Investment Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 80% in a year. On the one hand, Peter Lynch told us to invest in what we know and like. On the other hand, this is one of those examples where cheap doesn't equal value.

During the weekend, news broke of an activist shareholder taking a position in Peloton. Here I discuss why this makes absolutely no sense.

I contend that Peloton isn't worthwhile investing, as the business model still doesn't have a realistic path to profitability.

With so many bargains in the market right now, it's difficult to build a bullish case to invest here.

Peloton and The Peter Lynch Trade

As a value investor myself, looking at a share price like this, I could rapidly come up with countless reasons why the stock was cheap and worth considering:

Shareholders are holding huge losses, and are willing to sell at any cost to get rid of the pain.

The stock is down more than 80% in a year, clearly, this is cheap.

Founder-led business, with a lot of stock in the company. Management is fully determined to drive shareholder value.

The market is acting irrationally, with trading bots doing most of the trading at this point.

I use Peloton's equipment and it's really high quality. My friends also use the equipment and really love it too!

In the past, these would be some of the elements that I would consider to base my investment decision. And while some portions of all of these elements are true, they are not enough.

The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them. Stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn't changed. (Peter Lynch)

Peter Lynch taught us to stick to our stocks as long as the company was in high demand with customers. And while the global fitness brand was in high demand with customers, this isn't the case now. Furthermore, the other problem continues to be its valuation.

Less than 90 days ago, after Peloton's drop post Q1 2022 earnings results, I wrote an article titled, Peloton Stock Sells Off, But I'm Not Buying, where I said,

Investors had been willing to buy this unprofitable company on the expectation that its growth rates would be stable, steady, predictable, and fast. Whereas, in fact, none of those dynamics are now likely to be true. I suggest that readers don't buy this dip.

And as you can see, I recommended then, as I recommend now, that cheap doesn't always equate to value.

Activist Investor to the Rescue? Nope

News of an activist investor has been making the airwaves. Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC has taken a position and gone on to make a big splash all over the financial media outlets this weekend.

I contend that the activist hasn't fully considered the investment on two fronts:

Firstly, as you can see from the proxy statement above, CEO John Foley and his team hold more than 80% of the voting power. Why would they want to fire themselves out of their jobs? It's ludicrous to assume that this activist will have any power to effect change.

Secondly, according to the Reuters report, one of the companies that Blackwells is pushing Peloton to sell itself to include Disney (DIS). I'm like, seriously? Why would Disney pay $10 billion for a fitness bike company? Disney is investing in its streaming opportunity and its parks at such a rapid and aggressive rate, why would Disney want to get involved with Peloton?

Peleton's Revenue Growth Rates Dry Up

Peloton revenue growth rates, **company guidance

Here are further angles to consider, Peloton comes up against very tough comparisons with last year, as well as increased competition, this has led to a slowdown in its revenue growth rates.

Also, there are bearish investors that claim that households are now starting to be eager to return to their local gyms. And while I don't have enough data to back that assertion, what I can undoubtedly point to is that Peloton isn't the high growth business many were led to believe.

In other words, Peloton is closer to a fad than it is to high-quality durable growth business.

And I know the counterargument all too well from investors. They own one of Peloton's bikes and they enjoy the experience, therefore others would enjoy the experience too. However, that anecdotal evidence isn't translated into firm revenue growth rates.

Indeed, as Peloton pre-announced its Q2 2022, we can see above that we are looking at a business that may or may not be eking out double mid-teens growth rates. That's it! That's hardly commensurate with the high-growth business that Peloton portrays itself as.

Peleton's Path to Profitability Continues to Be the Issue Here

Here's yet another unavoidable fact, for Q2 2022 Peloton's adjusted EBITDA figures are expected to reach approximately negative $260 million.

This implies that on the back of growing its top-line by approximately $1.1 billion, Peloton burnt through $260 million of EBITDA.

Even as we put aside the fact that the EBITDA figure contains countless add-backs, we have to at least ponder, why is the business so unprofitable?

I know the argument well, that Peloton is ''investing for growth''. But what I see here, is that for every $1 dollar of revenues, Peloton has to burn through 23 cents of EBITDA.

So yet again, I question, where is the growth? Are we talking about the mid-teens CAGR that investors are hoping to see in fiscal 2022?

Surely, it's hardly worthwhile enduring such big losses, for such paltry growth prospects?

PTON Stock Valuation - Still Not Cheap Enough

Peloton right now trades for about 2x this year's revenues. This time last year, this would have been seen as a real bargain opportunity. However, this time around, three further considerations surface.

Firstly, we have to question just how confident in one that everyone that wanted to buy Peloton's equipment hasn't already bought what they wanted much earlier in the pandemic.

Secondly, even we make the flimsy argument that Peloton's subscription business model makes this business model more sticky than I'm giving it credit for, I would then retort by arguing, show me the sustainable path profitability.

Thirdly, stocks don't trade in a vacuum. There are now countless highly innovative and disruptive companies trading in the absolute bargain basement. Why would anyone be willing to pay 2x sales for Peloton?

The Bottom Line

If you've invested in Peloton and are now holding a loss, I can understand that it's frustrating to dismiss yet another bearish investor's point of view. It's so much easier to disregard the contrary point of view and hope that the business will return to former glory at some point in time, and one could return to ''breakeven''.

After all, not only is Peloton now trading for pre-Covid levels, but it's actually now trading very close to its original IPO price. What a bargain the stock must be, right? That's why the activist investor got involved here. Sadly, I don't believe that's a wise stance to take.

I continue to suggest as I have done for a while that this investment isn't worthwhile backing. Not when there are so many great high-quality investments now trading in the bargain basement.