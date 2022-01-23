Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) can be a solution to hedge high inflation in the long term. That is because ARES is an alternative investment manager with most of its revenue coming from credit and private equity segments. The alternative investment segment is heading for massive growth for the next 4 years with a compound annual growth rate of 12-15%. However, the stock is fairly valued and might even look a bit overvalued. That is why I am only watching closely ARES but not taking any positions yet but risk-taking growth investors might find the current valuation attractive with excellent growth expectations.

Business Model

Ares Management operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company consists of 3 major segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group, and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies, the Private Equity Group segment focuses on under-capitalized companies and the Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments. The company has approximately $282 billion in assets under management with more than 30 offices worldwide. Their largest portfolio is the credit segment with 181.2 billion AUM as of September 30, 2021. Ares currently runs 15 different strategies under five main groups including the 3 main segments mentioned above.

Investor Presentation

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

The company recognizes revenue from 5 streams but 2 of them are the lion's share: management fees and carried interest allocation. 60% of the management fees comes from the biggest AUM segment, the credit group.

The chart is created by the author. All the figures are from the company's financial statement of Q3 2021.

The company reported good third-quarter earnings and ARES will announce its fourth-quarter results on February 11, 2022, along with the full year 2021 results. On a basic basis, net income attributable to Ares Management per share was $0.49 for Q3 2021 and after-tax realized income was $192.9 million. EPS estimate was $0.64 per share for Q3 and the actual results were a bit disappointing with $0.62 per share, a $0.02 miss. The company raised $20.7 billion in gross new capital with net inflows of $20.4 billion while AUM as of September 30, 2021, was $282 billion, a whopping increase of 57% from the prior year but the company made several acquisitions which helped to pump up the AUM.

Michael Arougheti, CEO and President of Ares, was confident about the results: "Our third-quarter results demonstrate our continued strong performance across our key metrics with record levels of AUM, management fees and fee-related earnings, all of which grew more than 50% on a year over year basis." In the last 6 months, ARES completed two acquisitions. On July 1, 2021, Ares completed the acquisition of Black Creek Group's U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business. On December 23, 2021, Ares Management has also agreed to acquire the PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt team and the right to provide management services. The company also launched senior notes offering in January 2022 to support debt repayments and fund future growth.

Valuation

ARES's management expects to have a 12% CAGR and grow the alternative assets AUM to $12.9 trillion by the end of 2025. That would seem unrealistic at first look but according to advisor channel statistics, alternatives are projected to grow by 62% from 2020 to 2025 with the fastest growth in private equity and private debt. This means investors in ARES can calculate with good organic growth potential from the Credit and Private Equity segment. ARES trades at its fair value at the moment. The company has total assets of $19,934.4 million, total liabilities of $15,295.2 million, and no preferred stocks since Q2 2021. That means it has a book value of approximately $1.75 billion. The book value has been on the rise since 2019 and this trend is expected to continue according to the management.

Data by YCharts

ARES also has a low operating expense ratio of only 47.26% which means the management can allocate its resources well. This is much lower than its peers. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) has an operating expense ratio of 58.97%, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) which is specialized in private equity lately with the majority of its revenue from the IT segment has an operating expense ratio of 53.92%. Based on the P/E ratio ARES looks overvalued with a forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 29.89 compared to the sector median of 11.58. Taking the dividend yield into consideration we can see the same and a rather over than fair valuation. We could have easily bought the stock with a better dividend yield in the last 3 years except for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Data by YCharts

Company-specific Risks

The investment management business is intensely competitive, with competition based on a variety of factors, including investment performance, and fund terms (especially fees). ARES is not in a bad position but they also have to be prepared for external pressure such as the rise of passive investment vehicles. This can lower the company's profit margin and overall revenue. Some internal risk factors might be worth looking at.

Poor performance of the company's funds would cause a decline in their revenue and results of operations, and could adversely affect ARES's ability to raise capital for future funds. They derive revenues primarily from: management fees, which are based generally on the amount of capital committed to or invested by the company's funds; performance income, which are based on the performance of ARES's funds; and returns on investments of the company's capital in the funds and other investment vehicles, including SPACs, that they sponsor and manage. The rise of alternative investments, in general, will have a positive impact on the company's AUM but the return on these assets will be challenged by the rise of interest rates because many investors found alternative assets as the solution for low-interest rates in the 2010s.

The rapid growth of ARES's businesses, particularly outside the United States, may be difficult to sustain and may place significant demands on the company's administrative, operational and financial resources. At the moment their expense ratio is one of the best among its peers but this can jump from time to time when the company makes acquisitions or sets up new funds. The usual trajectory is that in the short term we see a massive cost rise but if the new funds are successful within 2-3 years, these costs can be offset by the income these new funds are making.

My take on ARES's dividend

Current dividend

The company has been paying consecutive dividends for 7 years and has a 2-year consecutive dividend growth history. ARES's forward dividend yield is 2.44% a $0.47 per share quarterly payment. It seems that the management intends to stabilize the dividend with a more conservative dividend policy and no cuts. Seeking Alpha estimates a dividend raise for Q1 2022 and expects a dividend of $2.36 per share for the year 2022.

Future sustainability

ARES has a relatively safe dividend with a healthy payout ratio. Seeking Alpha rates its dividend safety for an A-. This safety score is mainly because of the sustainable payout ratio. In terms of dividend growth, ARES had a 17.76% dividend growth in the last 5 years outperforming the sector median of 7.78%. For the next year Seeking Alpha estimates an 18% raise but I calculated with a moderate 8.5% raise because the estimates show a slowdown to 11% in dividend hikes. The management is committed to paying dividends consistently and also has the ability to raise them as well. ARES's payout ratio is between 60% and 75% and even with an 18% dividend raise next year, it will not jump above 80%. I also expect the dividend raise to happen in Q1 2022 as the management usually declares the raise in the first quarter.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Summary

Income investors who want to hedge inflation ARES might be a fair choice in the long term but the company is currently a better opportunity for growth investors who are willing to buy on fair valuation. The management can realistically expect that the assets under management can grow by 12-15% per year in the upcoming years in the credit and private equity segment. ARES has a stable dividend with room for increases in 2022 and I expect that the company will announce a dividend increase in February. I am watching ARES closely and looking forward to the fourth-quarter earnings but because of the current valuation, I am not buying just yet.