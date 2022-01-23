JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lone Pine is Selling Shopify, Why?

Lone Pine is a "Tiger Cub" hedge fund founded by Stephen Mandel, who previously worked for Julian Robertson at Tiger management. As of March 31st, 2021, Lone Pine reported $36 billion of assets under management. Despite the recent tech-selloff, Lone Pine remains overweight, with over 50% of its investments in the high-growth technology sector.

In its latest Q3 2021 filing, Lone Pine disclosed that it has decreased its Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) investment positions by -12.4% to a total net value of $1.26 billion.

Lone Pine was an early investor in Shopify, having purchased 40,000 units of class A common shares at $176.56 apiece in Q1 2019. During that time, Shopify was only a $23 billion company trading at an EV/Sales multiple of less than 20x.

As e-commerce adoption gets fast-tracked by the worldwide pandemic-related shutdowns, Shopify's EV/Sales multiples have sharply increased by three-folds, from 20x to over 60x in 2020. Combined with its robust organic topline growth, Shopify's market capitalization has increased from $23 billion to over $200 billion between 2019 and 2021.

Lone Pine has since begun to decrease its investment positions in Shopify from 1.79 million shares in Q4 2020, to 1.71 million shares in Q1 2021, to 1.4 million units in Q3 2021.

We don't think Lone Pine's decline in its investments in Shopify has to do with the company's recent financial performance. In our opinion, Shopify continues to generate robust, organic topline growth while its operation efficiency has continued to improve dramatically as well.

Shopify has been consistently generating robust, organic quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 14% on average from 2019 to 2021, or year-over-year growth of 47% and 85% for 2019 and 2020, respectively. With its Q4 2021 earnings set to release during the week of February 15th, 2022, Shopify's current TTM revenue compared to 2020's has increased by 44%.

As Shopify continues to generate robust topline growth, its operational efficiency has also improved dramatically. While Shopify's revenue improved by 47% and 85% for 2019 and 2020, its operating margins improved from -9% to 3%. Shopify's latest TTM performance also suggests the company's gross margins is likely to further improve to 11% in 2021.

Furthermore, Shopify has recently become cash-profitable due to accelerated e-commerce adoption promoted by covid-related shutdowns. Shopify's cash from operations have significantly improved by 602% from $71 million in 2019 to $425 million in 2020.

If it's Not Operational, Then Why Is Lone Pine Selling Shopify?

Before we begin our discussion on why Lone Pine sold Shopify, we want to point out that the fund isn't moving away from e-commerce. Shopify remains in the top four investments in Lone Pine's portfolio.

After selling roughly $180 million worth of Shopify, Lone Pine has reinvested $35 million of the proceeds in Shopify's emerging competitor VTEX (VTEX), which is an e-commerce platform that has recently gone public via an IPO in July 2021. This suggests that the hedge fund is not bearish on the outlook of the e-commerce industry, it simply rotating some of its investments into the newer, LatAm-focused e-commerce competitor.

Our interpretation to why Lone Pine has sold some Shopify is because: 1) Shopify, now as a mega-cap company, is highly correlated with the broad market index. And hedge funds typically seek alpha, above-market returns; 2) Shopify may face challenges in breaking into emerging markets to fuel its future growth.

As mentioned, Shopify has quickly increased its market capitalization from a medium-sized corporation valued at $20 billion to now a mega-cap company valued at over $200 billion before the December selloff. Though the company has outperformed most companies in the last two years, its performance is now highly correlated with the S&P 500 index. Shopify's beta has declined from 1.8 to 1.4 in its latest trading activities, reflecting an increased resemblance between its share price and the S&P market index's movement.

Additionally, breaking into emerging markets remains one of the toughest challenges for U.S. technology companies. Shopify's next-growth-spurt is likely to come from its efforts in penetrating the emerging markets. Shopify has since launched various initiatives and products, including Shopify Markets through a recent deal with JD.com (JD), to promote its emerging markets presence.

In our interpretation, we think Lone Pine's sale of Shopify shares reflects neither a bearish bias against the e-commerce industry nor an idiosyncratic move against Shopify's past and future operating outlook. It is merely an opportunity to diversify the fund's portfolio with a newer, emerging-market-focused e-commerce platform. Those who're interested in VTEX, please feel free to check out our previous article.

Does Shopify's Current Valuation Offer a Good Investment Opportunity?

Shopify Is a Massively Better Business Today Compared to 2019

Shopify's EV/Sales multiple has declined from its peak of 60x to now 20x. It broke through the resistance level of 40x for the first time in the last twenty months.

We think Shopify is currently trading at a discount at 20x sales. As we've previously mentioned, prior to the pandemic, Lone Pine has invested into Shopify in 2019 at $176 per share, which translates to approximately 20x sales. Today, Shopify is trading at the same multiple as it did in 2019. But Shopify today is a massively better business compared to Shopify at the time.

First, the covid-pandemic has accelerated e-commerce adoption by 10 years in three months. In 2019, e-commerce only penetrated 15% of the retail market compared to 35% in 2020. Marketplaces, such as Taobao and Amazon, are now leading as the major channels of product discovery and distribution, and have facilitated an aggregate value of over $2.5 trillion in transactions. The shift to e-commerce from brick-and-mortar is structural and permanent. This was echoed by multiple retailer-market-leaders, e.g., Nike CEO John Donahoe said below during the 2021 Sporting Brands Conference:

"The accelerated consumer shift toward digital is here to stay. The definition of sport to include all facets of health, wellness and fitness, and it's the deeply connected authentic brands with scale that will win."

Second, Shopify's operational efficiency has improved dramatically, though on an absolute dollar basis operational costs have increased from -$1 billion in 2019, to -$1.4 billion in 2020, to -$1.89 billion in TTM 2021. On a relative basis, Shopify's margins have improved significantly; operating margins improved from -9% in 2019, to 3% in 2020, to 11% in TTM 2021.

Third, Shopify is one of the most cash-profitable companies today. On a TTM basis, Shopify has generated $489 million in cash from operations with only $463 million in net income. Compared to 2019, Shopify had just begun generating positive operation cash flow of $70.6 million.

Our point is that Shopify trading at the same multiple as it did three years ago neglect the e-commerce market tailwinds, operational improvements, and economies of scale that the company has achieved in the past three years.

What Does Shopify's Current Valuation Imply

At 20x EV/Sales multiple, Shopify is trading at a market cap of $110 billion, down close to 50% from its peak valuation of $210 billion.

Analysts typically arrive at an "intrinsic" valuation of a company by discounting future cash flows plus a "buy-out" terminal value calculated based on either a multiple or a perpetual growth rate.

In this exercise, we work backwards. Instead of discounting future cash flows based on assumptions, we have taken the company's current valuation to derive a market-implied terminal value multiple and a market-implied perpetual growth rate.

author's model based on financial statements reported

This "backward" approach suggests that Shopify is only trading at a terminal EBITDA multiple of 10x and a perpetual growth rate of 8.25%. We think both market-derived valuation metrics massively underestimate Shopify's growth potentials. Shopify has historically generated consistent, robust topline growth year-over-year. More specifically, Shopify's revenues have grown by 111%, 108%, 95%, 90%, 73%, 60%, 47%, 86%, for each year between 2013 and 2020. Given that Shopify has historically generated, on average, 83% year-over-year revenue growth for the past eight years, we think the current market-implied perpetual growth rate of 8% has significantly underestimated the company's future growth potentials.

Recent Developments

In this section, we will briefly discuss some of Shopify's recent developments and their implications.

Shopify's Recent Deal with JD.com

Shopify has recently struck a strategic partnership deal with JD.com that would allow the e-commerce platform's merchants to sell to consumers in China. The 1.4 billion population nation is home to the world's largest e-commerce market, estimated to reach $3.3 trillion in value by 2025. This market represents five times the size of the U.S.' e-commerce market. Moreover, the Chinese market also has a higher adoption rate than many developed markets including the U.S. with over half (52%) of its retail sales taking place on digital platforms.

Despite the enormous market opportunity, the Chinese market has often remained inaccessible to international small-to-medium (SMBs) merchants. Regulatory, logistic, and language barriers can be daunting to most SMBs. The Shopify-JD partnership allows Shopify's customers to seamlessly integrate with and list their products on JD.com's e-commerce platform. This newly established sales channel will open access to JD.com's 550 million active users in China.

Furthermore, JD.com's fulfillment services will handle fulfillment and shipment services for Shopify's merchants through its extensive Chinese fulfilment network of 13,000+ warehouses, 200,000+ delivery personnel, and JD.com's in-house cargo flights and delivery fleets.

We think this deal is highly motivating as it represents a significant opportunity to Shopify's topline. As previously mentioned, one of Shopify's biggest concerns is its ability to expand in new markets, especially emerging markets. Breaking into emerging market has always been one of the biggest challenges for U.S. technology companies. The strategic partnership between Shopify and JD.com opens up an enormous market opportunity for Shopify's merchants, which will ultimately reflect in both Shopify's GMV transactions and revenue.

Shopify Has Allegedly Terminated Fulfillment Contracts

Shopify's shares traded down 14% on Friday, the lowest level since September 2020 after Insider reported on the company's termination of half of its e-commerce fulfillment capacity. In our interpretation, we think this reflects Shopify's ambition in building its own distribution and fulfillment network instead of relying on third parties. We've previously predicted this crossroad in our VTEX article. It was evident that Shopify will be building towards a vertically integrated supply-chain business model over its current hybrid asset-light approach for long-term flexibility on its operational margins.

Shopify's spokesperson discussed on terminating fulfillment contracts as follows: "We are making improvements to SFN that will make fast fulfillment more accessible and at lower costs, ultimately enabling more merchants and their customers to have the best possible shipping experiences".

Takeaway

At 20x EV/Sales, we think Shopify is a good long-term investment opportunity. As we've mentioned, despite being a massively improved business, Shopify is trading at the same level as it did in 2019. We think today's 8% market-implied perpetual growth rate valuation is not reflective of Shopify's market tailwind, recent business initiatives, and its enormously cash-profitable business model.

However, we want to acknowledge that there may be short-term declining growth as countries reopen after covid inevitably abates; for instance, the U.K. has recently reopened already after a short omicron-induced shutdown. We think as countries reopen, consumers will allocate a portion of their spending to travel and entertainments, which they've been deprived off of for the last two years. This, therefore, will lead to a decline on online purchasing - hence lower GMV and revenue for Shopify.

We remain bullish on Shopify's long term outlook, however, as we believe the shift to e-commerce is structural and permanent.