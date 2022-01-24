AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

An Unjustified Sell-Off

Redbubble (OTCPK:RDBBF) (OTCPK:RDBBY) is a print-on-demand company that operates through two online marketplaces: Redbubble and TeePublic. In the past year alone, its share price dropped by almost 70%, giving up almost all of its pandemic gains. While this sell-off may seem as a just reversal of exuberant pandemic demand for tech stocks, one major issue persistently dragging down Redbubble recently is the weak forward guidance provided by management for the coming FY. However, I believe that this will only be one-off, and Redbubble has numerous strengths and growth drivers that have been unappreciated by the market. In the long run, Redbubble remains a very strong growth company trading at value territory today, which I will discuss in this article.

Note: Redbubble's primary listing is on the Australian Stock Exchange, ticker RBL (RBL.AX). I would recommend buying directly from the ASX.

An Asset Light Business Model

Right off the bat, Redbubble adopts an extremely desirable asset-light business model. This means that as a retail commerce company, Redbubble does not own significant inventory or logistics infrastructure which traditionally results in extremely tight margins as seen in Amazon (AMZN) and JD.com (JD).

Instead, Redbubble outsources all these processes to third parties, and its primary role is to maintain quality control in designs, product quality, delivery times and provide an easy-to-use interface to its users. Combined, Redbubble’s platforms have over 700,000 artists, who can upload their artwork and place these designs on various products. Subsequently, once the artists are satisfied with the products and have set a price, these products will be listed on the marketplace (Redbubble’s online platforms). Should an order be placed from any one of Redbubble’s 9.5 million unique customers, Redbubble will send the order to one of their partner fulfilment centers to produce the goods, who will subsequently send the finished product to the customer. The following diagram illustrates how this works:

Revenue Segments

In addition, Redbubble collects payments from customers immediately when an order is placed. After cash is collected, Redbubble will subsequently pay out fulfilment partners and artists commissions as we move down the production cycle. On average, Redbubble takes away ~$30 from every $100 of merchandise sold/Gross Transaction Value (GTV), a relatively high rate. Combined with the asset light model, this ensures that Redbubble always has a positive cash conversion cycle and as a result, the company has no debt on its balance sheet.

For technicalities, GTV represents the total transaction value (or sale price) of all the goods sold on Redbubble’s platforms within a period of time, while revenue recorded is GTV minus the taxes (different from corporate tax) paid on each product sold.

Geographically, while Redbubble is available worldwide due to its online nature, the bulk of the company’s customers and revenue are from the United States, followed by United Kingdom, Australia and Rest of World.

Industry Trends

Redbubble operates in the retail e-commerce industry and more specifically the POD sub-segment, both of which are experiencing secular growth that Redbubble can tap on.

Industry Trend #1: Increasing E-Commerce Adoption Which Was Accelerated By COVID-19

As we all know, COVID-19 induced e-commerce adoption and introduced many consumers to its convenience and affordability. In the US alone, e-commerce penetration spiked from 11% to 14% in 2020. The growth in e-commerce is expected to continue growing in the long term, albeit at a slower rate. Another benefit for Redbubble is that its main markets in United States, United Kingdom and Australia are still relatively “less mature” in their e-commerce adoption when compared to other developed Asian markets like China or Korea. Therefore, Redbubble will still be able to capitalize on a market still in its early innings, where growth potential is still aplenty.

Individually, each geography is expected to record CAGR above 10% through 2025. For the US, a CAGR of 15.28% is expected, whereas this figure is 11.78% and 10.65% for UK and Australia respectively.

Industry Trend #2: Rapidly Growing Print On Demand (POD) Sub-Segment Driven By Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Personalisation

Within the e-commerce industry lies an even faster growing print-on-demand segment, which Redbubble primarily operates in. According to Orbis Research, the global POD market is forecasted to be worth almost $6 billion by 2026, representing a whopping CAGR of 20.57% from 2020.

This above-industry growth rate in the POD segment is supported by a key consumer trend - an increasing desire for product personalisation.

In an industry where generic fast fashion has taken over the world through brands like H&M and Uniqlo, customers are increasingly turning towards more personalized products which can better reflect their personalities and allow them to express themselves. According to studies, companies offering personalisation can better attract customers and increase prices:

1 in 5 consumers are willing to pay 20% more for a customized/exclusive product – Deloitte

46% of consumers are happy to wait longer for a personalised product - Deloitte

60% of consumers are likely to be repeat buyers after a personalised shopping experience - Twilio

While Redbubble does not personalize products down to an individual level, its wide variety of unique designs cater a large variety of niche and consumer groups. Just take a look (by clicking the links) at the difference in merchandise variety and standards between Redbubble and Amazon should a consumer be looking for an "F1 themed" product.

Industry Trend #3: Fundamental Shift Towards Working From Home Ensures Artists Numbers Do Not Dwindle

As reported by Forbes, COVID-19 created a spike in POD by increasing both customer demand (discussed in industry trend 1) as well as the number of sellers. With the pandemic putting many out of jobs or working from home, people turned to online methods to earn side income. With stimulus checks around the world, that further gave people the time and monetary buffer to try out digital sales methods like POD.

Printful, another POD company reported that 25% of its sellers started selling due to the pandemic, and over 60% considered POD their part-time job. I expect similar metrics for Redbubble. Hence, a common worry is that once people start to go back to office, the number of sellers and consequently products will fall, diminishing growth.

Fortunately, we are seeing a general shift towards permanent remote/hybrid working arrangements across almost all industries:

ETR forecasted that the number of workers permanently working from home doubled in 2021

A Gartner CFO Survey revealed that 74% of companies planned to permanently shift to remote working even after COVID-19

Big Tech companies like Twitter (TWTR), Square (SQ) and Facebook (FB) have already signalled intentions to adopt a mainly remote working arrangement in the long run

So why is this significant? Remote working will provide artists with much more leisure time to continue designing – estimated at 105 hours a year when compared to in-office working by CNBC, and this will ensure that new artists will be able to continue their side hustle in the long run and that the COVID spike was not a one-off.

Competitive Positioning

As discussed, Redbubble competes primarily in the POD market against competitors such as TeeSpring and Zazzle. Zooming out, Redbubble also faces competition from the broader retail e-commerce market through players like Amazon and Wayfair (W). Finally, another potential group of competitors are online art marketplaces like Pinterest (PINS) and Etsy (ETSY) (more handicraft focused). However, this sub-segment can also complement POD companies as artists are allowed to upload their works on more than one site.

Redbubble's Competitive Positioning Author's compilations

In the POD market, Redbubble is the outright market leader, recording 32 million web and mobile visits in the past 6 months. Its closest competitor, Zazzle, only recorded 22 million, while other smaller competitors were in the single digit millions. Turning to customer engagement, Redbubble trails slightly behind Society6, but importantly has a commanding lead over Zazzle, arguably its closest competitor currently.

Investment Thesis

Next, I will highlight three key reasons as to why Redbubble will still remain a strong growth company in the long run.

Thesis 1: Unique Value Proposition Will Return Strong Growth Trajectory In Artists and Customers

Forecasted FY22 Revenue Fall A One-Off

First as discussed, the expected fall in FY22 revenue has created extremely negative market sentiments. However, this was because FY21 saw a huge COVID induced spike in purchases (which is expected to normalise), as well as an additional A$57 (or 10%) revenue growth from mask sales, a totally new category that did not exist before the pandemic. By projecting out long term revenues, we can see that the overall growth trend remains intact.

Redbubble Revenue Breakdown And Projections Redbubble Investor Presentation & Author's estimates

Redbubble’s Superior Value Proposition To Both Sellers & Buyers Stands Out From Rivals

The key reason that I believe in Redbubble's long term growth is because they have a superior value proposition compared to both regular retail e-commerce companies and fellow POD competitors. Against e-commerce competitors, Redbubble has better and more targeted offerings to both customers and artists.

Stakeholder Redbubble Other E-Commerce Artist Only responsible for designing artwork

No need to manage storefront, inventory or delivery

Customer service is done by Redbubble

No up-front capital required Sellers own their own “shops”

Responsible for manufacturing, delivery and customer service on top of designing

Capital required to pay for listing/online store Buyer Artworks & designs all in one marketplace

More unique & creative merchandise available More diversified retail offerings

Merchandise are generally more dull and unappealing

Next, amongst POD competitors, Redbubble also commands better offerings in commissions, catalogue, usability, web traffic and user base.

Stakeholder Redbubble Other POD Companies Commissions Auto-set at 20%, easily adjustable society6 and Zazzle fixed at 15% and 10% respectively

TeeSpring: Flexible

CafePress: Tiered 15-30% Catalogue > 100 different printable products

> 20 colours Zazzle: 44

Society6: 70-80

TeeSpring: <50

CafePress: <50 Manually counted to adjust for differences in classifications Usability Simplified UX/UI

Smooth to upload

Easiest to use Generally less intuitive with laggy uploading and difficult to navigate Web Traffic (discussed above) 32 million 3 – 22 million User Base 728,000 sellers 9.5 million unique customers 300,000+ sellers: Society6 No information provided by other companies. Through web traffic data, we can infer that other companies should hover around this number or less

To sense check Redbubble's superiority to its peers, I note that Redbubble also has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures customer experience and satisfaction with a brand. This shows that customers are very satisfied with their shopping experience with Redbubble, from the process, to the item received. Data was obtained from Comparably and Customer Guru.

Redbubble And Competitors Net Promoter Scores (NPS) Comparably & Customer Guru

Moat Will Be Enhanced By A 3 Sided Flywheel Effect

As customer growth returns, this will propel a three sided flywheel effect together with artists and fulfillers, and this will only increase Redbubble's competitive advantage to its peers, making it even harder to replicate Redbubble's superior offerings.

Redbubble's Three Sided Flywheel Effects Author's compilation from Redbubble's Investor Presentation

Thesis 2: Strong Marketing & Asset-Light Model Facilitates Expansion In Current & New Markets

The second growth pillar for RB is geographical expansion, first within its 3 key markets and subsequently internationally. This is in accordance to management guidance where they aim to expand within current markets till FY24 and commence internationalisation following.

Lowest Marketing Spend Suggests Marketing Efficiency

Given that Redbubble is an online platform with no physical platform, the first way to expand would be to target a new geography through targeted advertising. Compared to competitors, Redbubble has by far the lowest marketing cost per new customer acquired, suggesting more efficient marketing techniques. This is also despite competitors being larger than Redbubble, meaning that they already benefit from stronger organic promotions (e.g. word-of-mouth), yet Redbubble is still more efficient in marketing spend.

Marketing Spend Per New Customer Acquired Redbubble, eBay, Etsy, Wayfair Author's compilations

Asset Light Model Facilitates Nimble Expansion

Once customer growth within a certain geography gains traction, Redbubble’s asset-light model will then help to facilitate a smooth expansion progress, by ensuring that fulfilment centers can be quickly set up near areas of high demand. This is possible as Redbubble partners with existing fulfilment centres to produce the goods desired by the customer. Additionally, this also means that Redbubble will not require huge capital outlay to build warehouses and/or production facilities, hence a long lead time is not required when planning for expansions.

Strong Track Record Supports Growth

According to management, over 96% of products sold are now fulfilled by a local partner in the same geographical region as the buyer, reflecting management’s ability to quickly react to demand. Additionally, Redbubble is also able to ensure quality despite using third party vendors, as reflected by its stable NPS score, and the fact that it even managed to pose improvements for on-time deliveries up 8% y-o-y.

Thesis 3: Catalogue Expansion Serves As A Strong Growth Driver Due To High Customer Stickiness

POD Catalogue Expansion Still Has Large Room To Grow

While Redbubble already has an extensive catalogue of POD products, there is still potential for catalogue expansion by considering the products offered by existing traditional retailers. By counting ASOS fashion catalogue and Wayfair’s furniture/outdoor series which are suitable for POD, I note that Redbubble’s catalogue still has the potential to double.

Large potential for Redbubble's POD product catalogue expansion Author's estimates

For example, Wayfair offers products like storage boxes, hammocks, room dividers which can be easily adapted for POD. On the other hand, ASOS has pocket shirts, bows and ties which can be used for POD too.

Next, by looking at direct POD competitors, we can also identify products that Redbubble currently does not sell but can easily expand into – and the feasibility has already been proven by other POD companies.

Products Offered By Clocks, cards, phone skins society6 Bottle labels, wrapping papers, planners Zazzle Pop-grips Café Press

Catalogue Expansion Can Lead To Increased Demand Due To Consumers Desirability For Redbubble’s Products

Given that Redbubble has higher quality products and a superior customer satisfaction rating among peers (earlier established), I believe that customers will likely be receptive to new product rollouts by Redbubble. This is also reflected by strong consumer stickiness to Redbubble’s products with revenue from existing customers increasing 4x the past four years.

Redbubble's Average Revenue Per Existing User Growth Author's compilations

Further Supported By A Strong Track Record

Finally, growth in customer demand through catalogue expansion is also supported by historical new releases. For example, when Redbubble added four new shirt colours, they saw a 30% increase in tri-blend tees marketplace revenue. Redbubble continues to be actively launching new products, and was the first POD marketplace to release caps this year, along with other items such as jigsaw puzzles, aprons and magnets.

Financials

Quickly touching on Redbubble's financials, Redbubble only turned profitable in FY21, but is expected to continue bringing in profits in the long term, albeit following a dip in the coming FY. Revenue growth will mainly be driven by the 3 key markets till FY25 (and will slowly taper down), followed by new geographies from then onwards.

I expect Redbubble's FY22 margins to be depressed, given that expenses would likely revert back to pre-pandemic levels, coupled with lower revenue. Gross margin will slowly expand over the next decade, as fulfilment expenses as a % of revenue falls due to more orders, and economies of scale. For operating expenses, I expect it to remain flat and dip in FY25 due to internationalisation efforts, hence marketing expenses will spike. Following FY25, Redbubble should start to reap the benefits of greater operational efficiencies through scale. The following lays out my projections:

Redbubble revenue and margin forecasts Author's estimates

In terms of financial health, since Redbubble has no debt and a negative cash conversion cycle, I do not believe that the company will face any cash crunch during their expansion.

Valuation

Relative Valuation

From a RV standpoint, Redbubble seems extremely undervalued when compared to its peers. As there are no listed POD competitors, peers chosen for this comparison include retail e-commerce competitors, or art marketplaces competitors. P/S was chosen since Redbubble's FY22 earnings are expected to take a one-off hit, hence it will not be fair to compare using earnings or any similar metrics.

Company +1FY P/S Redbubble 0.96 Etsy 7.90 eBay 3.70 Wayfair 1.20 ASOS 0.50 Pinterest 7.10 Qurate 0.20 BooHoo 0.60 Average Ex Redbubble 3.03 Median Ex Redbubble 1.20

Even by taking the more conservative 1.20x P/S multiple, Redbubble is still 25% undervalued at today's prices. Some may even argue that Redbubble should be trading on the higher end of this spectrum, closer to fellow high-growth platform companies over more "boring" online shopping stores. If so, Redbubble could be looking at a 3.16x upside by using the average!

Discounted Cash Flow

Given the generally inflated value of the stock market today, I did a final sense check using DCF, modelling revenue and cost up to FY31, using the inputs mentioned above. To highlight/reinforce some other assumptions:

A flat tax rate of 25% was used for all years and this rate is similar around Redbubble's key markets hence I decided not to vary it for simplicity

Revenue growth is in accordance to the e-commerce growth of each market plus a 2% POD premium since the POD market is expected to grow much faster

Revenue for the 3 key markets slowly taper down over the 10 years while rest of world revenue spikes from FY25

Terminal growth rate of 2% is used

Discount rate of 15% is used - A personal preference for smaller, growth companies. A higher rate also gives a larger MOS and protects us from rising 10Y yield rates.

Redbubble Discounted Cash Flow Author's estimates

As a result, I get a target price of A$2.19, which is slightly above Redbubble's value today. However, I believe this price already comes with a huge margin of safety, given that I projected Redbubble's revenue growth to taper down to 5% in the final year and used a 2% terminal growth rate. I would like to believe that there is a much higher chance that Redbubble will still be a growth rather than a mature company after the next decade.

Also, at a market cap of A$600 million, Redbubble has huge potential to become a multi bagger in the long run, which I view as an added plus to this investment.

Risks

Before ending the article, I will like to discuss some investment risks.

1. Competition From E-Commerce Giants

First, e-commerce giants could enter into the POD space. Since these companies are much larger, they will have much more capital and existing customers than Redbubble, and their entrance will greatly diminish the effect of Redbubble's flywheel effects

However, Amazon has already entered the market through Merch by Amazon about 5 years ago and they have not been seeing much success. Their catalogue still remains very dull compared to Redbubble as mentioned earlier in the article. Also, I believe that another of Redbubble's value proposition is that it is niched and has a creative and vibrant environment around it, something that larger and more diversified firms cannot replicate.

2. Poor 2H22 Results

Second, a poor 2H22 result could severely dampen already negative sentiments around the stock following 1H22's guidance. However, I have already factored in new FY22 estimates and sensed checked these estimated based on past years revenue where the revenue split between 1H & 2H is 60/40. I expect this to continue.

Finally, even if there is underperformance, we have a huge margin of safety, and I still believe that eventually the growth trajectory will return.

3. Unsuccessful Expansion Beyond Key Markets

Much of Redbubble's post FY25 growth is hinged on its internationalisation, and success is not guaranteed. However, given their flexible business model, I believe this will increase the chances of success as Redbubble can easily pivot to another market should one underperform.

4. Supply Chain Bottlenecks Increase Fulfilment Costs

This is one of the most pertinent problems many companies are facing today, however I expect the impact on Redbubble to be minimal since 96% of its products are fulfilled locally, therefore they will not be impacted by cross border bottlenecks. There has also been no sign of margin pressure due to supply chain bottlenecks in 1H22. Considering that on-time delivery increased during FY21 where demand and orders spiked across the board of e-commerce companies, this also shows that management is able to manage any potential disruptions/surprises to the supply chain.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the market today has severely underappreciated Redbubble's unique value proposition, the potential and flexibility of its geographical expansion as well as the effects of catalogue growth.

Undervaluation likely comes from the fact that Redbubble is a small cap company, listed on a more "remote" exchange hence there is much less following and interest around it. Finally, overly negative sentiment can also easily weigh a stock down, but I believe that RB will be able to bounce back stronger due to the three thesis raised in the article. As a result, I believe that Redbubble is one of the rare gems in today's market that is both a growth and value stock.