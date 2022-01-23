Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A Short Recap

Since our last article titled "NIKE's Position Remains Well-Entrenched" in last October, NIKE's (NYSE:NYSE:NKE) share price had gone up from US$152 per share to $178 per share before it fell to US$143 per share (as of 21 January 2022). In addition to the trepidation caused by possible earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes, retail sales that were significantly worse than anticipated - down by 1.9% in December from an estimated 0.1% drop - might have further pressured the share price. Still, the dip might present an opportunity for investors to buy NIKE at a lower price, in our view.

The Hunger Is Still There

NIKE's brand revenue grew by a 10-year CAGR of 9% from US$18 billion in 2011 to US$42 billion in 2021 (please note that NIKE reports its fiscal year in May). Although the management estimated that inventory supply would improve after the FY22, NIKE is still going strong, posting an 8.2% brand revenue year-on-year growth as of the first half of the FY2022 - only slightly lower than its 10-year CAGR. In the third quarter, the company still expects the revenue to grow by a low single-digit.

Revenue from North America was the growth driver in the first half of FY2022. During the 2Q22 earnings call, John Donahoe mentioned that the North American digital drove the strong holiday sales with almost 40% of growth, boosting NIKE Digital to 30% of the total North American marketplace. In addition, he spoke about how the holiday season reflected NIKE's global digital transformation and considered digital a driver for the consumer direct acceleration strategy.

In our view, NIKE's investments in its DTC and digital businesses will continue to drive its long-term revenue growth and expand its margins. According to the management, the company has reduced 50% of its wholesale accounts in North America over the past four years and, in turn, utilized NIKE Direct and its wholesale partners. Figure 4 shows that NIKE's Direct made 35% of its NIKE's brand revenue, up from 23% in 2016.

Indeed, the figure shows that NIKE's initiative through the Consumer Direct Offense in 2017 to "move closer to the customer" has borne fruit. Moreover, the company initiated in June 2020 the so-called Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy to boost "investments in e-commerce and technology" and simplify its "consumer construct of men's, women's, and kid's businesses," as cited in the Footwear News. Looking forward, the company expects its DTC to reach 60% and to be 50% digital by 2025, with NIKE owned digital contributing 40% of the business.

More companies are shifting to DTC channels. DTC, in general, provides higher margins than a wholesale business because DTC enables retailers to charge at full price rather than at discounts. Furthermore, Retail Dive noted that Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is in the process of exiting thousands of wholesale channels. At the same time, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) aims to increase its DTC contribution to 50% of its revenue by 2025, channeling €1 billion into a digital transformation until 2025.

As a result, in the first half of 2022, NIKE recorded a gross profit margin of 46%, the highest since 2016, which the management attributed to the "full price realization and lower markdown rates." Further, according to one analyst, NIKE has managed to relay more on "newness and exclusive product drops" than a discount to drive "incremental sales," as cited in Retail Dive. The fact that the DTC business has made a more significant percentage of annual revenue leads us to believe that the company's plan to achieve the high 40s of gross profit margin seems achievable.

Moreover, NIKE acquired a consumer data analytics firm Zodiac Inc. in 2018 to empower its relationships with its customers "through digital and physical consumer experiences." To be a more data-driven company, NIKE also bought Celect, a predictive analytics company, and Datalogue, a data integration platform start-up, to "serve consumers more personally at scale." Additionally, the SNKRS App has led NIKE to improve its digital business (NIKE Digital was 25% of total brand revenue in 2Q22) by offering "personalized purchase offers" using data science to "drive digital member targeting." In our view, a significant improvement in customers' personalized buying experience could help the company drive its long-term revenue growth.

Entering the Metaverse

Not only does it strengthen its physical presence, but NIKE's plan to move forward is also to become more digital. Being one of the early adopters, NIKE certainly does not want to miss out on the opportunity to set foot in the metaverse. Last October, NIKE posted job listings for virtual design roles, including a virtual material designer of footwear, as cited in CNBC. Next, NIKE created Nikeland, a virtual world offering mini-games, in the Web2-powered Roblox. Finally, to utilize the Web3 capabilities, which will allow NIKE to create a decentralized virtual world, NIKE announced in December that it had acquired RTFKT with an undisclosed amount of fee to "extend NIKE's digital footprint and capabilities."

How will building a presence in the metaverse improve NIKE's financials in the long run? According to Forbes, NIKE can produce virtual samples, thus reducing the costs of manufacturing physical models. Moreover, in Nikeland, merchants and brands can "drive scalable consumer traffic to their products" and "offers a fully managed solution." But the vision NIKE is envisioning is when people can enter VR spaces where items will materialize once the blockchain has been authenticated, as The Verge described on its website.

In other words, establishing a presence in the digital world might also drive NIKE's sales as we move forward. Buying a virtual sneaker to wear in the digital world might not be the weirdest thing to hear in the future, especially after Meta (NASDAQ:FB) has a long-term vision of "building 360-degree immersive worlds," where people can access through virtual reality goggles, as cited in CNBC. In reality, corporations and high net-worth individuals spend millions of dollars buying virtual lands on popular metaverse worlds such as Decentraland and Sandbox.

In addition, the NFT royalty structure is lucrative, as the Wall Street Journal described such a structure as "making the NFTs worth exploring." For example, unlike physical sneakers, for any sale and resale of virtual shoes and other products, RTFKT gets a 10% of the cut, cited in the same source. And the NFT market is just getting started to take off.

Jefferies, an investment bank, made an optimistic forecast. The bank estimates the NFT market cap to reach over US$35 billion by 2022 and soar to US$80 billion by 2025, cited in the CoinDesk. Another estimate from Grayscale suggests that Metaverse's market opportunity could reach US$1 trillion in annual revenue. To capture the significant opportunity, retailers such as Under Armour and adidas released NFTs, "Into the Metaverse" and "Genesis Curry Flow," respectively, which made their debut last year. Their resale prices have soared since.

In our view, NIKE's initiative to set foot in the metaverse is perhaps analogous to a search for a treasure in an unknown world. In this high-risk journey, you can go home either empty-handed or with highly-lucrative rewards. In the latter case, however, a presence in the digital world might allow NIKE to reduce the costs by making virtual samples instead of physical ones. Second, NIKE could sell virtual sneakers when virtual reality has become more prevalent. Finally, fees from the sale and resale of virtual sneakers, which might allow NIKE to monetize the resale market, could be a lucrative opportunity.

Valuation

NIKE is trading at its 3-year +1STD, with a trailing-twelve-month P/E of 37x. In our previous article, we estimate NIKE's EPS to reach US$5.9 per share by 2025, based on the company's 2025 targets. If we take the consensus EPS estimate of US$3.7, it will imply a 3-year CAGR of 17% until FY2025, which is quite reasonable given the company's target of mid to high teens EPS growth. Our previous target price estimates stand between US$208 per share (46% upside) and US$251 per share (76% upside).

Final Thoughts

Some might be against investing in NIKE because of its high multiples. Yet, we still think that NIKE's long-term potential justifies its valuations. First, despite headwinds from inventory-related problems, NIKE still managed to maintain its revenue growth (the estimated FY2022 revenue growth stands at 6%). Second, NIKE's efforts to improve its DTC business, which offers the flexibility for the company to sell full-priced products, have expanded its margins. In addition, significant investments in creating a more personalized customers' experience might help the company drive its long-term revenue growth. Finally, building a footprint in the digital world, especially as an early adopter, could be rewarding in the long run, solidifying the company's aim to become more digital.

All in all, we believe that NIKE's investments in its DTC business and the metaverse, only to become more digital, might bear fruit in the long run. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.