorgWarner (BWA) after it had nearly doubled. Soon after that, I began warning investors about deep cyclical stocks they should consider taking profits in as well. I called that series "How far could they fall?". My hope is that, by leading by example, this time around I might be more successful when it comes to convincing people of the potential downside of holding onto these volatile stocks too long, and under the wrong conditions.