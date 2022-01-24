NicolasMcComber/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis: Valuation Gap With Peers Is Closing

Who says old dogs can't learn new tricks?

Longtime landholder and real estate developer Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. just converted into a REIT a little over a year ago, becoming CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO). Today, CTO has completed the disposition of virtually all of its legacy holdings, many of which (like raw land) generated no income, and transformed into a Sun Belt-concentrated mixed-use retail REIT.

This transformation has borne fruit. Since the beginning of January 2020, CTO has outperformed its closest retail and mixed-use REIT peers on a total return basis:

On a price basis alone, CTO has roughly broken even since January 1st, 2020. The REIT's total return outperformance has been entirely due to its generous dividend payout of $4 per share annually.

Data by YCharts

Even so, CTO still sports a hefty discount to its peers.

At a price of around $60 (as of this writing), CTO's AFFO per share guidance range of $4.10-$4.20 for 2021 gives the REIT a price-to-AFFO of ~14.5x. What's more, I would expect CTO's 2021 AFFO/share to come in on the high side of its guidance range, since the REIT had already generated $3.12 in AFFO/share in the first three quarters of the year.

CTO's AFFO multiple is lower than its peers' by two or three turns. While CTO may deserve some discount due to its small size (22 properties; ~$360 million market cap) and high payout ratio (96% in the first three quarters of 2021), the REIT's Sun Belt retail portfolio looks too attractive to continue trading that low. As such, the valuation gap will probably continue to close over time, making CTO an interesting buy opportunity on the pullback.

The REIT currently offers a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Update On CTO Realty Growth

CTO's portfolio of mostly multi-tenant retail properties is concentrated in fast-growing markets in Sun Belt states, with Florida, Texas, and Georgia the REIT's top three states by rent.

As you can see above, CTO's properties are also located in densely populated areas of above-average affluence. Jacksonville, just north of CTO's headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida, is the largest market in terms of base rent.

Nearly all of these properties are located in the Sun Belt, and most are in cities of more than one million people.

As of the end of September 2021, here's how the portfolio broke down by tenant and property type:

CTO owns only a few individual office properties, and most of its office exposure comes from office space above retail shops at its mixed-use centers. Also, CTO's one hotel property is a ground lease, and CTO is not involved in the management or operations of the hotel.

As of the end of September 2021, a whopping 51% of CTO's annual base rent came from four retail / mixed-use centers.

However, in the fourth quarter, CTO closed on several large acquisitions that reshapes the portfolio more toward its target asset type of mixed-use retail centers.

In early December, CTO announced the acquisition of a retail shopping center in a submarket of Raleigh, North Carolina for $70.5 million. It's a 320,600 square foot center built in 2005 that is currently 97% occupied.

In late December, CTO announced the $13.2 million acquisition of a 3-story office building in a submarket of Orlando, Florida. CTO will use part of the building to establish a new office for itself while leasing out the rest of the building to third-party tenants. CTO may also look to redevelop the property and double its square footage at some point in the future.

Also in late December, CTO announced the acquisition of a mixed-use property in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico that is mostly being used as office space. It is a 137K square foot property purchased for $16.3 million.

Again, in late December, CTO announced the acquisition of a grocery-anchored retail center in a submarket of Atlanta, Georgia for $34 million. The center is 69K square feet, 98% occupied, and anchored by Sprouts. As part of the deal, CTO acquired the right of first refusal to buy an additional 37K of retail space at the center that is currently under development.

Indeed, the full year of 2021 (the first full year of being a REIT) was a transformative one for CTO's portfolio.

On the one hand, the REIT sold $197.4 million of assets comprised of the following:

$162.3 million of income-producing properties, the vast majority of which were single-tenant, and 40% of which were office properties, at a weighted average disposition cap rate of 6.1%.

A vacant development land parcel in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida for $6.3 million.

Subsurface oil & mineral rights on 84,000 acres of land for $4.6 million.

All remaining raw land in its joint venture land portfolio for $67 million ($24.4 million attributable to CTO).

On the other hand, CTO also acquired $249.1 million of income-producing properties (almost exclusively multi-tenant retail/mixed-use centers) in Sun Belt states for a weighted average going-in cap rate of 7.2%.

Notice the difference between CTO's exit cap rates of 6.1% and its entry cap rates of 7.2%. This should produce accretive growth in 2022 and beyond. And, of course, for non-income-generating properties, recycling into income-producing properties is by nature accretive to cash flow.

Mostly, these acquisitions were completed with the proceeds of asset sales, cash on the balance sheet, and available funds on the credit facility.

Net debt made up a mere 29% of CTO's enterprise value at the end of September, although that percentage likely shifted from the four large acquisitions completed in December 2021.

Total long-term debt to real estate assets (at cost) dropped from 54.5% at the end of September to 43.6% at the end of December.

Moreover, all of CTO's debt is unsecured, with most of the ~$235 million of debt outstanding consisting of short-term bank loans. Though no debt matures this year, nearly half of the total matures next year.

Though interest rates remain quite low, refinancing $100 million+ of debt next year will be a hurdle for shareholders to watch out for.

Bottom Line

There is one last point to mention. CTO externally manages and owns 16% of single-tenant net lease REIT Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE). The few single-tenant net lease properties CTO still owns may very well be sold to PINE eventually to free up capital for reinvestment into CTO's core property type of multi-tenant retail.

At least until late 2024, when CTO's initial 5-year management agreement with PINE expires, CTO will continue to collect both fee and dividend income from PINE.

Given CTO's last-minute transactions in 2021, I would estimate that the REIT will finish the year with AFFO/share on the high end of its guidance range, implying AFFO/share between $4.18-$4.20. If I'm correct, then the REIT's payout ratio is just a touch over 95%.

While I would like to see the payout ratio come down in order to create greater margin of safety for the dividend, it can't be denied that CTO has done a good job of accretively recycling capital and transforming the portfolio toward primarily retail mixed-use properties. Moreover, these properties' location in strong Sun Belt markets should give the REIT some organic growth upside in the years to come as leases roll over.

In short, CTO's ~6.7% dividend yield looks attractive for investors comfortable with slightly above-average risk. What's more, the valuation discount to peers should gradually shrink if and when CTO proves its resilience as a retail landlord.