In the era of historically low interest rates, yield and growth have almost always been an either or proposition.

You can either choose the rapidly growing Ark Investment (ARKK) stocks like Palantir (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), and Teladoc (TDOC) which are barely profitable, if at all, but are rapidly scooping up market share in already rapidly growing industries.

With these stocks, it is a bit of a speculative play where you have to assume that they can maintain enough of a competitive advantage and that the growth dynamics in their industry will remain in place for them to scale to eventually turning a hefty profit. This is central to the value proposition because these stocks will have to generate substantial cash flows in the future in order to compensate investors for their patience and risk taken on through years of no profitability and, in many cases, seeing their equity stake diluted by continued rounds of equity issuance and employee stock based compensation. In the case of the three aforementioned stocks, this has been and still is certainly the case.

In some cases it works out great, as TSLA is obviously a great example that is just now beginning to generate consistent profitability and of course the tech mega caps like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) are all a testament. The total returns in each of these cases are phenomenal. In each case, they have crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) in recent years:

Of course, it doesn't always play out like that, as ARKK has borne testimony to over the past year:

The risk is very real, so investors should be extra careful and prudent when investing in this space, while also maintaining adequate diversification outside of the sector to safeguard against massive downside to their nest egg.

Meanwhile, value/yield focused investing is a much more boring approach than investing in high growth low profit tech stocks. However, it is also a very proven approach that has generated long-term outperformance for many investors, of which Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A) has proven to be a master over the long term, generating massive market outperformance over the course of many decades.

Of course, there are also examples where chasing yield has resulted in massive destruction of shareholder capital, or at the very least, floundering about with little to show for years of investing. A classic example is Energy Transfer (ET) and the broader midstream infrastructure sector (AMLP) as a whole. Despite offering mouthwatering distribution yields and dirt cheap valuations, the sector has failed to deliver on its promise:

While seeking for the best of both worlds - current profits and juicy dividend yields accompanied by strong sustainable growth rates - may appear to be the impossible to find "Holy Grail" of investing in a yieldless world, believe it or not there a few opportunities like this if you search hard enough. This is what we dedicated countless hours to at High Yield Investor: searching the off-the-beaten path areas of the marketplace trying to find these increasingly elusive investments that offer investors a wealth of opportunity, buy them, and then opportunistically recycle capital once the market realizes its oversight.

In this article, we share two of our 25 highest conviction picks that offer yields well north of 5% and offer substantial growth potential.

#1. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

AY owns a globally diversified infrastructure portfolio with a focus on clean energy:

Investor Presentation https://seekingalpha.com/article/4469544-atlantica-sustainable-infrastructure-plc-2021-q3-results-earnings-call-presentation While bears point to the continued reliance on government assistance for green energy projects, the elevated leverage, and potential geopolitical risk, we are bullish on the company for the following reasons:

They enjoy long-term contracts that generate stable cash flows.

Their asset and geographic diversification provides them with near limitless growth opportunities.

The yield is attractive and quite safe.

As of the end of Q3, AY's assets enjoy an average term to maturity of 16 years on their power purchase agreements, virtually all of them are backed by investment grade counterparties, and AY continues to take advantage of refinancing opportunities to further enhance CAFD from each asset.

As the company pointed out to us in a recent exclusive interview, some of AY's peers like NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) have little to no protection from inflation, so this is something that will distinguish it from them in the current environment. They also enjoy a lot more geographic and asset diversification relative to NEP and Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)(CWEN), which makes them more like Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC) in that sense.

Meanwhile, they also trade at a meaningful discount to virtually all of their peers in the space and also offer the highest dividend yield of NEP, CWEN, and BEP by a pretty large margin. On top of that, management expects to continue growing CAFD per share by 5%-8% per year, creating a clear path to double-digit annualized total returns even if there is no multiple expansion moving forward.

We expect the company to ride the strong tailwinds boosting the green energy and infrastructure sectors in the coming years and generate continued strong growth alongside their attractive current yield to generate strong risk-adjusted returns.

#2. Patria Investments (PAX)

PAX is the emerging Blackstone (BX) of Latin America as it is an alternative asset manager that operates solely in Latin America. It recently completed an acquisition of Moneda Asset Management that gives it ~$25 billion in assets under management and establishes it as the leading private equity, infrastructure, and credit asset management platform in Latin America. It has a multi-decade track record of excellence with a 15% USD IRR over the past quarter century, which is particularly impressive given that the region has faced significant currency headwinds over that span (it has generated 22% IRRs on a currency neutral basis).

PAX also has a very impressive growth track record with a 17% AUM CAGR over the past 12 years. We expect this growth to continue over the long term for several reasons:

PAX is debt free and has nearly $400 million in equity on its balance sheet.

PAX now has increased access to equity capital after IPOing in 2021.

PAX is still partially owned by global asset management powerhouse Blackstone following a more than 10 year partnership that has enabled it to build out a powerful asset management and fundraising platform.

PAX also has a massive network of global clients from which it can raise capital (10 out of the world's 20 largest pension funds invest with them, 6 out of the 10 largest U.S. pension funds invest with them, and 6 out of the world's 10 largest sovereign wealth funds invest with them).

60% of its current investment partners have been investing with them for over a decade and 80% of its current fee-earning assets under management is either perpetual capital or has over 5 years of remaining contractual duration, indicating very sticky relationships and managed capital.

PAX grew its fee-earning assets under management by 22% and fee-related earnings grew by 25% year-over-year in Q3, indicating that its growth rate is accelerating. Management has guided for fee related earnings growth to exceed 50% in 2022.

Latin America is an underpenetrated market, with only 1% of global private equity asset management funds being located there. As the leader in the sector, enjoying the backing of a skin-in-the-game partnership with BX, and raising funds from a global team of leading investment partners, PAX is very well positioned to continue experiencing explosive growth for years to come.

We also like PAX because it has adopted a shareholder-friendly dividend policy, which is essentially that they will pay out ~85% of distributable earnings to shareholders as dividends and retain the remainder for growth investments.

Last, but not least, we are buying because we see shares as being heavily undervalued:

2021 P/DE 2022 P/DE BX 27.12x 23.74x PAX 15.66x 14.11x

Despite PAX having a much stronger long-term growth outlook than BX given its smaller size and focus on a severely underpenetrated region, PAX trades at a massive discount to BX on a price to distributed earnings basis.

On top of that, PAX trades at a massive discount to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). As we outlined in our recent piece on BAM, the market is currently valuing its fee-related earnings at 20x and its net carried interest at 5x. If we apply those multiples to PAX's trailing numbers, we get a fair value market cap that is roughly twice the current price for PAX.

Even if we apply a 20% discount to PAX given its smaller size and riskier geographical concentration and assign a 16x multiple to PAX's fee-related earnings and a 4x multiple to its net carried interest, on a TTM basis, shares should still be worth 75% more than they are today. This all implies a fair value per share between $27.5 and $31.

Furthermore, given that management is guiding for fee-related earnings to soar by 50% in 2022, applying the same 16x and 4x multiples and assuming the net carried interest remains constant (which we expect it to grow as well), shares will be worth ~$35 by year-end 2022.

No matter how we slice it, PAX looks like it has a massive margin of safety and in the meantime should serve as a lucrative dividend stock. Given that insiders own 60% of the stock, there is every reason to believe that management will run the company for the shareholders, because it is literally being run by the shareholders. We recently conducted an exclusive in-depth interview with the company and could not be more excited about its long-term potential.

Investor Takeaway

The rare cases where growth and yield intersect - especially when accompanied by a solid balance sheet - indicate that alpha could be in store. By tirelessly searching for and conducting in-depth due diligence on these opportunities via interviews and extensive fundamental analysis, we have been able to weed out the winners from the losers the vast majority of the time thus far.

This is what has enabled us to generate such substantial alpha relative to the overall market thus far with total annualized returns of nearly 40% since inception even as many high growth tech stocks crash and burn. We believe that PAX and AY - two recent additions to our portfolio - alongside our 23 similarly high conviction picks set us up to continue combining attractive current income with the substantial long-term growth necessary to continue beating the market.