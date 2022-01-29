tobiasjo/E+ via Getty Images

Since my 2019 coverage of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), adagrasib has quickly overtaken all other assets and become the lead candidate with a near-term possibility of approval. Indeed, in their latest earnings call, the company said it expected to complete its NDA under the FDA’s newly launched Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. The target indication is treatment of patients with previously treated KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior systemic therapy. So 2022 is an important year for the company which claims that adagrasib is a best-in-class asset in certain KRASG12C-mutated cancers. The pipeline looks thus:

Adagrasib

Adagrasib is an oral small molecule KRASG12C inhibitor targeting a number of aggressive cancers. In preclinical studies, adagrasib demonstrated low nanomolar potency in targeting KRASG12C, meaning it can achieve high potency with low volumes of the molecule. Adagrasib has a long half life, being the only molecule in its class with a ~24 hour half life. The molecule is highly selective, over 1000+ fold for mutant KRASG12C versus wild type.

KRAS stands for Kirsten rat sarcoma gene, which is a part of the RAS family. KRAS mutations drive a number of cancers, including colorectal cancer (CRC), pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). KRAS was previously considered undruggable, however the development of covalent KRAS-G12C inhibitors sotorasib and adagrasib from Amgen (AMGN) and Mirati respectively have changed the KRAS landscape. Adagrasib and sotorasib have similar mechanisms of action. Both work by selectively forming a covalent bond with cysteine 12 within the switch-II pocket of KRAS-G12C protein. This locks the KRAS in the inactive state, which stops cell proliferation. Sotorasib has a half life of 5.5 hours compared to adagrasib’s 24 hour. Sotorasib received accelerated approval last year based on data that showed that Sotorasib administered orally at a dose of 960 mg once daily reduced tumor size in 37.1% of participants with a median duration of response of 11.1 months. 600 mg adagrasib twice a day has shown a 45% partial response.

Other KRAS-G12C inhibitors in development are ARS-1620, GDC-6036, D-1553, 1_AM, and ARS-853. Adagrasib is being developed both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab and cetuximab in targeting various cancers.

“Adagrasib is going to be a very big drug for a very long time,” said David Meek, recently installed CEO, at last week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Adagrasib in NSCLC

Adagrasib has shown potentially best-in-class response in 2nd line NSCLC with a differentiated response rate and initial durability in heavily pretreated patients. As management said in the earnings call:

We are aggressively evaluating Adagrasib in a broad development plan, including in proof-of-concept phase 2 trials for first-line non-small cell lung cancer. A confirmatory phase 3 trial randomized to docetaxel and previously treated non-small cell lung cancer, and a registration-enabling phase 3 trial in second line colorectal cancer.

Topline data from the KRYSTAL-1 study in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with the KRAS-G12C mutation following prior systemic therapy has shown that Adagrasib at a dose of 600 milligrams BID, demonstrated an objective response rate of 43% and a disease control rate of 80% based on central independent review. Almost 98.3% of patients in this trial had previously had both a checkpoint inhibitor and a platinum based chemotherapy regimen, which is the standard of care in the USA. In earlier trials, as well, the molecule demonstrated strong data, with a median duration of response of 12.6 months in 11 responders, and a median progression-free survival of 8.3 months.

In 1st line NSCLC with pembrolizumab, a phase 1b trial had the following data:

• 4 of 7 patients had a confirmed PR • One additional patient experienced 49% tumor regression, which allowed for tumor resection prior to achieving RECISTdefined confirmed response • DCR of 100% • All 7 patients exhibited tumor regression ranging from 37% – 92% • KEYNOTE-189 (pembrolizumab + chemotherapy) approved in 1st Line NSCLC with ORR of 47.6% across all TPS scores

The same 400 mg BID dose of adagrasib with pembrolizumab is currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 KRYSTAL-7 study.

Another angle with adagrasib is its CNS penetration. Mice data has shown that adagrasib has a much better brain concentration than AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso. The company is enrolling a cohort of patients to assess adagrasib in NSCLC patients with a G12C mutation and active brain metastases.

Also, KRAS and STK11 co-mutations comprise approximately 30% of KRASG12C mutant NSCLC. A potentially registration enabling Phase 2 monotherapy study in 1st line NSCLC patients with STK11 co-mutation was initiated in Q1:2021. About this program, the company said:

Patients with STK11 co-mutations or TTS scores of less than 1% have a poor prognosis with standard of care therapies with objective response rates in the first-line of approximately 30% and median progression-free survival of less than 6 months. In patients with STK11 co-mutations, published real-world data suggests that the medium progression-free survival is approximately 2 months. Collectively, these 2 patient sub-groups represent greater than 40% of the total first-line KRAS G12C non-small cell lung cancer patient population. We are discussing the potential registration pathways for each of these patient populations with the FDA.

Adagrasib in CRC

In colorectal cancer, adagrasib is potentially both first and best in class. In 3rd Line+ CRC, the molecule has shown strong response rate and initial durability in heavily pretreated patients, both as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab. A phase 3 randomized trial in combination with cetuximab is ongoing in 2nd line CRC.

KRAS-mutant CRC patients tend to have worse outcomes than the broader CRC patient population, with a decidedly lower median OS seen in these patients. Per historical data in the 3L setting with SoC regorafenib and LONSURE, a median PFS of ~2months was seen, whereas a phase 1 study with adagrasib monotherapy has shown a median PFS of 5.6 months:

Adagrasib plus cetuximab combo therapy in heavily pretreated CRC patients have shown even stronger data:

• Response rate was 43% (12/28), including 2 unconfirmed PRsc

• Confirmed ORR of 39% (11/28) in the efficacy eligible and heavily pretreated population

• SD was observed in 57% (16/28) of patients

• Clinical benefit (DCR) was observed in 100% (28/28) of patients

This data is much better than Amgen’s. According to FierceBiotech:

Amgen previously linked Lumakras to an overall response rate (ORR) of 7% in colorectal cancer, well below the level that won it approval in non-small cell lung cancer. Mirati’s adagrasib was performing better than Lumakras at its previous data drop, with the usual caveats about cross-trial comparisons, but at 17% the ORR still had ample room for improvement. The biotech used a late-breaker at ESMO to share the latest data. As of May 25, the response rate in the 45 evaluable patients who received adagrasib as a single agent stood at 22%. The 10 patients listed as responders include one person with an unconfirmed partial response who remains on study. Absent that unconfirmed response, the ORR would be 20%. Median duration of response was 4.2 months. Mirati has previously said (PDF) an ORR of 20% and median duration of four months are the threshold to potentially seek accelerated approval of adagrasib in colorectal cancer.

Adagrasib in other indications

In a proof of concept trial of adagrasib monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, data showed:

• Preliminary response rate per investigator assessment was 50% (5/10), including 1 unconfirmed PR • Clinical benefit (DCR) was observed in 100% (10/10) of patients • All patients received gemcitabine-based regimens and 10/12 received prior fluoropyrimidine-based regimens

According to FierceBiotech:

While Amgen may have crossed the regulatory finish line first in lung cancer, Lumakras hasn't fared as well as Mirati's adagrasib in colorectal cancer. Friday's data in pancreatic and GI tumors could pad adagrasib's stance, as it appears Amgen has no studies of Lumakras in those indications planned or ongoing.

Sitravatinib

I discussed sitravatinib in my 2019 article, when it used to be the lead asset. I remain a little confused about this asset. It has continued to run trial after trial in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), and I presented data from 2018 in that earlier article that showed how the molecule did much better than Opdivo or docetaxel alone in NSCLC patients. You can read that article here. Recently, at their earnings call in November, the company presented the following data:

We recently presented Phase 1 results from our MRTX-500 study of Sitravatinib in combination with Nivolumab at this year's ESMO conference. The combination demonstrated durable responses and long-term survival, including 32% of patients alive at 2 years in patients with second or third line non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer who experienced clinical benefit on a prior checkpoint inhibitor with subsequent disease progression. Our Phase 3 registration enabling SAPPHIRE study in combination with Nivolumab in second or third-line non-small cell lung cancer patients who have documented progression following treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor is on track to reach the number of events needed to trigger an interim analysis of overall survival in the second half of 2022.

If the OS data is good, the combination therapy may be eligible for full approval based on that data, which will happen in 2023.

Financials

MRTX has a market cap of $6.5bn, with a cash reserve of $1.2bn. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $116.1 million, while G&A expenses were $35.2mn. At that rate, they have a cash runway of no fewer than 8-9 quarters, by which time, hopefully, a revenue stream can be started with the approval of adagrasib on 2L NSCLC. This quarter, the company received $65mn as part of their partnership with Zai Labs. In November, they also announced plans to raise $500mn through a stock offering.

The company is almost exclusively owned by funds and institutions, with little public ownership:

Key holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, BlackRock, Perceptive, Vanguard, Wellington and so on. Insiders have never bought stock, transactions are mostly sell transactions in the open market.

The company got a new CEO last year, and also a couple of senior management people suddenly departed. About this, at the earnings call, Umer Raffat with Evercore asked if these changes were caused by any specific “issues,” to which management responded in the negative. What management said was this:

First of all, let me touch on the management changes. And we're very grateful for the roles that Dan and Joe played in helping to advance Mirati to where it is today. And what I would say, the changes that were made, they were not a result of any issues or -- with our programs or with the fundamentals of the company. And the change wasn't based on any impropriety or disagreement concerning the company's goals or financials. So I just wanted to say that upfront. These overlaps are really based on myself joining and Chuck taking on a new role as head of R&D. With these changes, I'll have more direct visibility into important parts of the organization such as finance, legal strategy BD, and corporate affairs. Now those functions will all report to me directly. And with Chuck in his role as President and Head of R&D, he'll have more direct line of sight into the R&D organization with day-to-day activities within R&D. And then finally, I'd say is Mirati has grown, become more complex, and we're rapidly approaching commercialization. And we discussed today, there is a need for a traditional CFO, if you will, when you think about that and a CFO with commercial experience where we have an active search ongoing. I'll turn the second question over to Chuck.

The above doesn’t really clarify whether those people left because they were inadequate for a role in a commercial stage company - which seems to be kind of what is indicated. This is the new CEO reshuffling the team according to his needs.

I must note though, that I was very impressed by the substantial analyst presence and obvious interest in the company.

Bottom line

MRTX has a very promising pipeline, with a clear lead over Amgen in colorectal cancer and potentially in NSCLC as well. They have ample cash, there's considerable streetside interest, they have major upcoming catalysts, and they are trading at 52-week lows for two reasons that do not count for much. These reasons are management reshuffle that we saw last year, and the announcement of dilution in November. In my earlier articles, I had liked the company in general, and had been waiting for the right price. I think that time is now. MRTX is a buy.