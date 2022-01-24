undefined/iStock via Getty Images

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) can't seem to catch a break. The year 2022 is only a few weeks old and the stock is already down 19% YTD, wiping out all gains from 2021 when the stock gained 28% for the year. While the recent drop may discourage people from sticking with EMKR, there's still reason to do just that. Why will be covered next.

The stock keeps sliding

The chart below shows how the stock has fallen 19% YTD. It's also worth noting the stock has been sliding for months after peaking in June. The stock has not been able to catch a break since then. The stock has attempted to rally on several occasions, only for the rally to fail. The stock then proceeded to drop to new lows. It's not easy to stick with a stock that behaves like this.

Finviz

The slide this year has coincided with a wider selloff in tech. While, for instance, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has lost 7.8% YTD, tech is worse off with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) losing 11.2 YTD. Semis took an even bigger hit with the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) falling 12.9% YTD. In contrast, others sectors are doing better. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), for instance, has gained 12.5% YTD.

Tech stocks have struggled in 2022. The root cause appears to be the impending withdrawal of the easy monetary conditions that have allowed tech stocks to flourish. Since this is not expected to change anytime soon, EMKR as a tech stock could continue to struggle for a while longer. On the other hand, a bounce is likely, if only temporarily.

With the stock having fallen by so much, the stock is well into oversold territory with an RSI of 26. Stocks do not move in a straight line. There are usually bounces, even in a bear market. Odds are EMKR is likely due for one. In addition, the further the stock falls, the better valuations become. Once this happens, the conditions are ripe for the stock to reverse course.

The decline in the stock is dragging down valuations

It's inevitable for valuations to take a hit with the stock declining the way it has. The table below shows the multiples EMKR trades at. EMKR has an enterprise value of $157.4M, which is roughly equal to 6.7 times EBITDA. Cash exceeds debt by about $57M, equal to about one-fourth of its market cap, giving EMKR a book value of $3.72 a share. In other words, EMKR trades at 1.5 times book value, which means the stock is getting close to trading at book value after the recent decline.

EMKR Market cap $215.09M Enterprise value $157.35M Revenue ("ttm") $158.4M EBITDA $23.7M Trailing P/E 7.83 Forward P/E 9.64 PEG ratio - P/S 1.21 P/B 1.52 EV/sales 0.99 EV/EBITDA 6.65

Source: Seeking Alpha

Why book value is unlikely to decline anytime soon

Of course, it's possible for stock value to fall below book value. This can happen if there's the perception that book value will decline due to, for instance, a deterioration in the fundamentals. EMKR's ability to generate earnings could decline, which could put the company in some sort of stress and maybe even force it to sell some assets. However, if the latest earnings report is anything to go by, EMKR is not in any danger of this at this point. On the contrary, earnings growth remains strong.

Q4 FY2021 revenue grew by 31% YoY to $43.95M. GAAP EPS increased by 550% YoY to $0.13 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 70% YoY to $0.17. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8M in Q4 FY2021, down from $8.9M in Q3 FY2021 and up from $4M in Q4 FY2020. Guidance calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue of $41-43M, an increase of 25.7% YoY at the midpoint. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

Note that the numbers declined sequentially. It's therefore worth mentioning that the Q3 FY2021 numbers benefited from a couple of one-time gains, a gain of $6.4M related to the extinguishment of debt and another gain of $1M for the expiration of foreign tax reserves. If these are excluded, then Q3 FY2021, for instance, would have ended with a GAAP net income of $6.2M or $0.16 per share, giving a different spin on the QoQ comparisons.

The Aerospace & Defense or A&D segment contributed $11.7M to revenue, a decline of $0.6M QoQ, and the Broadband segment contributed the remaining $32.2M, an increase of $1.9M QoQ. Broadband's gross margin was 47%, an increase of 300bps QoQ, partially offsetting the decline in A&D's gross margin to 17%, a drop of 1400bps QoQ. The sizable drop in A&D's gross margin can be attributed to a year-end inventory adjustment, lower-than-normal production yields and lower revenue. A&D's gross margin is expected to recover in the coming quarters.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $43.954M $42.658M $33.530M 3.04% 31.09% Gross margin 39% 40% 37% (100bps) 200bps Operating margin 13% 15% 2% (200bps) 1100bps Operating profit (loss) $5.497M $6.394M $0.613M (14.03%) 796.74% Net income (loss) $5.075M $13.615M $0.703M (62.72%) 621.91% EPS $0.13 $0.35 $0.02 (62.86%) 550.00% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $43.954M $42.658M $33.530M 3.04% 31.09% Gross margin 39% 41% 38% (200bps) 100bps Operating margin 16% 19% 9% (300bps) 700bps Operating profit (loss) $6.819M $7.910M $2.935M (13.79%) 132.33% Net income (loss) $6.804M $7.885M $2.885M (13.71%) 135.84% EPS $0.17 $0.20 $0.10 (15.00%) 70.00%

Source: EMKR Form 8-K

With the Q4 numbers out, so too are the numbers for all of FY2021. As a whole, EMKR did much better in FY2021 than FY2020. FY2021 revenue increased by 43.9% YoY to $158.4M. EMKR also managed to get away from the losses from the year before to end up with a GAAP profit of $25.63M or $0.72 per share and a non-GAAP profit of $23.97M or $0.67 per share. It's fair to say that the last fiscal was a productive year for EMKR.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue $158.444M $110.128M 43.87% Gross margin 39% 32% 700bps Operating margin 12% (6%) - Operating profit (loss) $18.981M ($7.034M) - Net income (loss) $25.634M ($7.000M) - EPS $0.72 ($0.24) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $158.444M $110.128M 43.87% Gross margin 39% 33% 600bps Operating margin 15% (3%) - Operating profit (loss) $24.112M ($3.353M) - Net income (loss) $23.974M ($3.457M) - EPS $0.67 ($0.12) -

Source: EMKR Form 10-K

It's worth mentioning that the Q4 numbers, and the FY2021 numbers by extension, could have been better if not for supply chain issues. Gross margin, for instance, could have been higher. Supply chain disruptions are also seen as the biggest wildcard that could negatively affect upcoming quarterly releases. From the Q4 earnings call:

"Semiconductor and supply chain challenges affected our gross margins just a little bit, still generating a solid 39 %. EMCORE continued to perform well despite supply chain headwinds and continued to demonstrate the strong operating leverage in our business. Semiconductor availability was largely adequate during the quarter but as additional logistic challenges emerged in the supply chain, unusual pushouts of material occurred."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

EMKR ended on a positive note by pointing out upcoming catalysts that should drive growth forward. New products are expected to start shipping in the second half of FY2022.

"EMCORE has firmly planted the seeds of growth in Broadband. Furthermore, the first of these new chip products are expected to start shipping in Q3 and Q4 of FY 2022, and are expected to contribute tens of millions of dollars in revenue by 2025. These development agreements represent an important milestone for EMCORE because they are expected to drive consistent fab utilization, which will counteract cable TV's cyclical nature. This is an important area of focus for the Company, and we're confident we can put the additional capacity in place to take full advantage of these opportunities."

All in all, there were a lot more positives to be found in the latest updates from EMKR than negatives.

Investor takeaways

There's no denying the stock has struggled mightily, especially in the last few weeks. The stock has already lost all its gains from last year and the free fall could continue with tech stocks set to remain under pressure with the Federal Reserve embarking on the path towards tightening, pulling back on the stimulus that semis have greatly benefited from.

EMKR is facing some difficulties, especially at it relates to the supply chain. FY2022 growth is likely to be less than in FY2021. FY2022 earnings could decline YoY. Remember that EMKR is transitioning towards new production facilities and that comes at a cost. Still, FY2022 sales and profits are unlikely to be much worse than in FY2021.

It's not difficult to see why people would throw in the towel and give up on EMKR. However, the stock is oversold, being down 19% YTD. A bounce becomes increasingly more likely the further the stock falls. The stock has lost all it gained in 2021, but the same cannot be said of what the company achieved in 2021 in terms of growing the top and the bottom line.

EMKR may have nothing to show for in terms of the stock, but the fact remains that sales and profits are still way higher. EMKR still ended FY2021 with revenue up 43.9% and it got rid of the losses from the year before. In the most recent quarterly report, EMKR grew revenue by 30% and non-GAAP EPS by 70%.

In terms of the top and the bottom line, EMKR is in a good position. EMKR also has new products coming up in FY2022, which could drive sales and profits higher. Most importantly, EMKR is valued at multiples that are as low as they've been in a long time. If anyone is looking for a tech stock that is growing and still trading at single-digit multiples, then EMKR is worth taking under consideration.

I am bullish EMKR as reiterated before in a previous article. The situation may look bleak right now for the stock, but there is enough to warrant confidence the stock will turn it around. EMKR is trading at just 6.7 times its enterprise value of $157.4M, which is slightly less than the $158.4M the company received in revenue. The stock is also trading at 1.5 times book value. While the stock may fall further, low valuation means it's worth sticking with EMKR. The stock is down, but with multiples where they are and with continued growth in the pipeline, odds are it won't stay that way.