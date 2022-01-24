Unilever + GSK Consumer: A Post Mortem
Summary
- Fundsmith Equity Fund manages £22.6 billion on behalf of some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated wealth managers and private banks, as well as for prominent families, charities, endowments and individuals invested in our fund range, and is focused on delivering superior investment performance at a reasonable cost.
- Unilever’s performance has been poor. It is the worst performer by a considerable margin amongst the multinational FMCG companies we have owned, and not just in terms of share price but also in terms of sales growth.
- It now appears that Unilever’s attempt to purchase the GSK Consumer business is now thankfully dead rather than the value of our investment in Unilever. We wanted to share what we and hopefully Unilever’s board and management might learn from the episode.
