fuboTV Stock: Down To 1.6x Revenue, Don't Miss The Chance To Buy
Summary
- fuboTV raised guidance for FQ4, and for FY21. The company has executed well in 2021.
- Nevertheless, the multiples compression in the broader streaming space has also buffeted fuboTV stock price.
- We discuss why we think at 1.6x revenue; investors should not miss the chance to buy FUBO stock.
Investment Thesis
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) stock has been battered severely in recent months. It reached its all-time high (ATH) in February last year, but its momentum spike was quickly digested. While it has been trading within a tight range throughout most of 2021, its momentum started to turn extremely bearish from November.
As an unprofitable company, the outlook has always been at least five years ahead for investors. But, that doesn't mean the stock is immune to near-term volatility. Given that outlook and the rotation to value stocks, we are not surprised that its investors have suffered. Moreover, the streaming space has also recently come under significant multiples compression, which impacted its stock.
Consequently, it has knocked FUBO stock down to a valuation of just 1.6x NTM revenue. We discuss why we think fuboTV stock still deserves a space in the speculative portfolios of long-term investors.
Readers new to FUBO can also refer to our previous article here.
Parsing the Hit to its Valuations
Readers can quickly glean how the compressions in the streaming space have affected both the subscriptions VOD (SVOD) leaders and the ad-supported (AVOD) leaders. That also includes Disney (DIS), since its multiples re-rating in 2021 was also due to the momentum from its Disney+ SVOD service. Among its peers listed here, Disney's multiple has been the least affected over the last three months. After all, Disney's well-diversified assets in Parks and the broader entertainment categories have shielded it better from the moderation observed in Disney+ subscribers' growth. However, its pure-play streaming peers such as Netflix (NFLX), Roku (ROKU), and fuboTV don't have a "reopening" play to buffer the impact. Consequently, fuboTV's hit has also been massive, as it dropped from 5.7x NTM revenue to 1.6x in just three months.
Netflix's recently released FQ4'21 report card also contributed significantly to the compression across the streaming space. As the SVOD leader, Netflix is seen as a bellwether company. Moreover, it not only missed its subscribers' net-adds (8.28M Vs. 8.5M consensus) for FQ4, it also issued hugely underwhelming guidance for FQ1'22. Notably, Netflix guided for just 2.5M net new subscribers for FQ1 (6.9M consensus). It's also well below its previous year's net-adds of 3.98M. As a result, the company suffered its worst one-day drop since July'12, as investors began to digest the valuations of these pure-play streamers. Therefore, fuboTV stock has also been significantly impacted. It has also knocked its stock price back to its IPO price in Oct'20. Given the recent volatility experienced lately, the potential for a larger decline loomed ahead.
But, fuboTV Has Been Executing Well
There shouldn't be any doubt that fuboTV is still unprofitable. It's still a young upstart in the vMVPD space, including behemoths such as Disney Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV (GOOGL) (GOOG). However, recent data has also shown that the vMVPD space has continued to perform relatively well, even though the growth has somewhat moderated. MoffettNathanson noted that the vMVPD market added 980K subscribers in CQ3'21, up sequentially. However, it also noted that it was down YoY from last year's 1.7M additions. We also highlighted in our previous article that fuboTV added 263K subscribers, as its subscriber base neared 1M.
Notably, the company recently issued its preliminary FQ4 results, where it raised its full-year revenue guidance to $622-627M (previous guidance: $612-$617M). It represents a remarkable increase of 138-140% YoY. It also emphasized that its subscriber base is expected to surpass 1.1M (previous guidance: 1.06-1.07M). Therefore, it's clear that fuboTV has been executing well on gaining subscribers with its sports-focused aggregation strategy. Moreover, it also highlighted that churn is down "by more than 200 basis points year-over-year." Furthermore, fuboTV expects its subscriber acquisition cost to come in at the low end of its ARPU range (1-1.5x).
Much of the bearish thesis has been focused on its low-margin content aggregation model and its customer acquisition costs. Its adjusted contribution margin improved to 12.4% in FQ3. But, its gross margins continue to be in the red (see above). Therefore, the bears question when will fuboTV ever turn a profit. We think these concerns are valid. But, fuboTV's monetization strategies are not merely based on content aggregation. Given that sports content is often priced at a premium, it will be challenging for fuboTV to make a compelling investment case based solely on licensing sports content. But, it also highlighted that 96% of its subscribers watch sports. Therefore, it can amortize its content costs over these subscribers, reducing costs per subscriber. We believe it is credible. We can also observe the improvement in its gross margins, which indicates its leverage in its content costs.
Moreover, the company highlighted that its ability to negotiate lower costs during renewal discussions is linked to the size of its subscriber base. Therefore, it's imperative that fuboTV continues to scale up. CFO Simone Nardi highlighted (edited):
We continue to optimize our content costs. We leverage our increased scale when we get to renewal, to obtain an incremental benefit on margin basis that can be a direct rate adjustment with a repackaging or other benefits that can improve our financial return margins. We believe that these opportunities, these levers continue to be available for further enhancement in the future. (24th Annual Needham Growth Conference)
Moreover, the company's advertising lever continues to grow rapidly despite the headwinds experienced in the digital advertising industry this year. fuboTV operates its own CTV platform and thus has access to its own first-party data. As a result, it doesn't have to rely on third-party targeting and attribution models. Nevertheless, it's still a nascent segment, as advertising is expected to account for less than 12% of its FQ4 revenue. However, its growth has been remarkable, as it is approaching an annualized run rate of $100M. Therefore, we believe that fuboTV has shown that its platform can work. It just needs to keep executing its high-growth strategies, with an eye towards long-term profitability.
fuboTV is Focused on Long-Term Profitability
Notably, what we really like about management is its commitment to long-term profitability. It has consistently mentioned improving operating leverage and has also demonstrated in its results in 2021. Moreover, CEO David Gandler emphasized that it's ready to do an Analyst/Investor day sometime this year. As a result, we believe that fuboTV is ready to discuss its long-term operating model, building on its momentum in gaining operating leverage over the past year. Thus fuboTV is a company that has shown tremendous progress, even though its stock price has said otherwise.
Notably, the company's foray into online sports betting (OSB) is driven by its commitment towards long-term profitability. Gandler noted the "unsustainable" spending by the leading OSB players such as DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel (DUEL) (OTCPK:PDYPF) in the recent New York (NY) mobile sportsbook launch. NY is a key state that could become the largest based on gross revenue. Therefore, the leading OSB players are likely to compete aggressively (through promotional spend) to gain market share, which is instrumental for them to gain sufficient scale due to its 51% tax rate. We also discussed DraftKings in a recent article.
However, fuboTV thinks such spending is unsustainable. Gandler believes that the company's differentiated mobile sportsbook is much better positioned for profitability as it relies on cross-selling its installed base of subscribers. It means that the company doesn't have to spend aggressively to acquire bettors for its sportsbook. Gandler explained (edited):
I think if anything we've seen in New York in the first 48 hours is the promotional spending is absolutely insane. But wagering for fuboTV is a natural extension of our streaming product. And it's a differentiated opportunity and this is why you're starting to see a lot of interest in partnering with us because we have an offer that we believe a lot of the operators believe is differentiated. I was initially hoping that we would see a 20% crossover. But our recent data showed 30% of total registrations in the first two very small states (Iowa and Arizona) are crossovers. It means they have the fuboTV Sportsbook and the streaming product. So, that's already 50% better than we had originally anticipated. (Needham Conference)
So, is FUBO Stock a Buy Now?
We explained back in our December article that fuboTV stock valuation is getting cheaper but was in line with its legacy media peers. However, it has gotten even much cheaper, as the selling went into overdrive. However, we believe that the selling is overdone as it's trading at just 1.6x NTM revenue, lower than some of its legacy media peers, but yet expected to grow much faster. Moreover, we are confident that Gandler & Co. has charted a viable path towards profitability.
Nevertheless, FUBO stock is a highly volatile stock. Moreover, we don't expect it to report profitability soon. Therefore, investors should have at least a five-year horizon if they decide to add FUBO stock. In addition, we also believe that it's suitable for speculative investors only.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on FUBO stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUBO, DKNG, NFLX, ROKU, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.