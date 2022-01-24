i_frontier/iStock via Getty Images

After a remarkable year, the earnings of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: NYSE:ASB) will likely decline in 2022 as provisioning will likely remain higher than normal. On the other hand, the rising interest-rate environment will limit the earnings decline. Further, the management's initiatives to expand the business will boost loan growth, thereby supporting the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Associated Banc-Corp to report earnings of $1.67 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. The year-end target price is slightly above the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp.

Management’s Efforts to Lift the Loan Portfolio

Associated Banc-Corp's loan portfolio finally turned around in the last quarter of 2021 after four consecutive quarters of decline. The growth trend will likely remain positive this year because of the economic recovery throughout the country. Furthermore, the management’s efforts to expand the business will likely bear fruit this year.

Associated Banc-Corp is planning to expand its core commercial and small business segments by hiring new bankers, as mentioned in the investor presentation. The management is on track to hire around 15 to 20 bankers by the end of 2022. The company is specially focused on recruiting in equipment finance, a line of business that was recently added.

Furthermore, the management plans to focus on the newly added auto finance segment. As mentioned in the presentation, Associated Banc-Corp has started strongly and is now working with around 665 active dealers across thirteen states. In fact, the management expects more loan growth from the auto finance segment than other segments. The management is targeting auto finance loan growth of more than $1.2 billion in 2022, while it’s targeting total commercial loan growth (including asset-backed lending and equipment finance) of $750 million to $1 billion.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to surge by 8% in 2022. Meanwhile, deposits and other balance sheet items will likely grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 20,519 22,702 22,620 24,068 23,945 25,919 Growth of Net Loans 3.8% 10.6% (0.4)% 6.4% (0.5)% 8.2% Other Earning Assets 6,971 7,638 6,077 5,577 7,576 8,200 Deposits 22,786 24,897 23,779 26,482 28,466 30,813 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 4,074 4,527 4,195 2,435 2,225 2,408 Common equity 3,078 3,524 3,665 3,737 3,832 3,962 Book Value Per Share ($) 20.0 20.8 22.5 24.3 25.5 26.4 Tangible BVPS ($) 13.6 13.4 14.7 16.7 17.8 18.7 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Balance Sheet Well-Positioned to Benefit from a Rising Interest-Rate Environment

Apart from loan growth, the top line will likely also benefit from a rising interest-rate environment. The Federal Reserve last projected a 75-basis point interest rate hike in 2022 (or three rate hikes). As the inflation is quite high, I believe a 100-basis point increase in the federal funds rate cannot be ruled out.

Thanks to quickly repricing commercial loans, and somewhat sticky non-interest-bearing deposits, Associated Banc-Corp’s balance sheet is moderately asset sensitive. According to the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis, a 100-basis points increase in the interest rate can boost net interest income by 5.5%. The following table from the third quarter’s 10-Q filing shows the results of the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis.

Overall, I'm expecting the margin to increase by seven basis points in 2022 from 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the outlook for loan growth and margin expansion, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 10.5% to $802 million in 2022. This is more or less in line with the management’s guidance.

Venture into Riskier Segments to Come at a Higher Credit Cost

Associated Banc-Corp released some of its loan loss reserves in each of the last four quarters. Due to the heightened provisioning in 2020 and the loan decline in 2021, the net reversal of provisions last year was not a surprise. Going forward, the provision expense will likely trend higher because the expected loan growth will require provisioning for expected loan losses.

Moreover, the provisioning this year will likely be higher than previous years because Associated Banc-Corp has now entered riskier loan segments, namely auto financing and equipment financing. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of $48 million in 2022, representing 0.19% of total loans. In comparison, the provision expense averaged 0.14% of total loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 23% in 2022

The higher provision expense will likely decrease earnings on a year-over-year basis. Further, the non-interest income will likely decline due to mortgage banking income. The rising interest-rate environment will discourage mortgage refinancing activity, which will in turn reduce the mortgage banking income.

On the other hand, strong loan growth and margin expansion will likely limit the earnings decline. Further, the management’s expense-saving initiatives will likely improve the efficiency ratio. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects its expense initiatives to shave operating expenses by $10 million.

Overall, I'm expecting Associated Banc-Corp to report earnings of $1.67 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. This EPS estimate is quite close to the previous estimate given in my last report on ASB that was issued before the fourth quarter’s results. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 741 880 836 763 726 802 Provision for loan losses 26 - 16 174 (88) 48 Non-interest income 333 356 381 514 332 312 Non-interest expense 709 822 794 776 710 738 Net income - Common Sh. 220 323 312 286 334 251 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.43 1.90 1.91 1.86 2.18 1.67 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

Current Market Price is Above the Year-Ahead Target Price

Associated Banc-Corp is offering a dividend yield of 3.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 48% for 2022, which is easily manageable. Therefore, I don’t think there is any threat of a dividend cut even though the expected payout ratio is much higher than the five-year average of 35%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Associated Banc-Corp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.45 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 13.6 13.4 14.7 16.7 17.8 Average Market Price ($) 24.5 25.6 21.0 15.0 21.3 Historical P/TB 1.80x 1.91x 1.43x 0.90x 1.20x 1.45x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.7 gives a target price of $27.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 11.0% upside from the January 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.25x 1.35x 1.45x 1.55x 1.65x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.7 Target Price ($) 23.3 25.1 27.0 28.9 30.7 Market Price ($) 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 Upside/(Downside) (4.3)% 3.3% 11.0% 18.7% 26.3% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.4 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 Average Market Price ($) 24.5 25.6 21.0 15.0 21.3 Historical P/E 17.1x 13.5x 11.0x 8.0x 9.8x 11.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.67 gives a target price of $19.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 18.4% downside from the January 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.9x 10.9x 11.9x 12.9x 13.9x EPS 2022 ($) 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67 Target Price ($) 16.5 18.2 19.9 21.5 23.2 Market Price ($) 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 24.3 Upside/(Downside) (32.1)% (25.3)% (18.4)% (11.5)% (4.7)% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.4, which implies a 3.7% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 0.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp.