From its February 2021 squeeze, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has since returned -90%. Its EV/Sales multiple has subsequently declined from 20x to 5x.

We're disappointed in Tilray's Q2 2022 earnings results as the new-joint company has not only failed to deliver on merger synergies as promised, it is also performing substantially worse than the pre-merger two-companies on a pro forma basis.

More specifically, the Tilray-Aphria merger was said to increase its Canadian recreational market share from pro forma 16% to 30%. In the latest Q2 2022 earnings, Tilray's market share slid to only 12%, representing a 25% decrease in market share.

Also, investors were told the Tilray-Aphria merger would offer $80 million in cost synergies through assets combination. In the latest Q2 2022 earnings, we saw the joint-company's gross margins compress from 45% ($50.7 million / $111.4 million) in Q2 2021 on a pro forma basis to 20.6% ($32.8 million / $155 million) in Q2 2022.

In this article, we want to share four bearish points we've identified in detail against Tilray from its recent earning results.

The four points are:

Tilray's topline slid 7.75% quarter-over-quarter, and is down 14% year-over-year compared to pre-merger Tilray-Aphria on a pro forma basis.

Tilray saw declines in both sales and market share in its core business - the Canadian recreational cannabis segment. CEO Irwin Simon previously claimed the Tilray-Aphria merger offers synergy for Tilray to increase market share from 16% to 30%.

Tilray's bottom line improvement was driven by adjustments on derivatives. As Tilray's share price continues to decline, the derivatives Tilray had issued have also become further out of money, implying a lower likelihood of the company's requirement to fulfill its obligation - hence the fair value gained on instruments.

Tilray is issuing more shares.

Tilray’s Declining Topline

In Tilray’s recently announced quarterly results, the company generated revenue of $155 million for Q2 2022. Compared to the prior quarter’s revenue of $168 million, Tilray’s topline slid by 7.75%.

What’s even more concerning is that when put into comparison against Tilray-Aphria’s pre-merger pro forma revenues of $180 million in Q2 2021, November-quarter sales fell by 14% year-over-year.

Tilray Pro Forma Earning Seeking Alpha

This was echoed by analyst Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research:

“No, no, year-over-year. So, in one of the presentations you guys gave, you gave pro forma results for Aphria Tilray sales in the fiscal second quarter of last year, and that number was around $180 million. So, using that number in the sales you reported today of $155 million, on a year-over-year basis, looking at pro forma numbers on an apples-to-apples basis, is it correct that sales actually fell 13.9% year-over-year?”

In Tilray management’s defense, the declining revenue was due to multiple one-time shipments to international markets, SKUs and product rationalizations, the continued saturation of the Canadian cannabis market, and $5 million in currency adjustments.

“Gordon, if you go to the analyst primer, which is I think the document you're referring to and you look at the pro forma number, on a pure dollar for dollars basis, you're correct. But I think you also have to go back and look at what was in those numbers for legacy Tilray in the prior year. So, in the prior year, they had their one big shipment for the entire year that was to Israel and the international market. Aphria had its one big shipment in the year in that period. And you also had Tilray working towards its achievement of EBITDA positive by the end of that calendar year. And so, there's a few things that are in there that drove the that number up that may not be comparable in future period.” “And I think, Gordon, the other thing is to look at – in this quarter, close to $7 million of inventories were taken out of OCS. And as we've gone through SKU rationalization and we've gone through product rationalization, but your number year-over-year as a combined is absolutely correct. But there's factors that add into that. Also, you heard Carl talk about currency in regard to this quarter, $5 million in currency, we're down. So, absolutely right. But there's other conditions as we look at quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year when companies come together.”

Declining Market Share in Core Business: Canadian Adult Cannabis

Tilray has always been a leader within the Canadian recreational cannabis market. The combined company of Tilray-Aphria operates a total of 12 retail brands covering various price points. Tilray’s recreational portfolio of brands are consistently ranked amongst the top sellers on the OCS. According to Tilray CEO Irwin Simon, Tilray occupies the top five selling brands across all adult use categories in Canada.

“Good Supply, our top-selling adult-use brand, reached net revenue on an annualized basis of $225 million, and this is a three-year-old brand. And in fact, 5 brands in our portfolio ranked in the top five sales leading brands across all adult-use product categories, including Good supplies, Chowie Wowie, which recently won a Budtender Choice Award for best munchies brand in Canada.”

In the latest Q2 2022 financial results, however, Tilray seemingly failed to defend its leading-position in the Canadian recreational cannabis business with a decline in both sales and market share. Tilray used to supply 16% of the $9 billion Canadian recreational cannabis market. The number has since slid to 12.7%.

“Hifyre estimates that Tilray’s market share fell from 15.7% in its Q1 ending in August, which ties out to Simon’s 16% characterization, to 12.7% in its Q2 ending in November, a loss of 300 basis points in a single quarter. Said differently, the sale of Tilray products fell almost 15% from the prior quarter while the overall market expanded nearly 5%. Tilray is not alone in this regard, as the largest LPs by revenue have all been losing share.”

We think this is concerning because one of the reasons for the Tilray-Aphria merger was to create synergy to increase market share. CEO Irwin Simon previously said that the business combination offers the joint company an opportunity to increase pro forma market share from 16% to 30%. Tilray has not only failed to capture additional market share within the Canadian recreational cannabis market, but its existing market share has also been eroded by competitors.

“Part of our goal of reaching $4 billion in revenue, by the end of fiscal 2024, concurrent with U.S. federal legalizations, includes expanding our market share to 30%...and we’re off to a good start to achieving that. Please expect to hear more from us about our growth in Canada.”

Furthermore, despite Tilray’s net cannabis revenue increased from $54.7 million to $58.8 million, much of the increase is from its newly acquired or expanded medical and international cannabis segment, which contributed $1.6 million and $9.4 million, respectively; medical revenue increased from $6.3 million to $7.9 million and international cannabis revenue increased from $4.3 million to $13.7 million. Tilray’s adult recreational cannabis revenue, however, has declined significantly from $58 million in Q2 2021 to $49 million in Q2 2022, representing a 15.6% drop.

We believe the decline is idiosyncratic to Tilray’s inability to further its position in the Canadian recreational cannabis business. The Canadian recreational cannabis market, despite growing at a decelerating speed, is still growing. On average over the last 18 months, the adult recreational cannabis market grew by 2.2% monthly, which aggregates to an annual growth rate of 37%.

Canadian Recreational Cannabis Sales canada.ca

Misunderstood Bottom Line Improvement

Tilray’s share price jumped over 15% at market opening on January 10th after the company released its quarterly financial results. Many investors thought Tilray has finally broke profit with its bottom line improving from -$89 million Q1 2022 to $5.8 million Q2 2022, which represents a 106% increase.

However, $64.8 million of this $94.8 million improvement in net income actually comes from changes in fair value adjustments on convertible bonds and warrant liability. More specifically, $56 million in adjustments were made on the convertible debentures and $20 million in adjustments were made on the warrants issued.

The $64.8 million in non-operating income isn’t necessarily good news for shareholders. First, these improvements weren’t operational. Tilray’s business environment and its operations didn’t improve. Before non-operating income and interest, Tilray’s operating loss doubled compared to the prior year at -$54.7 million vs. -$25.9 million.

Second, the change in fair value adjustments were made on convertible debenture and warrants. These derivatives were issued by Tilray with an underlying strike price to convert to Tilray’s common shares. For example, one of these convertible debentures were APHA 24, an Aphria convertible bond set to expire in 2024 with a conversion price at $11.20 per share. As Tilray’s share price continues to trade lower, the company’s derivatives issued are now out of money. This accordingly implies a lower likelihood of the company being required to fulfill its obligations, hence the fair value gain recorded on the instruments.

Where’s the $80 Million Cost Saving Synergy?

Another synergy management had promised from the Tilray-Aphria business combination was the $80 million in potential cost saving by combining the strategic assets of the two companies.

“Moving on, I will touch on our progress in delivering the $80 million in cost synergies we've identified as part of the Tilray Aphria business combination. In short, we are ahead of our original pace, having reached $70 million on a run rate basis to date, with actual cash savings close to $36 million. Carl will speak in more detail on our progress against the synergy goals in a minute.”

As previously mentioned, while Tilray’s revenue declined by 14% from $180 million to $155 million, its operating costs have increased by 122% from $97.9 million to $119.5 million.

Gross margins have also compressed from 45% ($50.7 million / $111.4 million) in Q2 2021 on a pro forma basis to 20.6% ($32.8 million / $155 million) Q2 2022.

As the Canadian cannabis market continues to be saturated, the top four Canadian LPs – Tilray, Canopy, Aurora, and Hexo – currently operate with TTM inventory valued at $233 million, $280 million, $123 million, and $129 million, respectively. This represents an aggregate of close to $800 million worth of cannabis either to be sold through lowering prices or in waiting of an inventory write off.

This concern over elevated inventory levels amongst the Canadian cannabis LPs were shared by the newly appointed Tilray Canadian operation president Blaire MacNeil:

“I would say, first of all, on the diagnosis side, it's very clear. The inventory levels at a lot of LPs are unsustainable. And to get rid of those inventories, they're doing two things. One is they are compressing prices. And if you look in the last year, we've come down in price 1.7%, while the market has come down 22.6%. So, we have definitely protected our margins on the way down, and I think as an LP, we have more room than a lot of our competitors to be able to take some smart pricing. So that's number one.”

Because of the over-saturated Canadian cannabis market and the unstainable, elevated inventory levels amongst the Canadian cannabis operators, Tilray’s operating margins will likely experience further pressures.

Tilray has just announced they will issue more shares

Tilray has recently filed to issue 4,039,453 units of class 2 common shares in a proposed offering at a maximum price of $6.53 per share. With these new shares in the market, it will bring Tilray’s total count of shares outstanding to approximately 470 million units.

Tilray, in recent years, has issued a significant amount of equity to fund their acquisitions and investments. Tilray’s weighted share outstanding has increased from 213 million in November 2020 to 466 million in November 2021 (excluding the latest issuance), representing a 224% jump in just one year.

Catalyst that will turn things around: German market opportunity

The German three-party-coalition government’s anticipated approval on adult recreational cannabis use in Germany could turn things around for Tilray. The 80 million population nation is poised to become a $4 billion cannabis market within three years of legalization, assuming a similar run rate as Canada.

Tilray is already a market leader within the German market and has no need for significant additional capital investments to meet the potential surge in demand. The company currently operates the only domestic German cultivation and production facility. And it operates a lower-cost cannabis facility in Portugal. Both facilities are already EU GMP certified. Additionally, Tilray owns a pharmaceutical distribution network through its subsidiary, CC Pharma, which connects Tilray to over 13,000 pharmacies in Germany. Furthermore, Tilray is already a market leader in the nation with 20% overall market share (16% market share in dried flower and 64% market share in cannabis extracts).

However, investors should be aware that this legalization may take north of 12 months to be completed. Specifically, Tilray’s CEO Irwin Simon said the company is expecting a 12 to 18 months timeline before legalization comes into effect:

“And I think, Pablo, the thing is this year. We're excited about European market today, and I said, how do we get to a billion dollars in Europe. It's got to depend upon legalization in certain countries. But you've heard Germany talk about it. And we are working with the German government right now in ways that this is going to happen. It's probably going to get announced soon. It will probably take maybe 12 to 18 months before it can happen. And you will see potentially Portugal and other countries go ahead because of the tax. You even see Macron talking about it in France in regards to his election in May. That is something that he will have on his election platform. And with our facility in Portugal, with our facility in Germany, and with our CC Pharma, we're well positioned for that marketplace.”

Takeaway

It is very disappointing that Tilray has yet to demonstrate the synergies that it has promised for the Tilray-Aphria merger. The company has not only failed to capture additional recreational market share, its previous market position has also declined by 25%, from 16% market share to 12%. Furthermore, the company also sees a declining topline, with year-over-year sales sliding by 14% and gross margins narrowing from 45% to 20.6%.

We want to remind investors that all of the above discussed underperformance by Tilray came at the expense of 253 million units of share dilution. CEO Irwin Simon didn't do it for free.

As the company continues to sell more shares to fund its beverages acquisition and the unreasonably high $13 million executive compensation, we will be selling alongside the company.