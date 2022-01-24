Brace Yourself For The Great Growth To Value Rotation

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In December 2020, I wrote an article titled "The Return of Value: 14 High Quality Stocks that will outperform in 2021".

The premise was quite simple: Ongoing easy money and stimulation will boost all stocks, with the bull market becoming broader and the economy reopening in the second half of the year.

I suggested a list of 14 stocks, which I'll copy below so you don't have to jump back and forth between articles.

Altria (MO)

AT&T (T)

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Enbridge (ENB)

Realty Income (O)

Essex Property (ESS)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Federal Realty (FRT)

Unum (UNM)

ONEOK (OKE)

JPMorgan (JPM)

Regions Financial (RF)

Omnicom (OMC)

Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Only four of these (RF, OKE, UNM, and ENB) are still on our Buy List today, which is interesting, given that OKE and RF are also the top performing stocks on the list.

As always, the comment section on the article was a mixed bag. Some praise, some criticism, and some rambling.

One comment, which I think about nearly weekly, said:

We live in the age of accelerations, why would you want to own value stocks? Let me know how the basket of Roku (ROKU), The Trade Desk (TTD), Cloudflare (NET), Square (SQ), and CrowdStrike (CRWD) do this year vs. your stocks. :)

At the time, I had a good mate of mine, a former JPM trader, who was also trying to get me hyped about all these innovation and high growth stocks.

While I wasn't sold, I decided to set up two equal weighted portfolios in the Dividend Freedom Tribe's portfolio tracker, comparing his selection of stocks to mine.

That way, I could track how right or wrong I was. (I'd also get the opportunity to gloat, if I ended up being right, but I shouldn't be telling you about that.)

Exactly a year later, the portfolio of value stocks was up 22%, while the growth portfolio was up 12%.

With the continued drop of the basket of growth stocks, the difference between the portfolios is now an astonishing 55%.

The chart below includes the performance of both baskets since the article.

Dividend Freedom Tribe

Source: The Dividend Freedom Tribe

I'm not only posting this data to gloat, but to show that in many ways the rotation from growth to value has already happened.

Let's make a gross vulgarization, and use the two baskets above as proxies for value and hyper-growth.

As you can see, there was a clear first wave of divergence which happened between February and May 2021, led by outperformance of value stocks.

This trend took a breather throughout the summer and autumn, led by the rise of the Delta Variant. (I suggested that the market was getting the Delta Variant all wrong over the summer).

Since December, it is the underperformance of the hyper-growth stocks which has ticked off the second wave of rotation from "growth" to value.

This one will be a lot broader.

The problem isn't growth, it's momentum

The "growth to value rotation" is in fact a "momentum" to "value" rotation.

While I'm perpetuating the idea that growth and value are mutually exclusive with the title of this article, it is not the case.

In fact, when I wrote our top 10 picks for 2022, I said that you want picks that have both value and growth.

The distinction between growth and momentum gets blurred because of the tendency of growth stocks to become momentum stocks during bull runs, but they are two different things.

A growth stock has an underlying business that grows faster than your median or average company.

A momentum stock is one which has increased in price more than your median or average stock.

Anyone with a rudimentary comprehension of English understands that these are two different things. You can have a fast growing business which has lackluster price action, or a slow growing business with hyperbolic price action.

Funds like ARK Innovation (ARKK) which did very well in 2020 (let's not forget it) also settled in many investors' minds that growth = momentum.

This is something that I pointed out in a bearish article on ARKK in March 2021.

The funds website says that: "ARK defines ''disruptive innovation'' as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works." But a closer look at the stocks in the list shows that it is in fact just a momentum fund.

I took the funds top 10 holdings and noted that:

The 10th best performing of the ten stocks has 12-month performance better than 63% of all US stocks. The 9th best stock has had better performance than 80% of US stocks. All the 8 others have better performance than at least 85% of all stocks.

11 months later, these stocks have a very different trailing performance profile. Tesla is still up on a TTM basis, but the 9 other stocks have 12 month performance which is worse than 73% of all US listed stocks.

5 stocks have poorer performance than 88% of all US stocks, with the worst stock having poorer performance than 92% of all US stocks.

Company 3 month % 6 month % 12 month % Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) -48.12% -52.45% -70.31% CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) -35.49% -51.26% -66.18% Zillow Group Inc. (Z) -44.47% -54.24% -64.98% Roku Inc. (ROKU) -54.43% -63.96% -64.09% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) -46.26% -58.17% -61.43% Square Inc. (Block) Class A (SQ) -55.45% -54.09% -46.23% Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) -23.32% -21.13% -43.86% Baidu Inc (BIDU) -13.16% -13.11% -37.74% Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate (SHOP) -41.06% -43.79% -26.38% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 5.58% 44.04% 11.71%

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

What does this tell us?

It tells us that momentum stocks have shifted from hyper-growth innovation names included in the likes of ARKK to other stocks.

But what other stocks?

Looking within our coverage of universe at the stocks with the best "Momentum Score" (our composite of 3 month, 6 month, and 12 month performance), here is the list of top 10 stocks.

Stock 3 month % 6 month % 12 month % Momentum Score EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 10.70% 35.64% 82.86% 98.14 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 23.17% 28.69% 44.71% 97.58 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 15.12% 24.95% 50.01% 97.1 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 13.58% 27.14% 37.93% 96.35 Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 5.48% 30.73% 55.76% 96.15 Kroger Company (KR) 19.39% 16.98% 41.28% 95.93 HP Inc. (HPQ) 14.03% 22.23% 37.46% 95.89 FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) 5.90% 22.71% 45.85% 95.15 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 11.16% 23.84% 31.96% 94.99 Bank of the Ozarks (OZK) 5.68% 19.15% 41.29% 94.03

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

This list is largely dominated by Energy and Financial names.

Trending stocks are no longer the stocks which are driving "the era of accelerations".

They are those pumping oil and taking deposits. Fascinating.

It should be noted that some of the stocks on the list above, namely EOG, PFE, KR, HPQ, and OZK, can be categorized as "growth" stocks, given the growth they've experienced in the past decade.

They just also happen to be value stocks. And Quality stocks. And now, they're also momentum stocks.

A similar phenomenon happens when you look at the S&P 100 (OEF).

For all practical purposes, the 100 largest stocks serve as a good proxy for the whole S&P 500 (SPY), as they represent over 70% of its assets.

As you can see in the chart below, both indices track quite closely over time.

Dividend Freedom Tribe

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

When we look at the 10 stocks with the top momentum score from this list, here's what we get:

Company 3 month % 6 month % 12 month % Momentum Score Ford Motor Company (F) 24.77% 45.53% 79.10% 99.06 ConocoPhillips (COP) 10.90% 45.07% 91.53% 98.46 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 23.17% 28.69% 44.71% 97.58 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 15.12% 24.95% 50.01% 97.1 Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 8.46% 28.23% 51.96% 96.63 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 13.58% 27.14% 37.93% 96.35 CVS Health Corporation (CVS) 16.92% 22.27% 37.10% 96.19 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 7.24% 22.48% 54.76% 95.99 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 6.64% 17.18% 67.72% 95.65 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 3.01% 20.42% 68.55% 94.81

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

Once again, we get an energy dominated list. It's interesting to note that NVDA is still on the list despite being down 20% YTD, and 27% off its high.

This sort of data point shows that the rolling aspect of the shift in momentum is still underway, as barring a recovery, NVDA's momentum score is going to decrease progressively as we move through the year.

At the other end of the spectrum, these are the 10 stocks with the worst momentum scores in the S&P 100.

Company 3 month % 6 month % 12 month % Momentum Score PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) -32.76% -45.81% -34.23% 16.85 Netflix Inc. (NFLX) -39.14% -22.61% -31.45% 20.25 The Walt Disney Company (DIS) -19.82% -22.34% -19.79% 26.62 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) -16.95% -20.43% -13.73% 29.05 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) -15.84% -19.25% -7.91% 31.45 ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) -26.02% -10.47% -6.72% 31.59 Medtronic plc. (MDT) -13.19% -16.88% -10.44% 32.31 Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) -24.56% -9.70% -1.59% 33.25 Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) -21.73% -18.35% 5.91% 36.48 Intel Corporation (INTC) -7.07% -7.45% -16.68% 37

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

It comes as no surprise here that this list is totally dominated by tech / growth names that were the darlings of the past decade.

Most stocks are down

This rotation is worrying, in part because bear markets always start when market leaders start tanking.

For all I know, the market might have topped already. After all, looking at different time frames, shows that the vast majority of stocks in the US are down.

In the past 3 months, only 25% of stocks in the US have positive returns.

In the past 6 months, only 32% of stocks have positive returns.

In the past 12 months, only 44% of stocks have positive returns.

Yet the S&P 100 tells quite a different story.

Of the 100 largest stocks in the US, 49%, 58% and 79% have positive returns over the 3, 6, and 12 trailing months.

In other words, large caps have been doing better.

But year to date, the S&P 500 is down 7.8%.

But what is more noteworthy, is that every single of the 7 heaviest weighted stocks of the index, are underperforming the index.

Apple (AAPL): down 8.54%

Microsoft (MSFT): down 11.98%

Amazon (AMZN): down 14.44%

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL): down 10.8%

Tesla (TSLA): down 10.68%

Meta (FB): down 9.68%

Nvidia Corp (NVDA): down 20.53%

Dividend Freedom Tribe

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

So while these stocks are dragging the index down, by their large weight, the smaller constituents are not doing as bad (simple mathematics suggest this).

Throughout the past year, we'd often read statements like " Goldman's research shows that five stocks have accounted for 51% of the S&P 500’s return since the end of April. Those five stocks — Microsoft, Google, Apple, Nvidia and Tesla — account for more than one-third of the S&P 500s 26% return this year. "

This can be construed as a very narrow market breadth, which has generally been observed since the 2020 lows.

If a rotation is underway from the hyper-growth to more value oriented ones, one might argue that it is also happening from the highly concentrated top 7 stocks to the next 93 stocks in the top 100.

If there is another leg up in this market, I expect a growing number of stocks to take part in it.

But the bull market isn't over?

When market leaders start giving up gains, a lot of investors fear that the bull market might be over.

And it always has been an "unknown unknown" that ends the bull market, making the top extremely hard to predict.

I'm no good at calling tops and bottoms, but I'm pretty good at beating the market.

However, my take is that this bull market isn't yet done. If I'm going to look into my crystal ball and take my best guess, here it is:

As the rotation continues in the next few months, I expect to see a lot of market choppiness, likely with the S&P 500 within the 4,250 to 4,550 range.

Then the market rallies again as the Fed hikes rates, led by high quality, relatively undervalued names.

Why would it increase?

The Fed taper isn't the end of monetary stimulus, not by a long shot.

You see, Quantitative Easing, or QE, is a relatively new policy tool. Prior to 2009, the Fed's main tool was interest rates, which are still at all time lows.

But anybody who has taken an introductory economics class knows that nominal interest rates are nowhere near as indicative as real interest rates.

The real interest rate subtracts inflation from the nominal rate.

And with inflation in the US at 7%, the real rate is close to negative 7%.

In other words, the Fed's current stance is extremely tilted towards stimulus. Small incremental hikes do nothing for this.

Think of it this way, you can borrow $1 today, and pay back $1.0025 in a year.

But in a year, that $1.0025 is only worth $0.9369.

In "real" terms, you get paid $0.065 to borrow the money. You're getting paid to take on leverage.

And in my opinion the Fed is clueless. Truly clueless. People like Larry Summers and myself have been screaming that there was too much cash injected that inflation would not subside because it is coming from demand as much as from supply.

Now that wage inflation is setting in, I get super angry when I read headlines like "Yellen Still Hopes U.S. Inflation Gets Back to 2% by Year-end".

Like seriously Janet, you hope? I hope I get a 6 pack next month, but I'm not doing anything about it, so we both know it's not happening.

The current administration has started implementing Modern Monetary Theory without the guts to see it through, as this requires taxing more and reducing government spending, making 100% of American constituents angry in one way or another.

I explained why MMT was the real market threat in an article in December.

At the end of the day, prices go up because the demand for the asset is greater than the supply of it.

As the Fed does nothing to combat inflation, the demand for cash goes down. Why own an asset which guarantees negative 7%?

As the Fed makes subsequent interest rate hikes, the demand for bonds goes down. Why own an asset which guarantees declines in prices as rates are at an all time low?

As both of these realities set in, the demand for long duration stocks goes down. Why own stocks where the profits are so far in the future that the new reality of inflation and interest rates makes those profits worth a lot less when we discount them?

Real assets will see demand increase. Land, commodities, etc. At a global scale, you can find economies where the pandemic has totally destroyed livelihoods of entire communities, making place for amazing prices on land because of the necessity of sellers to raise cash.

If you can buy land at a discount, and finance it with fixed rate debt, then you might have one hell of a hedge for the next 10 years. I'm going shopping for land in Indonesia this year, feel free to quiz me on this.

But I digress... A lot of this institutional money that will be leaving bonds and cash, needs to go somewhere liquid. The stock market is the only place for it to go.

So we'll see cash, bonds, and high duration stocks be depleted in favor of the relatively undervalued stocks.

This aggregate demand should push stocks higher, although because of the rotation amongst equities, it might take a few months for this to be clear to everyone.

Conclusion

I know I've spent too long writing an article when my girlfriend has asked me more than 3 times if I'm nearly done.

A word count greater than 2,500 is also a good indication that I should wrap it up.

Hopefully I've been able to paint a picture of the current environment with numbers, which will guide your investing going forward.

This article marks our 350th on Seeking Alpha, a milestone we're quite proud of!