Investment Thesis

Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is an integrated supermajor oil company that operates in multiple segments (integrated gas, upstream, oil products, and chemicals). Thanks to the recovery in oil demand since the pandemic and advancing petroleum commodity prices, Shell turned a profit in 2021, and I expect the trend to continue in the short term (1~2 year). Over the longer term, European supermajors (Shell, Total (TTE), and BP (BP)) have been significantly more proactive about investing in energy transformation compared to their American counterparts, and I expect this will serve them well. I believe Shell provides a good investment opportunity for an investor because:

Crude oil price will remain strong for the next year or two, due to the supply cuts and low investment through the pandemic. Oil majors will receive a large tailwind from this trend.

Shell has been divesting their assets to raise cash and deleveraging. This has brought the strength of their balance sheet back to its pre-pandemic level.

Their investment in energy transition (e.g., renewable, EV stations, and etc.) will serve them well over the longer term.

Strong crude oil demand and price advancement

Oil price hit negative $40 at the height of pandemic, but has since recovered nicely. Rising demand for fuel from commuters and travel, combined with lagging supply, has pushed oil price above its pre-pandemic level. I expect oil pride to remain at this level (or even a little higher, ~$90) for the foreseeable future, and this higher price will obviously benefit oil companies. For 2020, Shell recorded a loss of $21.5 B, but, for 2021, their operation turned positive and recorded a gain of $5 B (TTM).

During the height of the pandemic a lot of upstream oil companies cut their CAPEX on new wells and related projects. Developing a new well typically takes a couple of years or longer, so we will only now start to see the full impact of the 2020 spending cuts. Supply and demand imbalances will start to appear about now (2 years later). To make matters worse, it was reported that the International Energy Agency made an incorrect assumption in their global inventory calculation, and they underestimated the strength of oil demand. Therefore the imbalance between supply and demand might be even larger than currently estimated.

Divesture and strengthening balance sheet

As part of their energy transition plan, Shell has been divesting their assets (oil field, refinery, and etc.). Their total divesture adds up to $30 B. Most recently, they completed a sale of the Deer Park refinery to their partner PEMEX for $596 M. Over the past 12 months, they raised $5.5 B total from divesture. Shell has used this cash to invest in renewable energy (Solar and Wind). Also, they have been paying down the long term debt incurred during 2020, which has strengthened their balance sheet.

Although their long-term debt ballooned from $55 B in 2019 to $66 B during 2020, now it has returned to a level comparable to pre-pandemic times ($57B). Given the increasing commodity prices, I expect good cash flow in the near term, allowing Shell to continue to pay down long-term debt. Also, their cash pile increased to $38 B in 2021, which gives them plenty of resources to execute their energy transition plan.

Investment on Energy Transformation

Along with other European supermajors, Shell has been investing quite a bit on energy transformation. They have several solar farms around the world, adding up to more than 4 gigawatts in their portfolio at this point, and they plan on growing their electric vehicle charging network to 500 K by 2025. Additionally, they sold around 9.5 B liters of biofuel under the Shell brand in 2020, and that number has been steadily increasing.

At this point, these projects are at a much smaller scale than its legacy integrated oil business, and certainly not as profitable or cash generative as selling crude oil. However, their progress towards the energy transition is ahead of many of their peers (especially their American counterparts), and this sets them up better from the perspective of longer term investment.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of Shell. For the estimation, I utilized free cash flow ($23.4 B) and WACC of 10% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed free cash flow growth of 1% (Seeking Alpha estimate for EBITDA growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed free cash flow growth of 2% and 3%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. Given the strong commodity price and under-investment during the past two years, I expect average crude oil prices to stay high, and Shell will benefit from this trend.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price presents 10-15% upside. Also, their current P/E (FWD) is at 15x, which is about 10% less than their 5 year average of 16.2x. Given continuing strong oil price and the recovering economy, I expect Shell to achieve this upside.

Price Target Upside Base Case $52.32 8% Bullish Case $54.33 12% Very Bullish Case $56.42 16%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 10%

Free Cash Flow Growth Rate: 1% (Base Case), 2% (Bullish Case), 3% (Very Bullish Case)

Current Free Cash Flow: $23.4 B

Current Stock Price: $48.61 (01/21/2022)

Tax rate: 25%

Risk

As we are all well aware, oil price can rapidly fluctuate for a variety of different reasons, including geographic tensions, economic outlook, a pandemic, travel expectations, and so on. Even though the fundamentals (e.g., supply & demand balance and economic outlook) suggest that crude oil price will stay strong in the near term, there is certainly no guarantee.

As mentioned above, Shell is divesting their assets and using this cash to invest in energy transition. That means that they are selling businesses that currently generate cash (e.g., refinery), and buying assets that are not currently generating any profit (e.g., EV charging station). This strategy should prepare them better for the future, but there is no guarantee that their investment in renewable and EV charging stations will generate a similar level of profitability as their legacy oil business.

Conclusion

Shell has been a cash cow for several decades. For the short-term, Shell should benefit from the recovering economy and the tight oil supply resulting from under-investment during the pandemic. At the same time, their heavy investment in energy transition should set them up well for the long term. Ever-fluctuating commodity prices and the unpredictable nature of future investments may pose challenges, but, their strong cash position should provide the resources to address these issues. I expect 10-15% upside from the current level along with about a 4% dividend yield.