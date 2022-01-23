wutwhanfoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have always had a bit of a quibble with the business model at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The company generates very little in the way of free cash flow and has arguably a pretty skinny moat in the streaming business (especially as some well-capitalized competitors enter the space). The company just spends a huge amount of money on content and unlike other tech names, has to fund its growth with debt on the balance sheet.

Netflix is the only FAANMG that I have never owned.

Still, I am naturally open to digging in and seeing what it looks like today, especially after the selloff on Friday (down 20% as I write this). Given the maturation of the business and its ability to continue to scale and increase margins (and free cash flow), we thought it might start to look interesting. I didn't buy Amazon (AMZN) until the business model proved itself (at $1800 give or take), so perhaps we have a shot here with NFLX.

Here is a summary table from the quarterly investor letter:

Q4 Earnings

Investors were disappointed in two things. One, net subscribers missed Q4 expectations a tad, and guidance indicated that adds will slow to 2.5mm in Q1 2022, compared to an expectation of 6.5mm.

Two, operating margins appear to be declining.

First, here are net subscriber adds (from the same investor letter):

Paid Net Adds

2020 was a banner year, of course, with pandemic lockdowns adding to subscriber growth. 2021 dropped shy of the 2018 and 2019 numbers, and arguably if you average the number of adds in 2020 and 2021, you get pretty close to what they did in 2018 and 2019 (25mm give or take).

But 2022 seems off to a rough start, as you can see above in red.

The impact on margins is surprising:

Operating Margin

To hit 2023 and 2024 Street expectations, Netflix has to grow their operating margins from 19-20% today to 27.8% (2024 calendar year). Even if the company resumes a path of expanding EBITDA margins by 3% annually after a flat 2022, then they will fall short of 2024 estimates. Best case 26% EBITDA margin is likely in our view.

Capitalization

Capitalization Table Author

Free Cash Flow

Here is the most recent cash flow statement.

Free Cash Flow Author

We highlighted the relevant items above in yellow. From an accounting point of view, companies in this industry spend money to create content (their biggest cost), and then expense that fairly quickly (amortization of content assets).

These amortization expenses run through the income statement, and content costs are run through the cash flow from operations part of the cash flow statement (not through investing activities). Reported EBITDA is actually after amortization of content costs (but not adjusted for actual content spend).

From above, the company tends to spend a lot more than they amortize in content (fortunately at DISCK, it is about equal, so EBITDA is a good measure of unlevered free cash flow before capex and working capital).

While it makes sense to expense a bit less than they spend (content libraries are valuable in future years), we have always been concerned that these differences are quite large at Netflix.

In 2020, FCF finally turned positive at NFLX, but likely as spending on content was delayed owing to Covid. That spend has come back in 2021 clearly (pushing the company back into negative free cash flow territory).

Even averaging 2020 and 2021 doesn't add up to a lot of free cash, about $900mm per year. If the excess of content spent over the amortization number is 100% growth (and arguably it includes a lot of growth), then we get $10.84 in FCF per share (quite close to $10.75 in EPS excluding gains in 2021).

Free Cash Flow Author spreadsheet, company financials

At $400 per share, that puts NFLX at a 2.7% FCF yield, or 37x cash TTM cash earnings.

Law of Large Numbers

As of year-end, Netflix had 221mm global subs. That was up from 204mm as of year-end 2020, or up 9%. 17mm net adds is a big number, but at that level would only equate to 8% growth in 2022 (falling to 7% in 2023).

For Q1 2022, management guided to 2.5mm net adds, vs expectations of 6mm. Eyeballing the chart above and it is clear that while adds probably bounce up a bit, say if Squid Games season 2 excites people in H2 2022, keeping up a double-digit subscriber growth rate is probably near impossible. Especially as a lot of new competitive content continues to spring up online (e.g. Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragons is set to premiere in 2022).

It was a bit disconcerting that despite the strong slate of shows in Q4, subscriber growth disappointed.

The total addressable market has been described as 800 to 900 million for Netflix. That puts penetration at 26%. Perhaps that can top out at 33%, which in five years puts subs at around 280mm.

As a side note, HBO Max has 73mm subscribers. Early mover advantage and best quality content likely keep Netflix well ahead of Disney (DIS) or HBO, but there appears a lot more growth potential in time with say HBO (to be owned by Discovery by mid-year).

As we model Netflix over the next two years, we assumed 10% growth in subs this year, and 12% growth in revenue. Then in 2023 and 2024, we baked in 8% sub-growth and 10% revenue growth. These are still impressive numbers by the way, but far lower than the pandemic-driven highs.

No doubt demand has been pulled forward, and as Covid enters the endemic phase and economic restrictions ease, there will be less interest in watching TV at home compared to traveling and eating out again.

Our assumptions take revenue and EBITDA to $40.2BB and $10.5BB in 2024 respectively. We took margins up to 26% in 2024, up 600 basis points from current levels. The Street is at $11.6BB in EBITDA in 2024. That puts our estimates 9% lower than the sell-side.

Valuation

The biggest question we asked is, what is the right multiple for a business growing its subscribers 10% annually (actually guidance is 8% for Q1 2022, but expected to improve with a heavy back half slate of shows), and revenue 12-13% annually. That appears a fair estimate for 2022, and perhaps 2023 as well (although it could be lower).

Netflix is certainly a unique and extremely valuable franchise. Who isn't a fan of their shows and movies? But still, we are hard-pressed to pay over 30x earnings for Netflix stock, still a hefty multiple. There are not likely to be any buyers of Netflix as a company, and growth can only slow from here. Perhaps 25-30x is fair, as the market continues to take multiples for growth stocks down. But in two to three years as the business matures, it probably won't be worth 30x. Growth likely will be lower.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, 18-24x appears a fair range. Microsoft (MSFT) trades at 20x, but historically has bounced around the 13-20x ballpark. Cloud spending and tech euphoria have certainly taken its multiple to multi-decade highs (not seen since it traded at 33x EBITDA in 2000). But its revenue growth looks similar, between 14-17% over the next couple of years.

Here are comps:

Comps Bloomberg and Author Spreadsheet

EPS growth estimates are a bit dependent on Netflix continuing to scale its business. That seems a tall order if the dollar continues to appreciate vs foreign currencies, but doable in a steady-state environment.

Again, we assumed a range of 18-24x EV/EBITDA multiple was fair.

Here is what valuation scenarios come up with, using our estimates (note Street estimates at the bottom, which will come down after this earnings release).

Valuation Author Spreadsheet

Conclusion

At $400 per share, arguably Netflix stock will bounce a bit. I am probably a buyer in the lower $300 range, however, with downside to say $250, and upside to $545.

$545 is our bull case, and does suggest a respectable return. But guidance of 2.5mm subscribers for Q1 2022 was unimpressive. Competition is everywhere, and that could keep a lid on price increases too. Many have argued that Netflix has such a strong product, that they could easily raise prices 10% and nobody would notice. That actually happened a few quarters ago. In Q2 2021, Netflix increased prices in the US and Canada, and subscriber counts fell by 433,000. There isn't the pricing power that many have assumed there to be.

Last week Netflix also announced a price increase in the US. It has not gone into effect yet but probably will weigh on subscriber growth in Q2 as well.

While NFLX lamented dollar strength in their press release and on their call, we are not sure this changes near- to intermediate-term. That is, their costs are almost entirely in dollars, but revenue is 60% generated outside the US. Management estimated that this cost them $1BB in lost revenue last year. A hawkish Fed will ensure the dollar stays strong it seems. We don't expect this to come back anytime soon.

Should Netflix not be successful in continuing to scale their business, then the stock will really struggle. If EBITDA margins increase to only 23% from 20% today by 2024, then EBITDA will only grow to $9.3BB, far below Street estimates of $11.6BB. Even at 24x EBITDA, NFLX is a $480 stock in 2024/2025.

Admittedly, these are just multiples I think are fair, and what I am willing to pay for Netflix. With cost pressures, tons of competition, and dollar strength, we are hard-pressed to see this re-rate higher in the near term.

Discovery (DISCK) trades at 9.3x 2022 proforma EBITDA. If their streaming business is worth just 15x, vs Netflix currently trading at 28x EBITDA (on 2022 numbers), then DISCK is worth $50 in 2025. We assumed a conservative 6x for their legacy cable EBITDA. That is almost a double on DISCK. We much prefer that risk-reward.