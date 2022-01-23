blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

I'm writing this on a weekend, after an excitingly tumultuous week on the markets. Nasdaq is selling off heavily, with tech names taking an absolutely brutal beating. This of course impacts YTD trends, and most investors heavy in tech names are seeing a lot of red ink in their portfolios.

Investors such as myself - I sold my last tech a few weeks back and began rotating what little "risk" I had into value stocks, have seen a different development, with core portfolio trends still positive YTD and showing immense stability in the face of some of these drops. It's almost the exact opposite of the situation when tech as a sector was flying high and value low.

With that in mind, I'm going to look at Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB). You may recall that I wrote on the company a few months back, and I think it's a great time to update on this name, given that it is a very value-heavy business.

A-rated, safe insurance without a dividend cut in its history in over a decade? Yes, please - at least, at the right valuation. My investment has already realized much of the gains I expected from Chubb for the year.

Let's see what we can get here, from this particular point.

Revisiting Chubb & Its recent earnings

If you recall my original article for Chubb, this company has a lot going for it. It has one of the most appealing premium diversification I've seen in the entire industry. It's A-rated, good dividend history, and it's on a growth trajectory.

Recent earnings confirm much of the positives here. It remains the largest commercial lines insurer in all of the US, and one of the largest financial lines writers in the world. Unlike other businesses and companies, Chubb only does insurance, which simplifies its operations and risk profile.

Its pandemic performance has been excellent. Recent 3Q21 results saw P&C premium revenue grow by 17% globally, as well as massive income increase expansion. P&C underwriting income grew by 58% to well over $600M for the quarter.

Diversification and fundamentals as well as simplification (in terms of its business) are key here. Chubb produces underwriting income like few others - and all of these positive trends, including net investment income of almost $950M.

The company saw some superb trends in P&C premiums, meaning that premiums were up double digits globally, with contributions from all business lines. This confirms a very positive picture of the company's overall market and the trends we're seeing. There is a very solid P&C pricing environment. The double-digit growth was general, and some areas, like Agriculture, saw premium growth of over 40%. New business grew by double digits for all commercial areas, and Chubb is effectively losing less than 3% of its customer base, meaning retention is over 97%.

The underlying economic recovery on a global scale is possible for the company to capitalize on here, and the trends in agriculture specifically are, as mentioned, very positive. Chubb sees continued margin expansion and business/earnings growth going forward from these favorable trends.

Chubb has also decided to acquire life/non-life insurance companies of Cygnet (in APAC) at a $5.75B, a full cash deal with no dilutive effect on current shareholders. This is a solid operation with around $3B in premium revenue isn't exposed to the P&C cycle, and already has excellent underwriting margins.

This goes to advance the company's goals of pushing its business into APAC, with a 20% business target during 2022 and moving forward.

In short, Chubb is doing well, is navigating this environment well, and enjoys some of the fruits of these labors.

Chubb, to me, is as boring and conservative an insurance investment as it can get. That is a good thing - because boring investing is exactly what I'm looking for. I'm not looking to get into volatile situations, typically, especially not for the majority of my readers or clients.

Instead, I try to find the best combination of growth and safety with a good yield that the market offers at this time.

Unfortunately, that's not really Chubb here.

While I've made good returns with my Chubb investment and definitely beat the market, the company has delivered some solid results that warrant the recalibration of our investment targets and forecasts.

That's what this article is about.

In conclusion, the company delivered a solid 3Q21. During the past year, the company has actually had excess capital that has been a bit of a drag on its return metrics. Chubb has bought back shares, which explains some of the outperformance here, and its excess capital drag is now showing signs of improving, with plenty of room in the 5 billion share repurchase.

Overall, I expect Chubb to perform well and deliver continued good results.

But there are some valuation-related issues to the company.

Revisiting Valuation

Investing in a low-yielder at a high valuation is always a tricky thing for me. Chubb has returned almost 100% since the COVID-19 drop around 2 years ago and now trades at a P/E of a little over 15.5X. That's high for the insurance business, where you can get BBB-rated peers at less than 8X. Granted, with different risk profiles, but still solid businesses.

In order to qualify as a good investment at 15.5X with a 1.67% yield, Chubb needs to make up with growth, or levels of safety that are "out of this world". The company scores good on the safety ratings, but it still doesn't take away from the fact that Chubb, evidently by history, has the very real potential to drop down far below 15X P/E.

In fact, on a 20-year basis, the valuation we're seeing, while in line with growth, is outsized given Chubb's 20-year average P/E valuation of around 12.5X.

I'm a big fan of combining historical metrics with forecasts to reach a conservative investment decision that leaves me content no matter which way things go.

That's getting harder with Chubb.

At a 15.6X premium P/E, a forecasted annualized RoR for Chubb at 2023E is around 16.55%.

While this may sound like an acceptably conservative RoR and forecast, we need to properly discount for some of the risks.

What risk?

These forecasts come with at least 25% error-corrected (10%) miss chance, with every single year since 2017 being an analyst miss of between 9-35% on a negative basis.

In short, FactSet analysts are tendentially expecting massive growth that the company isn't delivering to varying degrees. Some of it's COVID, sure - but most certainly not all of it. This begs the question of how much growth beyond 2021E we can realistically expect. Remember, Chubb is already trading at an accurate 15.5X premium for the fiscal of 2021E. Beyond this, growth is around 13.5-14% on average, and for this, you're paying 15.5X earnings and getting a 1.67% yield.

We can't find much help on the fundamental side of things. Chubb is fundamentally sound and carries superb margin and return ratios. What public comp shortcomings it does have, with public comps including AIG (AIG), MetLife (MET) and Aflac (AFL) are in turn made up by its international diversification, market cap, and market share. Its peers, while lower valued, aren't forecasting the same sort of growth.

I also cannot call CB to be grossly overvalued to most international peers, such as Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY). The one peer I would consider it overvalued to is AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY), but there are specific risk differences here I would take into consideration.

In the end, I do believe Chubb can deliver a 10% annualized RoR from this point onward. Its growth and margins are likely to expand and increase, and this makes it a potential choice here.

Overall street targets fully reflect this discounted upside, with a price range from $172/shares up to $240/share, with an S&P Global average of around $214, indicating an upside of around 11% to today's share price. This pretty much coincides with my overall upside of 10% annualized.

Let me be crystal-clear. I wouldn't buy Chubb any more expensive than $194/share. Once you start breaching those 15.6X P/E's, the upside in a low-yielder like Chubb disappears like mist in sunlight. If the company appreciates less than 5% more, that upside is no longer what I would consider appealing. So my price targets are lower than S&P Global. They give it a $214, with an average of 55-60% of analysts holding "BUY" or "Outperform" here (Source: S&P Global).

I give it a $194/share. No more than that. Frankly, even at current valuations, this isn't the best company or investment you can buy, if you want safe, high returns.

But it's one.

Thesis

My current thesis for Chubb is:

I believe the market is currently valuing Chubb at the upper end of its possible, forward discounted upside based on conservative estimates of around 9-11% annualized RoR.

Any higher than $194/share is a no-go for me. This investment has realized triple-digit COVID-19 returns over less than 2 years. That's a solid trend, and one I'm happy to have partaken in.

However, should the company climb above $194/share, I'm moving to a "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Chubb is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.