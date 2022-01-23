BDC Sector Market Review: Debt Interest Costs Move Higher

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of January.

Market Action

The BDC sector delivered a pretty flat return on the week which was better than broader income space could manage where most sectors were down - a result of lower stocks and Treasuries.

Month-to-date the sector is up despite a fairly weak market environment.

In our view, the key reason for this is the fact that the market consensus now calls for an accelerated hiking trajectory with 4 hikes now penciled in for 2022. This means that the BDC sector may push through its NII valley, as we call it, faster than previously thought.

Specifically, the BDC sector aggregate NII is expected to fall when the Fed begins to hike its policy rate. However, once we see around 3 hikes, NII will start to turn positive, in aggregate. Now that many analysts expect the Fed to hike 4 rather than 3 times, it means investors expect to see a boost to NII earlier. In our view, this is why the BDC sector has remained resilient, despite being typically a higher-beta sector relative to stocks and Treasuries.

Market Themes

The first two weeks of the year has greeted investors with a mini Treasury yield tantrum. The chart below shows both nominal (blue line) and real (white line) yields moving sharply higher recently.

The catalyst for the recent move was the release of the mid-December Fed meeting minutes which noted governors calling for, not only a faster hiking pace but also a reduction of the Fed's balance sheet. Recall that the market has been laser-focused on the speed of the taper, i.e. the reduction in the purchases of Treasury and agency bonds. A reduction in the Fed's balance sheet would obviously go beyond a reduction in purchases and lead to a sale of Fed's holdings.

This swift reaction in Treasuries was echoed in higher-quality corporate bonds as well with the BBB yield moving to trade at the highest yield since June-2020.

We are also seeing this dynamic play out in the BDC space as most BDCs are crossover issuers, i.e. issuers that are rated low investment-grade (e.g. BBB) to high high-yield (e.g. BB).

For example, the Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) last week issued a 2027 bond at a coupon of 2.875%. This stands in contrast to the coupon of 2.15% it was able to achieve for its 2026 bond issued a year ago. The steepness of the Treasury yield curve is only about 0.10% between these two maturities with the majority of the 0.725% differential driven by the recent rise in investment grade yields.

Another recent example is the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) which recently issued $500m of 2027 notes at 3.25%. By contrast, FSK issued 2028 bonds at 3.125% last year.

Finally, Hercules Capital (HTGC) this week issued 3.375% notes due 2027. By contrast, the company was able to issue 2026 notes at 2.625% earlier in 2021. The Treasury yield curve differential between the two dates is only around 0.15% - the rest of the 0.75% differential is due to the recent rise in rates.

What this recent move in investment-grade yields suggests is that we have probably seen the lows in BDC bond yields. As the other side of the one-two punch, the market consensus is for the first Fed hike to happen in March and for there to be around 3-4 hikes next year. This means that credit facilities, which tend to be floating-rate, will see rising interest expense.

What this means is that we should soon witness a reversal in the tailwind of lower interest expense in the sector that we have seen over the last couple of years. This reversal is due to the combination of both lower short-term and long-term rates. That said, there are three mitigants worth keeping in mind.

First, the strong NAV recovery of the sector since the COVID crash means BDCs have been able to take advantage of the organic deleveraging provided by NAV growth, giving them the capacity to add a significant amount of debt without raising leverage which boosts NII.

Secondly, despite the recent rise in corporate yields, debt issuance in the sector is still happening below or around the weighted-average level of interest expense which means that many BDCs are still marginally lowering overall interest expense or, at least, not raising it by very much.

And thirdly, the rise in short-term rates is still some months off and even when it happens, the hikes do not immediately result in higher credit facility costs since Libor is set in arrears. In other words, a 3-month rate on a facility is set at the start of each 3-month period so for a hike to directly impact the facility rate the current 3-month period has to expire first.

In short, the rise in longer-term and shorter-term rates will have a negative impact on sector NII in aggregate. However, the recent acceleration of expected hikes means the pain is likely to be over more quickly. The key risk for investors is the scenario where the Fed stalls after just 2 or 3 hikes while longer-term rates keep pushing higher. This will result in higher liability costs without an offsetting asset-side boost of higher loan coupons. This is not our base case but it's worth keeping in mind.

Market Commentary

BDC GBDC announced it originated $867m in new commitments in Q4. The company also said that total investments increased by 5.1%. These numbers sound useful but there’s less there than meets the eye. The $867m of new commitments is a gross number – we don’t know what the amount of exits / sales was and it’s the net number that drives income. For reference, the Q3 new commitment number was $971m so the pace of Q4 is a bit lower – that’s probably expected because of the usual slowdown in December. The total investment increase of 5% sounds good as well but it’s far from the whole story since it’s net assets that count. For instance, the NAV could easily fall despite an increase in total investments if debt grew by more. For reference, total investments increased by more than 10% in Q3 and the NAV increased by only 1.4%. We’ll just have to see how things shake out when all Q4 numbers are reported in February. BDC Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) announced the same regular monthly dividend of $0.075 for January through March as well as a $0.12 special. The company has paid smaller specials in the previous quarters. Historic NAV returns over the last 4 years are in line with the broader sector (a bit below the median), however the stock trades at a 127% valuation (24% above the median).

BDC ARCC is doing a 10m share public offering of stock which is around 2% of the float. The news pushed the stock a bit lower, however it remains up for the year. The offering is going to be accretive to the NAV even if done at a discount.

Stance And Takeaways

The BDC sector remains attractive, in our view, for income investors. Higher short-term rates will eventually be a tailwind for the sector due to floating-rate assets and significant fixed-rate liabilities. In contrast, most credit CEFs have only floating rate liabilities which means that their income will either fall or fail to match the BDC sector once short-term rates rise. In the sector we continue to like the PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT), trading at a 71% valuation (relative to Q3 NAV) and the BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), trading at a 97% valuation. We are also watching to acquire the Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) at a sub-100% valuation - it is currently at 102%.