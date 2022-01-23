metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is heading for extensive growth with 10-15% CAGR in the upcoming years calculated with moderate figures. Almost all of the external factors are in the company's favor except for the interest rate rise in the short term. APO reported good third-quarter results and the AUM is expected to grow in the fourth quarter as well. However, a market downturn can heavily affect the investment performance and at the moment January numbers do not look great. That is why I am adding APO to my watch list but not buying yet. For income investors looking to get exposure to the alternative investment sector, APO can be a fair choice with a stable dividend but braver growth investors might find APO a more suitable choice.

Business Model

Apollo Global is an alternative asset manager. The company invests in assets outside of conventional assets such as stocks, and bonds. The company has 3 major segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The lion's share of APO's AUM is in the credit segment with $341 billion AUM, $86 billion is in the Private Equity segment and $54 billion is in the Real Assets segment. Apollo recognizes revenue from several sources, but the two main sources are the management fees and the investment income or loss. The other two sources are advisory fees and performance-based fees. Since Apollo and Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) joined forces APO has an insurance part as well. The company also has a close relationship with Apollo Investment (AINV) (a business development company) because Apollo raised $930 million through an IPO for Apollo Investment in 2004.

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

Apollo reported growth in almost all of its segments compared to Q3 2020 results. The company will announce its fourth-quarter earnings result on February 11, 2022. The management fees grew by 9.5%, performance allocations remained the same, and total investment income outperformed Q3 2020 results by 5.3%. Total assets under management were $481.1 billion compared to Q2 2021 of $471.8 billion. (To be fair this growth was primarily driven by the growth of their retirement services clients.) Fee-generating AUM grew compared to Q2 2021 results while performance fee-eligible AUM experienced a slight decline. Fee-generating AUM was $361.3 billion and performance fee-eligible AUM was $141 billion while in the second quarter fee-generating AUM was $353.6 billion and performance fee-eligible AUM was $142.3 billion. APO had great capital inflows in Q3 with $18.1 billion of capital inflows compared to only $12.4 billion in Q2.

Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo said, "Our business is thriving and we are accelerating on all fronts… we are continuing to attract amazing people to join our team, bolstering our ability to create significant value for all our stakeholders." On December 2nd, 2021 Apollo announced to acquire the US wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment manager. Griffin Capital has real estate investment expertise with nearly $5 billion in retail real estate product AUM. Nevertheless, APO had an incredible Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21% over the last 5 years and the management intends to continue this trend in the upcoming years.

Valuation

According to visualcapitalist.com alternative investment vehicles are on the rise and they estimate their AUM will almost double by 2025. Global assets under management in alternative investments are projected to grow by 62% from 2020 to 2025. The compound Annual Growth Rate for Private equity is projected to grow by 15.6% while alternative investments are estimated to grow by 9.8% until 2025. This is more than good news for APO and this means we can easily calculate with 13-15% CAGR for the upcoming years. The company could grow its book value in the long term and based on the external factors the management will be able to continue this trend in the future.

The company has an operating expense ratio of 58.97% which indicates that despite the several and regular acquisitions the company can remain competitive among its peers. Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) which is more focused on retirement in the alternative investment segment has an operating expense ratio of 62.61% and ORIX Corporation (IX) has an operating expense ratio of 53.66%. Based on the P/E ratio APO might look slightly overvalued with a forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 14.53 compared to the sector median of 11.69. Based on these above-mentioned factors APO is traded at close to its fair value and looking at its dividend yield we can see that in the last 3 years at almost any date an investor could have made a better deal than today. The other factor that should be taken into consideration for investors when evaluating APO's value is the extensive future growth of the company.

Company-specific Risks

The investment management business is intensely competitive. They face competition both in the pursuit of outside investors for their funds and in acquiring investments in attractive portfolio companies and making other investments. The overall external factors seem favorable for APO in the upcoming years but there are some risk factors.

APO's businesses and the businesses of the companies in which their funds invest are materially affected by conditions in the global financial markets and economic conditions. Volatility in the financial markets can materially hinder the initiation of new, large-sized transactions for their private equity segment and, together with volatility in valuations of equity and debt securities, may adversely impact their operating results. As more than 50% of their income comes from investment results an economic downturn will hurt the business just like in 2020.

The interest rate rise will have an impact on APO's profit margin. The largest segment is the Credit segment with more than two-thirds of the company's total AUM and an interest rate rise will lower the short-term interest return. For the insurance segment, this rate hike will have a smaller impact and could even result in a positive outcome but for the credit segment, short-term results can decline. The investment portfolio contains a decent number of variable-rate loans but there are fixed-rate loans as well. The illiquidity of the credit assets can be a potential risk factor as well. However, the company managed this risk factor excellently in the last years so I do not see this as a major risk but still worth noting.

My take on APO's dividend

Current dividend

Apollo has been paying a variable dividend for 10 consecutive years but has no consecutive dividend increase history. As previously announced, following the closing of Apollo's merger with Athene Holding, Apollo intends to distribute an annual dividend of $1.60 per share of common stock, with increases based on the growth of the business. Calculating with the minimum dividend payout we can expect at least 2.46% dividend yield but calculating with the current $0.5 per share APO is yielding 3.07%

Future sustainability

The company's payout ratio is excellent and the $1.6 per share dividend threshold is sustainable. I calculated the current $0.5 per share dividend payment with a temporary increase in Q2 2022. The payout ratio is stable, secure, and well within the sustainable range and also leaves room for future growth. With moderate projections I expect APO's dividend to be between $2 and $2.3 per share in 2022. If I make an optimistic estimate and based on the previous years' dividend policy, I would expect a $2.5 per share dividend for 2022. Nevertheless, growth factors can fuel the company's EPS and in addition, APO regularly outperforms the previously estimated EPS numbers.

Summary

Apollo Global trades at its fair value at the moment but has exceptional growth potential in the upcoming years because of the further rise of alternative investment funds. Interest rate rise can set back temporarily its credit segment but in the long term due to the floating rate loans, the growth will be supported by this segment as well. The company can be a good choice for income-seeking investors who wants to get exposure to a rapidly growing sector with a stable but variable dividend. I am not buying just yet because of the current fair valuation but APO is on my watch list.