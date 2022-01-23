6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss one of the few dividend growth stocks I love, but do not yet own. The Florida-based CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is the only US-based Class I railroad not in my portfolio and, despite its low yield, an attractive investment for long-term investors looking for a company with a wide moat. The reason I'm writing this article now is its poor performance as a result of broader market weakness as this is bringing us some opportunities.

I Expect A Significant Dividend Boost This Quarter

CSX is a Jacksonville, Florida, based Class I railroad, which mainly competes with Norfolk Southern (NSC) in the east of the United States. The company has a $76 billion market cap, which makes it the second-largest stock listed railroad in the United States behind Union Pacific (UNP).

CSX railroad map CSX/Wikipedia

As I briefly mentioned in the introduction, the reason I am writing this article is the stock's poor performance. While I am writing this, the stock is down 9.3% year-to-date. This is a mix of ongoing uncertainties on the stock market and the stock's quarterly earnings.

So, that's where I am going to start this article as I work my way to the company's expected dividend hike this quarter.

In its 4Q21 quarter reported last week, the company reported $3.43 billion in revenue. That's 21.2% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and $110 million higher than analysts expected. GAAP EPS came in at $0.42, which is in line with expectations.

CSX 4Q21 Earnings Presentation

The company's revenue segmentation displays a few ongoing macroeconomic trends that I briefly want to highlight. One of them is the turnaround in coal. Coal is back as 2021 saw production growth in all major economic areas of the world due to sky-high natural gas prices, higher demand, and - as a result - the need for affordable energy sources. Coal accounted for 15% of the company's 4Q21 revenue as the segment reported 39% growth. Other segments that display economic strength did quite well, too, as chemicals, agriculture, minerals, forest products, metals, and fertilizers were all up.

And, above all, even intermodal was up, which is remarkable. Intermodal is an issue for a lot of players due to port congestion. The company was able to offset problems caused by trucking shortages (and related) thanks to strong demand from east-coast ports. I was pleasantly surprised, to be honest, as I had a hard time estimating how bad the situation on the east coast would be. The trucking segment is new due to the acquisition of Quality Carriers on July 1, 2021.

CSX 4Q21 Earnings Financials

With that in mind, the company did have some "issues". The company's operating ratio increased by 310 basis points to 60.1%. Note that the operating ratio shows operating costs as a % of total revenue. In other words, the costs of operations. The higher, the worse.

The higher operating ratio is the reason why the company was unable to beat EPS expectations despite beating on revenue. The company incurred cost increases as a result of higher inflation, labor shortages, higher demand due to higher shipments, and related. For example, labor, which accounts for one-third of total expenses rose by 20%. Purchased services were up 44%. Fuel costs added 103%.

And on top of that, the company reported that supply chain issues impacted its operations. Only 65% of trains were on time (down from 69%). Fuel efficiency was down 5%, dwell hours were up 8%, and personal injuries were up 5%.

Pressure from rising costs is expected to last as analysts expect the company to report EBITDA margins close to 53% in both 2022 and 2023. Yet, free cash flow generation is expected to remain strong. This year, the company is looking to exceed $3.8 billion in GAAP free cash flow.

TIKR.com

A simpler way to think of free cash flow is net income adjusted for non-cash items after the company services capital expenditures (I.e., investments in maintenance and new equipment). Capital expenditures are expected to be $2 billion in 2022, which is slightly higher than analysts expected and the reason why the stock did poorly after earnings.

Yet that's where the bad news ends. $3.9 billion in expected free cash flow this year is a fantastic number. It's 5.1% of the company's $76 billion market cap.

This is one of the highest values (see graph below) since railroads started to significantly boost operating efficiencies after the Great Financial Crisis. It is also important because it means investors are not overpaying to get access to free cash flow - and that's what dividend (growth) investing is all about.

Data by YCharts

For example, right now, the stock is yielding 1.1%. That's one of the lowest numbers ever.

Data by YCharts

However, CSX has "never" been a high-yielding stock for one big reason: it has the ability to significantly grow dividends. There is no reason for investors to let the yield rise to high levels.

The 5.1% free cash flow yield I just calculated shows that there is tremendous room to boost dividends. And that's what the company has been doing. On February 10, 2021, the company boosted dividends by 7.7%. In February of 2020, the dividend was boosted by 8.3%. In 2019, the company boosted the payout by 9.1%. In 2018 that number was 10%. In 2017, management approved an 11.1% hike.

Excess cash is almost entirely spent on stock buybacks. In 2021, the company paid close to $840 million in dividends. Yet, buybacks were valued at $2.9 billion. Between 2016 and 2020, the company bought back one-fifth of its shares outstanding. This results in higher earnings per share and boosts the stock price. For example in 4Q21, earnings per share were up 27%. Total earnings were up 23%.

The downside is that investors do not get a high yield.

Based on everything so far, I believe that investors will get a dividend hike of at least 10% in February.

Valuation & Outperformance

Right now, CSX has an enterprise value of roughly $14.1 billion. Almost all of it is long-term debt. When adding the $76 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $90.1 billion. This is 11.9x next year's EBITDA of $7.6 billion (expected). This is not cheap, but it is also far from overvalued as the (expected) valuation has dropped back into the 5-year valuation range.

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons why the stock is down is falling economic sentiment. The CSX stock price is now up roughly 16% year-on-year. This performance is highly correlated to forward-looking economic indicators like the Empire State manufacturing index. If the US economy is indeed weakening, we could see 10-15% more downside in the stock. That would bring the total sell-off to 20-30% from the stock's all-time high.

CSX vs. Empire State Manufacturing Index Author

Now, I'm not saying that this is going to happen, but it gives you an idea of what to expect when economic growth weakened and when to buy CSX if you want to wait for a bigger correction.

Other than that, the valuation is already getting better. EV/EBITDA is down below 12x as I showed, and the free cash flow yield has made it above 5.1% again.

And to give you a good reason to buy this stock despite its low yield: investors have consistently benefited from outperformance. Since 2000 (the stock price bubble), the stock has consistently outperformed the S&P 500. That's not a bad thing given that CSX is a "boring" railroad with very slow growth in shipments and the fact that the S&P 500 is tech-heavy.

Data by YCharts

CSX is doing so well because it has a large moat (few competitors), the ability to reduce the pressure on a tight trucking industry, and it's a major ESG (environment, social, governance) player as it is able to transport goods way more efficiently than trucks.

Takeaway

This was the takeaway I gave readers in October of last year.

My advice is rather simple. If you are a long-term dividend (growth) investor, keep buying the stock on weakness (>10% corrections). That's when I add significant exposure to my existing trades. If you are not long yet, you can obviously wait until a correction occurs, but it's safer to buy now and keep adding on a long-term basis. Especially if you expect to hold for decades, there's no need to wait for the perfect entry - mainly because I think the CSX rally has more upside.

As we're now in a 10% correction, it is warranted to start buying bigger positions. IF (not when) the performance gets worse than -20% from the stock's all-time high, it warrants even bigger buys (all within reason).

When I'm trading, I cut losers and run winners. When I'm dealing with long-term dividend growth investors, I love it when I can buy more in a downtrend. It gives us a better yield, a better valuation, and it will have a major impact on the long-term performance.

The only reason why I do not own CSX is that I own 3 other railroads. One of them (Canadian Pacific) is comparable. At least when it comes to its low yield. If CSX drops far enough, I might invest my dividends in the company and own it after all.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!