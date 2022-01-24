AlexD75/E+ via Getty Images

When others ask me how I think the stock market will do over the next 3 to 6 months, the answer that gets near universal agreement is when I say that the market will likely be volatile. That’s just the nature of equity markets, and in fact, I would actually be concerned if market weren’t volatile.

For those who like equity exposure but don’t want to stomach the higher risk, consumer staples stocks may fit the bill. This brings me to PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) which has been a long-term winner for many portfolios. In this article, I highlight what makes this a potential buy and hold forever type of holding, so let’s get started.

Why Pepsi Is Easily A Buy And Hold Forever Stock

Pepsi is perhaps best known for its namesake beverage along with iconic brands Mountain Dew and Gatorade. Its offerings go beyond beverages, it also owns Doritos, Lays, Fritos, and Quaker, to name a few. In fact, snacks now account for over half of the company’s sales, and over 65% of profits.

Pepsi strikes me as a sleep-well-at-night type of holding, given its valuable brands and steady and growing business. This has resulted in the stock carrying a relatively low beta score in the range of 0.5 to 0.66 over the past 3 years, as shown below, implying that the stock is far less volatile than that of the overall market.

At the same time, Pepsi’s business shows no signs of slowing down, as organic sales grew by 9% YoY during the third quarter and grew by more than 13% compared to the same period in 2019 (pre-pandemic). Pepsi has also proven its ability to keep up in an inflationary environment with pricing growth of 5%, with the remainder of the sales growth driven by volume growth of 4%.

PEP maintains strong margins, helping it to score and A+ grade for profitability. As shown below, PEP’s EBITDA margin of 18% sits comfortably above the 14% sector median, and its net income margin of 10.6% is double that of the sector median.

Looking forward, PEP’s diversified product strategy should continue to pay “dividends” as it seeks to capitalize on growing product categories while divesting itself of non-core assets, as in the case of the sale of its Tropicana and Naked juice brands for cash proceeds of $3.3 billion in the second half of last year.

In addition, PEP could see meaningful growth from the emerging AMESA (Africa, Middle East, and South America) and Asia Pacific countries, as management is seeing increased mobility in those regions. Management plans on leveraging its capacity and scale in those regions while making strategic spending investments in advertising and marketing to facilitate its go-to-market strategies there. Morningstar sees value in this strategy, as highlighted in its recent analyst report:

“After years of sluggish sales growth and underinvestment, Pepsi has committed to reinvigorating its top line. To that end, it has made significant investments in manufacturing capacity (for example, production lines to meet demand for reformulated packaging), system capacity (route optimization and sales technology), and productivity (harmonization and automation). We view these investments as prudent and believe they will allow the company to strengthen key trademarks such as Mountain Dew and Gatorade, deepen its presence in growth markets like sub-Saharan Africa, and yield enough cost savings to reinvest and widen profits. Recent strategic pivots in the energy category (such as the Rockstar acquisition and Mountain Dew line extensions) should also underpin growth and margins.” - Morningstar

Meanwhile, PEP maintains a very strong A+ rated balance sheet, with $6.9B in cash and short-term investments, and a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.48x, sitting below the 2.85x from the end of 2020.

This lends strong support to its 2.5% dividend yield, which comes with a safe 69% payout ratio (for a consumer staples company) and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 7.5%. Notably, Pepsi is expected to achieve a rare feat this year, as it will become a Dividend King (50 years of consecutive raises) should it raise its dividend this year.

Risks to Pepsi include supply chain disruptions, which has reduced its adjusted operating margin by 70 bps in 2021. In addition, changing consumer tastes could have a negative long-term impact on its carbonated drinks category, and increased competition from innovative upstarts may disrupt its snacks category.

Admittedly, Pepsi isn’t cheap at the current price of $174 with a forward PE of 27.9. This valuation may be justified, however, considering Pepsi’s valuable brands and considering that analysts expect EPS growth of 12-14% annually over the next 2 years. Sell side analysts have a Buy rating with an average price target of $174, which is right where the stock is trading at now.

Investor Takeaway

Pepsi is a global beverage and snacks conglomerate with many iconic brands that resonate with consumers. It continues to demonstrate strong margins and sales growth, and its pricing power makes it well-positioned for an inflationary environment.

Looking forward, PEP could see meaningful growth as it leverages its scale in the growing emerging markets. It also maintains a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to become a Dividend King this year. While short-term investors may want to wait for a 5-10% discount from the current price, this shouldn’t make much of a difference for those who intend to buy and hold over the long-term. PEP is a Buy.