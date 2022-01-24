Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

This is an updated analysis of my earlier coverage of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) published on Aug 16, 2021. In the article, we commented that even though the stock was fully priced, its yield spread against risk-free rates was actually near the widest end of its historical spectrum. And such a wide spread suggests very manageable risks ahead.

Indeed, the stock price has advanced by 11% since that writing, while the S&P 500 lost about 1.5% since then and the 10-year Treasury bond lost about 2%. The stock price is currently at a record high and some readers ask if it is time to sell and lock in the profit.

This update will show that despite the above price advancements, its yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury bond is still at 0.64%. It is a lot thinner than when we last wrote about it (it was a whopping 1.38% at that time). But a spread of 0.64% is still within the normal historical range and still suggests manageable risks ahead. Combined with its safe dividend and strong profitability, our recommendation is to "hold" and let your profit run a bit more.

Yield spread

For bond-like equities like PEP that enjoy stable income and regular dividends, a major indicator we rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) to gauge the near-term risk has been the yield spread. Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in our earlier article on LOW (another dividend champ), and a brief summary is quoted here to facilitate the remaining discussion.

The risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations. As a result, the yield spread of a given asset provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying for that asset. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa. However, this is NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that shows a wild yield spread relative to the risk-free rate. As investors, two of the major risks we face are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. The yield spread helps to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. And the key to eliminating type A risk for a stable dividend stock is, of course with no surprise, to check its financial strength and dividend safety, as elaborated below.

PEP's dividend safety

PEP is a quintessential example of a safe dividend stock. It has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years as of 2021, and it surely will be crowned a Dividend King after one more year.

The next chart shows PEP's financial strength by the most important metric in my view - interest coverage. The interest coverage here is defined as EBIT divided by interest expense. As seen, it has been doing an excellent job managing its finances with exemplary consistency. Firstly, 10.8x is a very safe coverage. To put things under perspective, the average interest coverage for the S&P 500 index is about 6.5x only and most of the businesses in the index do not have the cash generation capability that PEP has. Second, note how consistent the coverage has been - it has been so consistently around the 10.8x average and only fluctuated very little.

After checking its financial strength, the next chart shows its dividend safety. Here we will check dividend safety by the two most important metrics - payout ratio in terms of earnings and also in terms of operating cash flow.

As can be seen from the next chart, PEP has been doing a remarkably consistent job of managing and growing its dividend too. The earnings payout ratio has been on average 65% - a very safe and comfortable range. The cash flow payout ratio has been even lower and safer, on average 43% in the past decade. And also note the current payout ratios are right at the historical average.

PEP's yield spread relative to Treasury rates

Now, with its financial strength and dividend safety confirmed, we can apply the yield spread method. As aforementioned, this method works best for bond-like equities like PEP that enjoys stable income and regular dividends. The underlying reason is that spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield is near its historical peak in a decade, around 2.47%. It started the decade with a dividend yield of around 3%. And despite the continuous dividend increases, the price increased slower and has driven down the yield to around 2.47% now. So in terms of dividend yield, the valuation of the stock has been compressed by almost 20% over the past decade.

However, do not forget that interest rates have been in steady decline also over the past decade (represented by the yield on IEF). Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuations for other assets such as PEP just have to go up. And what really matters is the spread between them.

This next chart shows the yield spread between PEP and the 10-year Treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of PEP minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 0% and 1.5% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like PEP. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 1.5%, PEP is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy PEP). In this case, sellers of PEP are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 1.5% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me. And you can clearly see the screaming buy signal during the 2013 and 2020 pandemic panic sales when the yield spread hiked to be near or above 1.5%. And when the yield spread is near or below -0.5%, it means the opposite now.

And as of our last writing, the yield spread was about 1.38%. In relative terms, it is near the high end of the historical spectrum as seen. In absolute terms, it is in a range that makes it an attractive substitute for treasury bonds. That is why at that time, we commented that even though the stock was fully priced, its wide yield spread actually suggested very manageable risks ahead.

As of this writing, the yield spread has narrowed sharply to 0.64%, by more than 74% basis points because of A) the 11% rally of PEP price, and B) the sharp increase of 10-year Treasury yield since my last writing. But over a broader historical perspective, a spread of 0.64% is still within the normal historical range as you can see. And it still suggests manageable risks ahead.

Admittedly, the 10-year rate might further increase (especially given the Fed's hawkish dot-plot). And when/if the 10-year rate climbs to the 2.5% level, the yield spread would be zero, near the thinnest level for PEP. But until then, our recommendation is to "hold" and let your profit run a bit more.

The next chart provides a more quantitative evaluation of the risks. This chart shows the next 2-year total return on PEP (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. First and foremost, investment in the stock amazingly has never lost money (in terms of total return) in any given two-year period in the past decade!

Then let's look into the details a bit more. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.49, suggesting a moderately-strong level of correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 1.5% or higher as aforementioned, the total returns in the next one year have been all positive and sometimes very large (as large as almost 40%).

Again, as of our last writing, the yield spread was about 1.38% as shown, close to the thickest level of the historical spectrum. Such a thick spread suggested very low risks in the near term and very favorable odds for near-term price appreciation, which was what has actually happened.

Now, with a yield spread near 0.64%, the risk dynamics and odds for further price appreciation have certainly changed. However, as you can see from this chart, at a spread of 0.64%, the odds of a decent return in the next 2 years are still healthy. Not as great as those at our last writing when the spread was a lot thicker, but still healthy odds.

What are the risks?

The yield spread is now in the middle of the historical range. As a result, there are both upside and downside risks.

The largest downside risks involve the uncertainties with the COVID pandemic. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist. The interruptions from the pandemic will continue to be an uncertainty for PEP and also the general economy.

Second, there can be significant short-term volatility risks too. Regardless of business fundamentals, its valuation is at a high level and the overall market itself is also near a historical record valuation. Such a combination of valuation and uncertainties could cause some short-term volatility risks, even quite large volatility risks.

A major upside risk for a stable dividend stock like PEP lies with the interest rates. The interest rates could begin to reverse course and decline - which could happen for a variety of reasons. For example, the economic recovery can turn out to be not as robust as the Fed has anticipated. And therefore, the Fed could reverse course and begin to either slow down or even pause rate hikes. If the Treasury rates began to decline, it could widen the yield spread and create an upside risk for PEP.

Conclusions and final thoughts

Despite its recent sizable price appreciation and the sharp rise in 10-year Treasury rates, PEP still remains an appealing candidate for accounts seeking safety and stable current income. In particular:

1. It is a stable dividend growth stock thanks to its stable moat and scale. Its dividends are supported by a sound balance sheet in the near term, and by a strong moat and carefully managed payout in the long term.

2. Its current yield spread relative to the risk-free Treasury rate is 0.64%, near the mid of its historical range. At this level, the odds of a decent total return in the near term (1 or 2 years) are still healthy. Not as great as those at our last writing when the spread was a lot thicker at 1.38%, but still healthy odds.

With the above considerations, our recommendation is to "hold" and let your profit run a bit more.

