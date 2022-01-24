Gerville/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

I have seen many discussion on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) via Twitter and other various blogs but haven't come across and updated thesis so here we go:

The theme that will keep being driven home throughout the write-up is a saying that is far too overused: “head we win, tails we don’t lose much” - or to put it in “fa-nance” terms: “downside protection with upside optionality.”

Almost every asset owned by Ballantyne Strong seems priced for a downside or worst case scenario which leaves the equity investor with a significant amount of free embedded call options within the BTN complex.

I’m no Morgan Housel, so bear with me if the writing is a little dry. And I often don't know what I’m doing, so do your own due diligence. All dollar amounts are in USD, and prices reflect the market prices as of January 20, 2022.

Ballantyne Strong is a holding company with five assets:

100% ownership in Strong Entertainment: Manufactures, sells, and provides maintenance to movie theatre screens ~8.6% ownership in GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCPK:ICLTF): Seven lumber mills in Eastern Canada ~20% ownership in FG Financial (FGF): Reinsurance and SPAC company $13.0m Series A Preferred equity investment in Firefly: Outdoor advertising company that owns digital ad screens on top of taxi/rideshare vehicles $10.5m cash

2020 BTN 10-k

Key Players

The two key players throughout BTN’s five assets are Kyle Cerminara (“Kyle”) and Larry Swets (“Larry”). Kyle is the Board Chair and largest shareholder of BTN. He invests in BTN and companies within the BTN complex through Fundamental Global Investors (FGI) which is an investment firm he has run with Joe Moglia , the former CEO of TD Ameritrade, since 2012. FGI owns ~32% of BTN and Kyle personally owns another ~2%.

Larry has been running finance & insurance operations and participating in various investments alongside Kyle since Larry was CEO at Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) from 2010-2018. Larry invests in the BTN complex of companies mainly through Itasca Financial LLC.

Below are the current roles of both Kyle and Larry:

Kyle Cerminara

CEO of Fundamental Global Investors

Chairman of the Board of Ballantyne Strong

Chairman of the Board of FG Financial Group

Board member of Firefly

Board member of BK Technologies (BKTI)

Larry Swets

Managing Director of Itasca Financial LLC

Board member of Ballantyne Strong

CEO and board member of FG Financial

Board member of GreenFirst

Board member of Harbor Custom Development (HCDI)

Capital Allocation

There have been both positive and negative articles written about Kyle and Larry and their capital allocation methods, style of investing and complexity of their investments. I have spent a brief amount of time with both of them and a few other members of the BTN team but instead of discussing varying personal opinions let’s just lay out the facts.

Kyle started Fundamental Global Investors in 2012 alongside Joe Moglia. One of their major investments was BTN and by 2015 FGI had launched an activist campaign as the biggest shareholder.

The intention for FGI wasn’t to become an activist investor in BTN but it seems the failed acquisition of Convergent from Sony in 2013 for $17.4m ,after adjustments, by BTN’s prior management team was the catalyst for FGI to go activist.

Sales of Convergent Media fell from $40m at the time of the acquisition in 2013 to $17m by 2015, more details later on.

By early 2015, Kyle and FGI had overhauled the BTN board and parts of management and laid out a new overall strategy for BTN to “build a high performing holding company with a diverse mix of businesses that contribute to the overall cash flow of the company.”

By mid-2015, Kyle stepped in as both the CEO and chairman of the board of BTN. Kyle slowly re-positioned some of BTN investments so that by 2016-2017 the BTN holding company looked as follows:

Strong Entertainment Convergent Media Three equity investments made by Kyle:

PIH Property Holdings (PIH):

$7.7m invested from 2016-2017

Run by Larry Swets

RELM Wireless (OTC:RELM)

$4.3m invested in 2016

Itasca Capital

$3.7m invested in 2016

Run by Larry Swets

We will go through all of the assets above in more detail throughout the write up to assess how management has done since taking over in 2015 but here is quick overview.

Strong Entertainment: IPOing this year for an undisclosed amount Convergent Media: bought for $17m from Sony in 2013 was sold for ~$17m in cash in 2021. Part of Convergent was spun off which lead to $9m of BTN’s $13m Preferred Series A shares in Firefly Three Equity Investments made by Kyle:

The $7.7m invested in PIH is now worth ~$3.5m and under the name FG Financial

The $4.3m invested in RELM was sold for $4.5m in 2018. RELM is now BK Technologies

The $3.7m invested in ICL is now worth $13-$15m (including dividends) and under the name GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP)

So, in short, there has been some good, bad, and still yet to be determined capital allocation decisions. That being said, BTN’s market cap is down 30-40% since Kyle and FGI took over in 2015.

Kyle said on Bill Brewster’s podcast “when an activist takes over a microcap company you should expect the next 2-3 years will be a total disaster…because they are basically going to take over the sins of the past.”

What part of this underperformance since 2015 do you want to attribute to management, sins of the past, Covid, the market for Strong Entertainment declining, etc. is up to you.

The important point I’ll try to continue to drive home is given the valuation of BTN no brilliant capital allocation or even mediocre capital allocation needs to occur. A downside scenario could happen in all five of BTN’s assets and it seems probable investors would get the current BTN market cap back.

Additionally, I will lay out the case that Kyle and Larry seem to be evolving from their past errors of capital allocation and changing their investment approach which lays the groundwork for a positive inflection point or one of the many free embedded call options within the BTN equity valuation.

Complexity

Before we dive into the five assets at BTN, the last two topics worth addressing are the complexity and the costs that come with the BTN holding company structure.

Kyle Cerminara and FGI have major holdings in:

BTN: FGI owns ~32% FG Financial (formerly PIH): FGI owns ~51% GreenFirst Forest Products (formerly ICL): FGI owns ~2% BK Technologies (formerly RELM): FGI owns ~21% OPFI & HGTY: Investments via SPACs that FGI co-sponsored with FG Financial: FGI owns <1-2% ownership

Kyle and Larry also own smaller personal positions in most of these companies. Some of which have been acquired through stock awards given.

Admittedly, larger holding companies such as the John Malone’s Liberty complex of companies have a complicated set up but seeing this much complexity and interrelated party transactions between a private investment firm and a public microcap can make investors squirrelly.

None of it comes off as nefarious in my opinion, but the intertwined investment strategy of Kyle and Larry makes it very difficult for investors to diagnosis if and where they are aligned with Kyle and Larry from a risk/reward perspective. Some of the examples include:

These are just a few examples of the interrelated transactions that currently exist or have existed throughout the Kyle and Larry investment complex.

I am not highlighting this because I think something is being covered up, it can just take serious in-depth analysis ,which the average retail investor doesn't have time for, to figure out where and how BTN equity investors are aligned with Kyle and Larry from a risk/reward standpoint.

One of the main risks I see behind the complexity piece is BTN will be unable to attract the right shareholder base.

From investing and following Berkshire (BRK) and Markel (MKL), I have seen how important it is for the success of the company to have a shareholder base that aligns with management. I fear that unless this complexity is reduced that cautious, patient and long-term minded investors will not join BTN in large numbers.

Going back to the John Malone complexity discussion. My understanding of the complexity of Malone’s structuring throughout his investment career is because his engineering mind is always focused on reducing taxes, each piece of the complex structuring was done to reduce the amount of taxes shareholders had to pay.

As is said in the book The Outsiders “To understand the company {TCI} you would have to read all of their footnotes and very few did…Malone however believed this complexity was a small price to pay for the enormous value created over the years by these projects.” “Malone was consciously increasing the complexity of his business in pursuit of the best economic outcome for shareholders.”

It’s quite possible that some of the incentive behind the complexities of Malone’s companies is so he could continue to acquire ownership at discounted valuations, but it has undoubtedly provided long-term shareholders value at the same time.

Admittedly, I have never directly asked BTN management the reason behind the interrelated party transactions and complexity, but I can’t unpeel how it is a net benefit.

There is almost certainly some advantage to compiling microcap companies together into a holding company to reduce overhead costs, but I'm not sure the difficulty it has created for the potential shareholders to value and assess BTN makes this a net benefit. The complexity almost certainly has and will make it harder for BTN management to raise capital. This appeared to be the case when BTN management raised capital in 2021 at suppressed market prices although this way during a pandemic to be fair.

Again, I view this as a “head we win, tails we don’t lose much” situation. Even if the complexity and difficulty valuing BTN remains, it is probable we get at least the current market cap back even if the downside scenario occurs in all five BTN assets.

It appears to me that Kyle and BTN management are working to reduce complexity which we will discuss in more detail but the IPO of Strong Entertainment, talks of an upcoming IPO of Firefly, more clarity around GreenFirst, etc. are all positive trends.

At the 2021 BTN shareholder meeting in Charlotte, I thought Kyle and the BTN team laid out a nice presentation and Q&A session that helped unravel some of the complex structure.

To jump back to John Malone, he has tried to decrease the complexity of his investments by creating tracking stocks from his TCI empire in the 1980s-90s. “Malone’s tracking stocks increase transparency allowing investors to value parts of the company that have previously been obscured by TCI’s byzantine structure.” Is a similar trend happening at BTN where management will unwind the valuation complexity?

Furthermore, I understand how the complexity and interrelated investments could lead people to think some expenses are being covered up or misallocated. As already said, it can make investors squirrely. But FGI is the largest shareholders in BTN, FGF, BTKI with significant positions in GreenFirst, OppFi, and Hagerty. I don’t see how there would be a large net benefit for FGI in shifting expenses or investments from one pocket to the other especially considering FGI is non-fee based.

It appears from their most recent ADV that FGI’s AUM is around $125m. Kyle has publicly stated a few times recently that FGI’s invested capital is almost all from Joe Moglia, Kyle and their families (there appears to be 15 total investors in FGI). To reiterate, Kyle has stated that FGI no longer charges their investors fees. All of Kyle’s net worth aside from cash, his house and a fishing boat is in companies within the BTN complex, except technically BK Technologies which still has investments in BTN complex companies.

I’ll let the reader decide whether they feel aligned with management, but it seems the only way Kyle and FGI make or lose money is if the BTN complex equity value increases or decreases.

Costs

One of the main reasons for holding company discounts in public markets is the unallocated overhead costs that it takes to run the holding company. Often times, the holding company trades below its net asset value (“NAV”) because the investor would be better off personally buying all of the companies within the holding company ,if they are public, to avoid overhead costs and excess taxation.

This discount can be offset by a premium for the capital allocation skills of the holding company’s managers and the ability of the holding company to access investments the average investor couldn’t.

The FY 2020 unallocated overhead costs for BTN were ~$6.5m and should be in the $4.5m-$5.0m range for FY 2021. This has come down from ~$8.0m when Kyle and FGI took over, but it still appears there is room for overhead costs to decrease further.

I was going to analyze other holding companies to see what the average overhead costs were as a percent of certain metrics (assets, market cap, etc.) but that turned out to be difficult to do on a like for like basis.

Maybe this is an unfair comparison but if BTN was a hedge fund structure, we would be paying them $1.5m-$2.0m under a 2/20 set up. There are no exact numbers out there, but it appears there is at least $1.5m to $2.0m additional costs for a public company versus a private company so we probably need to factor that in to the hedge fund comparison.

To again be that guy that quotes The Outsiders, “The Edifice Complex…there is an apparent inverse correlation between the construction of elaborate new headquarter buildings and investor returns.” Not one of the CEOs mentioned in The Outsiders built lavish headquarters or had unnecessary overhead costs.

When Kyle and FGI went activist at BTN they stated the importance of lowering costs and I hope it continues to be a key factor going forward. We will further address this in the inflection point section, but I am referring to cutting unnecessary overhead costs associated with redundant holding company operations. I am not suggesting cutting costs by underpaying management or not investing in growth.

The biggest downside to unnecessary overhead costs is that it makes time the enemy for BTN shareholders. The longer it takes for the market to realize the undervaluation of BTN, the more the overhead costs have decreased the equity value.

This is going to start sounding repetitive but at the current valuation of BTN it doesn’t matter if management lowers the current unallocated overhead costs. It seems probable investors would still get the current market cap back even if overhead costs remain the same and a downside scenario occurs in all five BTN assets.

Ballantyne Strong’s Five Assets

1. 100% ownership in Strong Entertainment

The undervaluation of Strong Entertainment is probably the most integral part of the downside protection piece ,tails we don’t lose much, of BTN’s equity valuation.

Strong Entertainment manufactures and sells movie theatre screens as well as provides maintenance and service to previously sold screens. The North American and European movie screen industry is basically a duopoly between Strong Entertainment and Harkness. Strong Entertainment dominates North America and Harkness, based in Ireland, dominates Europe. Additionally, Strong Entertainment is the exclusive supplier for Cinemark (~5900 screens) and IMAX (~1650 screens).

Needless to say, the pandemic hit Strong Entertainment hard. In 2019, Strong Entertainment had ~$37m in sales and in 2020 they had ~$21m in sales.

2020 BTN 10k & Q3 2021 10Q

As seen above, not only did revenue collapse in 2020 but margins collapsed as well. The margins compressed in 2020 partially due to fixed costs in the business but also because Strong Entertainment was fully geared up to have another $35+m revenue year and was caught off guard like the rest of the world. I guess that is fixed costs as well but, in my view, more one-off fixed costs.

The reason Q3 2021 is include above is:

a) I would say that Q3 2021 is the most “normal” quarter we’ve had in almost two years

b) To show that management has found a way to get back to 18%-20% EBITDA margins despite not being back to an over $35m revenue run rate.

This is probably extrapolating too much out of just one quarter of results, but it is certainly a positive trend.

We could further highlight the upside potential of the value of the 100-year-old “Strong” brand name, their proprietary screen coating, the pivot to selling screens to schools, theme parks, concerts, museums, etc. But it’s important for our downside protection theme to focus on the fact that management seems to have adjusted to the “new normal.” Strong entertainment management has stabilized margins and been able to run a profitable ,although quite less than in 2019, business.

This means that if the movie industry does return or another sector starts to consistently buy movie screens, Strong entertainment will have the capacity at their warehouse in Quebec to ramp up again to over $35m in revenue without any growth capex ,besides working capital,....heads we win.

As management has noted, BTN plans to IPO Strong Entertainment this year. As seen in the sum of parts, the market appears to be ascribing a $0-$10m equity valuation for the Strong Entertainment IPO.

Maybe the market thinks that Q3 2021 was a one-off and Strong Entertainment will be burdened by fixed costs and burn cash unless they return to $35+m revenue, maybe they are worried about the over reliance on IMAX and Cinemark, maybe they see something I am totally missing.

I don’t know but as seen below using conservative projections based off of Q3 2021 numbers an equity valuation of $0-$10m seems unlikely.

Excel

We didn’t get into the nuisances of movie screen sales revenue versus servicing already sold screens and how many movie theatres have been putting off servicing their screens over the past two years. But let’s just keep the downside valuation high level and if we want the closest public market comp when trying to figure out an equity valuation for Strong Entertainment, look at Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ).

Despite the downside protection theme, if Strong Entertainment is able to get back to 2019 EBITDA levels of ~$7m the “head I win” is significant.

Another more qualitative upside potential for Strong Entertainment following the IPO is a renewed entrepreneurial spirit. Having Strong Entertainment be their own company and their results no longer being blended in with the rest of the BTN companies' results means that the Strong Entertainment managers will be properly compensated and incentivized for the individual performance of their business. This should further energize Strong Entertainment management to grow the business and increase profitability.

2. ~8.6% ownership in GreenFirst Forest Products

Rick Doman (CEO); Paul Rivett (Board Chair); Larry Swets (Board member)

GreenFirst Forest Products is a publicly traded lumber mill company that was started though acquiring seven lumber mills in Eastern Canada, six of the seven from Rayonier, with an annual production capacity of ~905 MMFbm (top ten in Canada).

As I am writing this, lumber prices are skyrocketing to above $1100 per thousand board feet for the second time this year. GreenFirst’s market cap is slowly increasing but I would assume at these lumber prices GreenFirst is generating 50+% free cash flow to equity yields.

Furthermore, management at GreenFirst is highly experienced with Rick Doman as CEO, whose family has been in the Canadian lumber industry for generations, and he personally founded EACOM timber, and Paul Rivett as Board Chairman, who was president of Fairfax Financial.

The assets they acquired however are not top notch as prior to GreenFirst acquiring the six Rayonier lumber mills they could only run at a low 80% utilization rate and are still in need of significant capex improvements. The Kenora lumber mill was mothballed before it was bought.

The Company has laid out a plan to spend $50+m of capex to lower cash costs and increase capacity/utilization. This is after they pay down or refinance their $100m debt with a 10% interest rate which should have recently been made a lot easier with lumber prices skyrocketing again.

Even if none of this is implemented and lumber prices normalize at $575 per thousand board foot ,50+% below today’s prices, using conservative assumptions a ~$45m of free cash flow should be achievable which is 15+% free cash flow to equity yield on the current ~$290m GreenFirst market cap.

Excel

All of the above values are in USD. Raised cash costs to reflect doubling in Canadian tariffs

A deeper dive analysis not done by me is provided here

Additionally, a big part of the GreenFirst thesis was that Canadian lumber production would slowly move away from western Canada and into eastern Canada. This has begun to be validated as Interfor and Canfor have recently bought similar size lumber mill capacities as GreenFirst in eastern Canada for 2-3x the price GreenFirst paid for their Rayonier assets. That being said, the lumber mills recently acquired are probably of higher quality.

On a side note, Interfor acquired EACOM which was founded by GreenFirst’s CEO Rick Doman.

I am no expert in the nuisances of the lumber industry but from a prior career I do know that valuing a commodity business off of cash flow probably isn’t the best metric. Although this becomes somewhat circular, if you see the numbers below the market is implying a valuation of ~$300-$320 per thousand board feet for GreenFirst’s lumber mills

Excel

At this point I am way over my skies in talking about lumber industry valuations, but I feel comfortable saying that GreenFirst is trading at or below replacement cost considering all of the recent Canadian lumber mill transactions have been above $450+ per thousand board feet.

As mentioned, these GreenFirst assets are subpar so maybe a discount is warranted but this also isn’t factoring the upside of: the paper mill, the secured lumber supply, the possibility of monetizing land around the lumber mills, the experienced management team and the macroeconomic tailwind.

Under a downside scenario, we have sub-par eastern Canadian mills run by top tier management. Even if you think lumber craters, under almost every scenario the probability seems likely that equity investors would at least get the current market cap back. This gives GreenFirst equity investors a free embedded call option on lumber prices staying significantly elevated for a few years.

Credit to Mike Mitchell (now GreenFirst and BTN board member) for introducing me and a lot of the value investing world to GreenFirst

3. ~20% ownership in FG Financial

Larry Swets (CEO); Kyle Cerminara (Board Chair)

FG Financial started as an insurance company under the name 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) which IPO’d in 2014. Before the IPO, PIH was a subsidiary of Kingsway Financial Services (KSF) where Larry Swets was CEO until 2018.

PIH wrote P&C insurance in three southern states until selling their insurance businesses to FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in 2019 for $51m ,50% cash and 50% stock. In 2020, PIH changed its’ name to FG Financial and outlined their new strategy as “focus on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance while allocating capital to SPACs and SPAC sponsor-related business.”

Since 2020, FGF has sponsored two SPACs ,details below, that have resulted in investments in OppFi (OPFI) and Hagerty (HGTY). FGF CEO, Larry Swets, has alluded to the fact that he feels FGF has found a niche in sponsoring $100m- $250m SPACs that invest in Fintech and InsureTech companies with enterprise values between $500m and $2b.

FGF is also building a SPAC platform that will help advise other SPAC sponsors on their fundraising as well as offering ancillary services such as D&O insurance.

Right now, FGF consists of four major asset

1. ~8% ownership in FedNat (FNHC): P&C Insurance company

~1.4m shares: ~$2.0m valuation

Limited in how many shares they can sell until 2024

2. <1% ownership in OppFi: Fintech platform for lending to sub-prime consumers. FGF's first SPAC investment

860k shares: ~$5.2m valuation

360k warrants @ $11.50 strike: ~$400k valuation

3. <1% ownership in Hagerty: Insurance underwriter for classic vehicle. FGF's second SPAC investment

533k shares: ~$8.6m valuation

321k warrants @ $15 strike: ~$400k valuation

4. Reinsurance portfolio, SPAC division/platform, and other investments

Book Value of Reinsurance: ~$2m

Other Investments: Valuation of ~$6-7m (recently sold REIT)

Implied Valuation of SPAC division/platform: ~$15-16m

Considering three of the four major assets in FGF are publicly traded the only real meaningful implied valuation is their SPAC division/platform:

It is pretty straightforward to see the upside potential in the SPAC division/platform. Having the ability to directly invest in founder shares is a unique opportunity for most retail investors. Through the first two SPACs, FGF has put up ~$5m for founder shares/warrants that are now worth over $15m even with Oppfi being down over 40%. I am far from an expert on SPACs but there is real downside risk in founder shares as well as you can lose all your upfront money if a deal doesn’t go through (still a very attractive risk/reward in my opinion).

As seen in the chart below, the market is implying a valuation of $15m-$16m for the SPAC division/ platform.

FGF 2020 10k

I tried to find the simplest way to value FGF. Hopefully it makes some sense. As seen above, by using the market or book value of all of FGF’s assets alongside a discount for holding company overhead expenses, the implied valuation of the SPAC division/platform is between $15-$16m, depending on the holding company discount and the reinsurance/ other investments valuation.

Despite me annoyingly reiterating the theme of downside protection, at FGF I don’t see much. Almost all of the equity value of FGF is based on the future success of their SPAC division/platform.

FGF has done two SPAC deals in 2020-2021 and anticipates doing an average of two to four every year going forward (some years will probably be zero and some four). Worth noting is that over $4m of preferred equity was recently raised so FGF can invest in their next SPAC.

If FGF Management is able to invest $3-$5m into successful SPAC sponsor shares on average 2-4 times per year while also developing a SPAC platform for D&O insurance and ancillary fees, the future equity value of FGF will be many multiples of the current market cap. If the future SPAC division/platform fails or becomes unprofitable then the current equity valuation of FGF will appear too high in hindsight.

In their first SPAC, FGF and their co-sponsors were able to raise a $225m SPAC with ~$90m after redemptions being invested into Oppfi to partner alongside the Schwartz family.

Their second SPAC, FGF and their co-sponsors were able to raise $115m with ~$85m after redemptions being invested into Hagerty to partner alongside the Hagerty family. Additionally, a $704m private investment was made into HGTY at the same time with partners including State Farm and Markel.

Their first two SPACs show that FGF so far is investing into well respected, family run companies. On top of that, anytime a name like State Farm or Markel is in the list of co-investors it makes me feel more comfortable about the reputation of the SPAC team.

This may be a false comfort as FGF is only investing $1-$5m in each of these SPACs and have less than 1% ownership in each. So perhaps the Schwartz/Hagerty family, State Farm, and Markel don’t care about FGF’s reputation since FGF’s ownership is so small, but you have to feel this at least starts to give legitimacy to FGF’s SPAC division/platform.

Finally, it appears that FGF has already upgraded the companies they are investing in from their first SPAC to their second SPAC. The jury is still out on Oppfi but the stock price has gone down over 40% since de-SPACing and there was just a CEO change. It still sounds like an innovative business with huge upside potential but in need of some hands-on work. Whereas from everything I’ve heard and read Hagerty is an A+ business that is on cruise control.

This is a long-winded way of saying that it seems reasonable to ascribe at least a $15m-$16m valuation to the future of the SPAC division/platform. Just consider that FGF’s first two SPAC investments within a year have generated over $15m in equity by investing $5m of capital.

Admittedly, FGF breaks the theme of downside protection but I hope I did a decent job at highlighting the upside potential.

4. $13m Preferred Shares in Firefly

Kaan Gunay (CEO); Kyle Cerminara (Board member)

Firefly is a privately held, VC backed outdoor advertising company that was launched in 2017. They own and operate the smart digital screens on top of taxis/rideshare vehicles in major US cities such as LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas, New York and are currently expanding into Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Philadelphia among many more cities to come in 2022.

The business is more sophisticated than at first glance as the digital advertising screen on top of the vehicles is connected to the internet which allows the advertisers to target their audience based on the location of the vehicle, time of day, weather, and other important variables.

Firefly operates a two-sided app marketplace between drivers and advertisers where taxi/rideshare drivers can earn additional income ,an average of $300-$400/month in 2019, while advertisers can display their ads in targeted areas in a matter of seconds.

When BTN’s management team was building Strong Outdoor, a company that sold digital screens to put on top of Taxi Cabs, they took notice of Firefly whom they were competing against specifically in New York City. BTN decided that instead of competing with Firefly they would rather partner alongside them.

BTN sold their Strong Outdoor assets ,300 digital screens that were spun out of Convergent (more on this in next section), to Firefly in 2019-2020 in exchange for ~$9m of preferred shares. BTN additionally invested $4m cash in Firefly in 2020 and now owns ~$13m of preferred shares in Firefly.

Of the $13m BTN holds approximately:

$5.7m worth of Preferred Series A-2 shares

$7.4m worth of Preferred Series A-3 shares

According to a few sources the A-3 pre-money valuation was ~$150-$200m (apparently ~10x revenue). I believe series A-2 may have been on the lower range of $150-$200m but I don’t have any confirmed information on the valuation. All of this information could be totally wrong as none of it has been made officially public. Of note, other major investors in the A-3 preferred shares were Google Ventures, NFX, and Endeavor Catalyst.

Over the past year, Firefly has raised money in a series B round ,at apparently $300m pre-money valuation, and is now fundraising for series C.

In June 2021, Firefly acquired their major competitor Curb Taxi Media which now gives the combine business access to over 10,000 digital screens in 11+ major cities.

From the reports coming from BTN management ,Kyle is on the Firefly board, it sounds like Firefly is on the fast track for an IPO in the next year or two.

After Series B and Series C rounds, I have no idea what percentage of Firefly BTN now owns but I feel comfortable that is worth quite a bit more ($17-20+m) than the $13m on the balance sheet but our downside case will assume $13m. It has been asked on quarterly calls and management has not disclosed the percent ownership.

There are still some definite headwinds for Firefly as Uber and Lyft have recently become competitors, the regulations around cities allowing the digital screens is still a grey area and it is unclear how much additional capital will be needed for Firefly to get to scale. Still in almost every scenario the probability seems very likely that BTN gets at least $13m back from their Firefly investment.

Lastly, the upside potential of Firefly is significant. There are definitely possible network effects as each taxi/rideshare driver downloads the Firefly app to see how much extra income they are earning or could earn and each media company downloads the app to buy their advertising space on the digital screens. The more taxi/rideshare drivers that use the app the more valuable the app becomes to advertisers and the more advertisers using the app the more money the taxi/rideshare drivers make.

Can you imagine an advertisement of the Knicks warming up live before a basketball game in Madison Square Garden that is put on every taxi/rideshare digital screen within a 30 block radius of MSG to remind people to buy last minute tickets? Tails we get our $13m back, Heads we could get the entire current market cap of BTN.

5. $10.5m cash

Nothing really to add here but I’ll leave it up to the reader to diagnosis how much $10.5m in cash is worth in the hands of BTN management.

A quick note, in 2019 BTN started a technology incubator that houses ~40 start-up companies in their co-working facility in Alpharetta, Georgia called Digital Ignition. I have not factored this into the valuation of BTN.

How BTN acquired ownership in each Equity Investment

1. Itasca Capital becomes GreenFirst Forest Products: The Good Investment So Far

Before BTN invested in Itasca Capital in 2016, Itasca Capital was called Kobex Capital Corp (KXM), a Canadian mineral and exploration company. Kingsway Financial Services, whose CEO was Larry Swets until 2018, made a hostile takeover of Kobex in 2015 where they liquidated all of their mineral and exploration assets and changed the name to Itasca Capital. Larry became CEO of Itasca Capital and Kyle was a director.

It gets confusing.

Once KFS was in control of Itasca Capital, they invested the cash from the Kobex liquidation, ~$10m, into 1347 LLC which was the SPAC sponsor alongside KFS that took Limbach Holdings (LMB) public. LMB designs, installs and maintains HVAC and plumbing systems.

Within 1347 LLC, there were 400k preferred shares in LMB, ~2.8 million common shares of LMB, ~200k warrants in LMB at a strike price of $11.5 and ~500k warrants in LMB at a strike price of $15.0.

To further complicate this, Itasca Capital’s $10m invested in 1347 LLC was a unique set up.

Itasca Capital bought all of the $10m of preferred redeemable class A shares in 1347 LLC that carried a 1%/month interest rate and then paid 44.44% of the remaining profit after the preferred claims of shares B,C,D were paid. The Class A shares represented ~47% of the voting interest of 1347 LLC.

In May through December 2016, BTN invested $3.7m ,~32% ownership, in Itasca Capital.

If you are somehow still following along, in September 2019, Itasca Capital redeemed their investment of their Class A preferred shares in 1347 LLC for $9m in cash and shares in LMB worth ~$300k. Of note, Itasca Capital had already been paid $4m in cash from 1347 LLC before the redemption in 2019.

In October 2020, Itasca Capital used the 1347 LLC $10m proceeds to buy one sawmill in Kenora, Ontario and at the same time raised ~$4m collectively from Rick Doman and Paul Rivett.

Then in August 2021, Itasca Capital, which by now had changed its name to GreenFirst, acquired six sawmills in Eastern Canada for ~$240m ,including ~$80m of inventory, by raising equity and debt.

The point of writing this in detail is not to give the reader a headache ,which I’m sure it did, but to show how BTN’s management turned a $3.7m investment in 2016 into a successful investment in GreenFirst worth $13-15m (dividends included) by 2021.

BTN management invested an additional $8.3m in GreenFirst in 2021.

The investment road to eventually get to GreenFirst was incredibly bumpy and complicated along the way. The market value of BTN’s original $3.7m investment had gotten down to ~$1m not including dividends. In 2018, if you were a BTN shareholder you probably were not happy at all with the Itasca Capital investment. It was down almost 60% and you were probably questioning all of the complexity and interrelated party transactions . Now the $3.7m has turned into what appears to be a great investment going forward.

2. FG Financial: The Bad Investment so far

As briefly discussed, BTN management invested $7.7m in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH), not the same as 1347 LLC, from 2016-2017. At the time of the investment, PIH was run by Larry Swets and operated as a P&C insurer mainly in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas.

In 2019, PIH sold their operations to FedNat Holding Company for $51m which was paid 50% in cash and 50% in stock of FNHC. The main capital allocation mistake was not taking the payout in all cash or a subordinated note, even if it would have been less. The 50% stock of FNHC was originally worth $25.5m at the time of the deal and is now worth ~$2.0m.

PIH changed their name to FG Financial in 2020 and have used the $25.5m cash portion from the FedNat insurance sale to invest $5m in Oppfi/Hagerty founder shares and also invest in writing reinsurance, share buybacks, building a SPAC platform and a few small investments. FGF still has $10+m remaining in cash after the REIT investment sale.

Although the allocation of the $25.5m in cash has produced adequate returns so far, losing over $23m in the valuation of FNHC stock has caused BTN’s original investment of $7.7m in 2016-2017 to now be worth ~$3.5m

3. Firefly: Turning Convergent Media Around

In 2013, BTN’s former management ,before Kyle and FGI took over, acquired Convergent Media, an outdoor advertising company, from Sony for ~$17m. At the time of acquisition, Convergent had ~$40m in sales. By 2014-2015, the revenue dropped to $17m and Convergent was losing money. As already discussed, Kyle and FGI decided they needed to go activist at BTN after the value destroying Convergent acquisition.

In 2018, Kyle and BTN management spun off Strong Outdoor from Convergent. Strong Outdoor used 300 “smart” digital screens alongside non-digital taxi top displays to place advertisements on 3,500 cabs in New York. In 2020, BTN management sold Strong Outdoor to their competitor Firefly in exchange for $9m worth of Series A shares and later invested $4m in more Firefly Series A shares.

Additionally in 2021, BTN sold the rest of Convergent for ~$17m equity valuation ($23m Enterprise Value). Although it took a few years Kyle and the BTN management were able to turn a collapsing Convergent business into $9m of the $13m investment in Firefly and ~$17m in cash which has been used to invest ~$8.3m in GreenFirst and the rest is still cash on the BTN balance sheet.

If you are interested in more capital allocation stories look at Kyle’s investments via Fundamental Global in Iteris (ITI), Magnatek (MAG) and continuing investment in BK Technologies (BTKI) to name a few.

Conclusion (The Inflection Point)

It is my opinion that BTN alongside Kyle and Larry seem to be going through an inflection point. When Kyle first started investing in 2012 through FGI, he seemed to be a cigar butt investor that went into super cheap companies and squeezed out that last bit of value through activist investing. This can be seen with FGI’s investment in BTN in 2015 as the company was cheap but needed a ton of hands-on work.

Especially over the last year or two, Kyle and Larry seem to be viewing themselves now more as capital allocators instead of operators and their main job being to find unique ways to receive capital inflows so they can invest into businesses and management teams they deem as high quality.

Some of this inflection point was made clear just by just reading the tea leaves of their recent investments but right as I was finishing this write up Kyle went on Microcap Investing podcast and confirmed a lot of these mindset shifts that have led to this investment approach change.

Kyle basically said that he no longer views aggressive activism as necessary, he would rather just fund a company from the ground up with a good management team than go activist into a microcap company to turn things around as he did at BTN and Itasca Capital (with Larry) among others. Additionally, he said he wants to be on less boards in the future and that he has transitioned from a Graham and Dodd investor ,cigar butt, to investing in good management teams at fair prices.

This investment change isn’t revolutionary as it is the same path that Warren Buffet and may other famous value investors have gone through. But it does seem to be coming to fruition in BTN’s most recent investments

A few examples that come to mind are partnering with Rick and Paul in GreenFirst, teaming up with Firefly instead of competing against them, investing alongside the Schwartz/Hagerty family in FGF, giving the CEO role of BTN to Mark Roberson, and Kyle giving his GreenFirst board seat to Mike Mitchell.

Another inflection point I see unfolding is Kyle and Larry investing in larger companies. The first tea leaf here for me was when they invested in GreenFirst followed shortly by Oppfi and Hagerty. Kyle and Larry saw the quality of management and board chair/members you can attract when you are able to pay them a higher salary and include stock bonuses with real upside potential. Kyle goes into this in some detail on the Microcap Investing podcast mentioned.

The question BTN investors need to ask themselves is what does this inflection point mean for BTN after the Strong Entertainment IPO? BTN management has said they plan on maintaining a majority interest in Strong Entertainment after the IPO but what will BTN management’s next move be after they have appeared to change their mindset towards viewing small microcap companies as sub-optimal?

Will management try to build BTN into a larger company as they did at GreenFirst? Or will they go the opposite direction and liquidate the remaining BTN investments after the Strong Entertainment IPO (especially if Firefly IPOs soon)?

If BTN management decides to grow instead of liquidating all signs point to lowering unnecessary overhead costs, reducing complexity, and a new found capital allocation method of investing in solid management teams. This inflection point will hopefully slowly start to attract a solid, long-term shareholder base. But to stick with the theme, none of this needs to happen for investors to get the current market cap back and even if some of it does…heads we win.

Valuation

Downside Scenario: Sum of Parts

Excel

Downside Scenario: Cash Flow

Excel

*reflects tax inefficiency of distributing earnings from GreenFirst

Base Case Scenario: Sum of Parts

Excel

Base Case Scenario: Cash Flow

Excel

*reflects tax inefficiency of distributing earnings from GreenFirst

"The purpose of the margin of safety is to render the forecast unnecessary”- Ben Graham

Recommendation

First off, apologies for how long and repetitive at times the write up is. It was the best way for me personally to reduce the complexity of valuing BTN.

After reading the write up if you feel an inflection point in BTN is underway, I suggest trying to make an informed decision on whether or not to invest in BTN before the Strong Entertainment IPO, we should get more details on the exact date before or during the upcoming quarterly conference call, which very well could be the catalyst for reducing the complexity of valuing BTN and investors better understanding BTN's new capital allocation strategy.

Appendix

Catalysts

Strong Entertainment IPO

Firefly IPO

GreenFirst up-listing

FGF Announced SPAC

BTN invests their $10.5m in cash into a solid investment

Risks

Companies have potentially depressed market prices for three reasons:

High risk, low uncertainty High risk, high uncertainty Low risk, high uncertainty

Fourth on this list is low risk, low uncertainty which would be businesses which are fairly priced with average risk/return characteristics (a regulated utility company would be an example).

A derivative of this framework of thinking about risk is Richard Zeckhauser’s Unknown and Unknowable.

Due to BTN’s current market cap, I would classify BTN equity as low risk, high uncertainty

Some of areas of high uncertainty include:

How to value BTN

Relationship between a private investment fund being the largest shareholder in a microcap company

Declining theatre industry

Large drop in lumber prices or another huge increase in Canadian lumber tariffs

Firefly growing too fast and needing to raise dilutive capital (below Series A valuation)

Investments in SPACs stop completely or market becomes much more efficient

What BTN's next move is once they IPO Strong Entertainment

To continue to beat a dead horse, even if the downside case scenario happens in all of the areas of uncertainty it’s probable BTN investors will get the current market cap back which is why I classify it as low risk, high uncertainty.