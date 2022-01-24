Lisa Beeby/iStock via Getty Images

WestRock (NYSE:NYSE:WRK) is a global leader in the paper and packaging industry. It provides sustainable packaging solutions to its customers and for the second consecutive year, WRK has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices. WestRock has been known for its automated packaging solutions and with its ambitious goal to make all of its products 100 percent recyclable. It is currently reorganizing its business segments to focus on margin expansion, expanding segments that will drive organic top line growth, and increase shareholder value. It has an increasing free cash flow, pays dividends, and continues to deleverage its balance sheet. WRK is a buy on its drop.

Accelerating Growth the WestRock Way

WRK currently has two reportable segments which are Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. Both segments generated positive growth in its 2021 against its 2020 and 2019 figures, as shown in the image below:

Company Filings, Prepared by InvestOhTrader

However, management appears to be under pressure to improve its financial performance and realign its reportable segments in order to increase focus on each area that contributes to the company's long-term goal of providing a positive return to its shareholders. WRK will report its operations under three new segments beginning next quarterly report, as illustrated in the graphic below:

WestRock 2021 Q4 Results - Earnings Call Presentation Seeking Alpha

Reporting it in this new way will allow the company to give a more precise benchmark of each segment towards its goal in providing a complete sustainable solution. It is just one step towards the company's goal to increase its margin and top-line growth. Hints are being given by WRK's management that a possible acquisition could happen very soon. Based on what its Chief Financial Officer said, the company is focused on bolt-on acquisitions to accelerate vertical integration. I believe WRK has a great opportunity to expand its business in the growing paper packaging market.

Creating Value

WestRock 2021 Q4 Results - Earnings Call Presentation Seeking Alpha

On top of merger speculations, another factor that could add value is the growing global paper packaging industry. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent over the next five years, reaching $79.1 billion by the end of 2026. WRK has a proven track record of growing consistently by both merging with other companies and organically. WRK grew its revenue by 7% year over year to $18,746.1 million in Q4 2021. According to the management, this is due to the strong overall demand with an increase of paper volume by 13 percent YoY.

WRK benefited from the growth of food and beverage products, which accounted for 50% of its total packaging volume. It also benefits from packaging automation, which enables the company to meet growing demand from retail and e-commerce channels, which accounted for 13% of total packaging volume. The growing demand from the beauty and health care markets has also been an advantage for WRK, which it anticipates will continue to improve as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Its sales to the beauty and health care industries account for approximately 12% of its total packaging volume. WRK has a unique portfolio that enables it to provide complete package solutions to meet the needs of customers.

Anticipate a Declining Q1 2022 Volume

The management anticipates a sequential decline in both top and bottom line in its upcoming Q1 2022 fiscal year compared to Q4 2021. The expected volume decline is due to the seasonal nature of the business and scheduled mill maintenance outages that will cost the company approximately 200,000 tons in downtime. Additionally, WRK is confronted with rising input costs, putting pressure on its margins. On top of this, it suffers from increasing competition that may impair its market share in the long-run. Even though there is a seasonal drop in volume, the management still expects a positive 2022 fiscal year outlook. On top of the growing overall demand, WRK will benefit from the completion of a strategic investment that expands the company's production capabilities.

Outstanding Cash Flow: A 70 Percent Upside Potential

Prepared by InvestOhTrader

WRK has an average intrinsic value of $74.8 derived from simple relative valuation and a 5-year DCF model. It is currently trading below the 52-week range's midpoint, and at today's price, the stock has a 70% upside potential. Additionally, WRK is trading at a discount of 14.02x earnings to its forward P/E of 9.27x.

Prepared by InvestOhTrader

I completed my 5 year DCF model with the data provided by the analysts. They forecasted WRK's top line to be at $20,860 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.62 percent over a five-year period. I anticipate continued growth with an operating margin in line with WRK's long term goal and slightly above the company's five-year average of 8.1 percent. Below are the selected historical figures that I used as my benchmark to complete the DCF model.

Prepared by InvestOhTrader

The table above shows how I calculated and used WACC as my discount rate, along with my other DCF model assumptions.

A Potential Drop as the Overall Market Falls

TradingView

WRK is not exempted from the market's bloodbath occurring at the moment. Further declines at today's price is possible, despite the company's projected strong free cash flow. If the price continues to decline, the $40 level will serve as a strong demand level. Its MACD indicator is showing some potential bullish price action in the coming trading weeks.

Additional Points and Conclusion

Despite the dividend cut reflected on its Q3 2020, WRK was able to prevent incurring more debt and interest obligation. The company avoided any unsustainable dividend growth during these uncertain times and materialized their strategy to deleverage by more than $1 billion this 2021 fiscal year. WRK is prioritizing to maintain its leadership, as the management aims to increase capital expenditure to $1 billion in its 2022 fiscal year. With the slowing interest payment and no major debt maturing before 2026, WRK can cater an increase on their dividend payment. Currently, it has a 2.28 percent dividend yield and low payout ratio of 21.58 percent. It enjoys a stable outlook from Moody's and maintains an investment grade of Baa2 from its unsecured debt.

WRK also managed to improve its debt to equity ratio to 0.70x compared to 0.89x last year. It managed to stop recognizing painful goodwill impairment from declining growth potential in certain markets such as commercial print, tobacco and plate and cup stock. According to the management, WestRock is on track to reduce exposure to the said markets. With a clear plan in place to address its exposure in a declining market, this stock is worth keeping an eye on ahead of its Q1 2022 release.

Thank you for reading and good luck!