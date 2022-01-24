jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I always have a long list of companies that I consider for my dividend growth portfolio. Every once in a while some companies make it to my more concentrated watchlist. One of the most eluding companies that I am waiting to lay my hand on is Mastercard (NYSE:MA). In my portfolio, I own two of Mastercard's most prominent peers: Visa (V) and Block (SQ).

I am a great fan of the business model of those companies. I understand the value they create for their clients and believe that direct transactions and the ability to trade are only going to grow in the foreseeable future as more countries get connected. That's why I'd like to add Mastercard to my portfolio for the right price.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Mastercard provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations.

Fundamentals

Mastercard has been growing its revenues at an annual growth rate of around 10%. This has totaled to a five-year growth rate of 61% despite Covid weakening the growth for a short period of time. The company's growth is organic as consumers are issuing more cards and spending more money. Going forward analysts forecast that Mastercard will continue to grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% according to Seeking Alpha.

The EPS has been growing at a much faster pace compared to the revenues. EPS growth was fueled by the top-line growth, by the buybacks over the last five years, and by the increasing volumes of transactions which had a positive impact on the margins. Going forward, the same three factors will be pushing EPS even higher. The analysts' consensus as seen on Seeking Alpha expects Mastercard to show a CAGR of around 25%.

The dividend paid by Mastercard has never decreased since its initiation fourteen years ago. The company did freeze it for three years around the financial crisis, but since then has returned to raising it annually for almost a decade. The dividend is extremely safe with a payout ratio of around 21%, but on the other hand, the entry yield is very low at just 0.5%. Investors who invest in Mastercard for the income should be long-term investors who seek future income due to generous increases.

The number of shares outstanding has been declining steadily over the last five years. Mastercard is making sure to constantly be active in buying back its shares as part of its strategy to return cash to its shareholders. The mix between buyback and dividend is a little odd in my opinion when taking into account the current valuation, but the company has been proving that it is a great capital allocator over the past fifteen years.

Valuation

The P/E ratio of Mastercard is 33.79 when taking into account the 2022 forecast. The forward P/E has declined 15% over the last twelve months, due to the company's share price stagnation while EPS has kept growing. Mastercard today is more expensive than PayPal (PYPL) and Visa, but it still significantly cheaper than Block which offers a higher growth rate.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows that the average growth rate of Mastercard is 26% per year since its IPO. This is very much in line with the analysts' current forecast of 25% CAGR in the medium term. However, the valuation of Mastercard is roughly 10% higher today than its average valuation with a P/E ratio of 29. Therefore, I believe that Mastercard is trading for a premium, and it will have to offer some great growth opportunities to justify it in the current environment.

To conclude, Mastercard is offering one of the best fundamentals on the market. Revenues and EPS are both growing at a double digits rate, and are expected to keep growing at over 20% annually. This profitability is fueling both dividends and buybacks. The drawback is the valuation, that despite a decline over the last year is still 10% higher than the average valuation of Mastercard since its IPO.

Opportunities

The company is showing fantastic growth across the board. There are more cards issued, and there are more transactions per card, and the average transaction is growing as well. Mastercard's legacy business is booming as people are utilizing its payment network, and the company is enjoying a steep growth in sales due to its duopoly with Visa in this segment that will keep growing as more merchants and countries worldwide are joining these networks.

In addition to its legacy business, the company is innovative. One of its most prominent innovative projects is adding cryptocurrencies to its network. The company is combining in-house development with smart acquisitions and partnership deals to build a crypto network thus allowing crypto users and investors to acquire crypto over the network and pay with crypto. The ability to innovate is crucial for a company that is so profitable on its legacy business.

"We're making it easier for crypto players to connect to our network. We signed up a number of new crypto wallet providers and exchanges this quarter, including Bit2Me, Mobile Power UK, Kanga by ZEN.com, Coinmotion, and CoinJar. Our crypto program, which is based on three principles of engagement, allows consumers to easily buy crypto assets with their Mastercard, spend their crypto balances wherever Mastercard is accepted, cash out their proceeds with Mastercard Send, and earn rewards in the form of crypto or even NFT."

(Michael Miebach, CEO, Q3 conference call)

Another additional opportunity is the utilization of data. Mastercard collects vast amounts of data, and by analyzing this data it can reach valuable insights. It can partner with vendors, and offer clients better deals, and it can also partner with vendors to build fraud detection tools for online purchases, which is a huge market on its own. Being able to monetize data can be a great achievement that will be worth a lot for Mastercard.

Mastercard Installments will power our core payments and enable us to provide additional value through services, such as data analytics, loyalty, and fraud tools. We've seen strong interest from players on all sides of the ecosystem and look forward to growing our partnerships in this area. As always, we remain focused on continuing to grow share, and we've won deals across the globe this quarter.

(Michael Miebach, CEO, Q3 conference call)

Risks

The competition is the first risk that Mastercard will face. It was used to dealing only with Visa, and some less fierce competition from American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS) is intensifying as new companies like PayPal and Block are also offering means of money transferring. Block for example acquired Afterpay to offer credit to consumers, and with its ecosystem for consumers and merchants, it may pose a threat to Mastercard's network.

Interest rates pose another risk for Mastercard. The company's debt load is negligible, and higher interest rates will have little impact on interest expenses. However, the company needs end-users to consumer and higher rates mean more expensive money, and that means less spending which may have an impact on Mastercard over the short and medium-term.

Inflation is another risk for Mastercard. Inflation is hurting consumer sentiment in the United States and around the world. The consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan has reached its lowest point since the height of the Covid fear in Q2 2020. The current public saving rate is only 8%, so it makes sense that due to the uncertainty consumers will spend it may hurt Mastercard over the short-term.

Conclusion

Mastercard is a great company trading for a high valuation. The company is growing fast and is working on innovative solutions for future growth. The dividend and the buybacks emphasize how focused the management is when it comes to returning cash to shareholders. The risks the company is facing are similar to those others in its peer group face and are not unique to the company.

The valuation is roughly 10% higher than the average valuation since the IPO. Investors may buy a very small position right now, and add if and when the P/E ratio reaches 30. We have to keep in mind that if interest rates are climbing, we may expect to see Mastercard there sooner than we think. Just several weeks ago it was almost impossible to believe that Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon (AMZN) will be trading 25%-45% below their peaks.