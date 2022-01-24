Bambu Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With 2021 coming to an end, I wanted to follow up on my previous article about the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) with a full year-end review. The Global X covered call ETFs have gained tremendous traction as income investments in 2021, and I was particularly drawn to them due to their investment strategy and large yield generated. Global X has three dedicated covered call ETFs: QYLD, the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD). I initially started investing in QYLD since it had the largest yield and was the largest fund by net assets of the three. Throughout the year, I diversified and started buying shares of XYLD and RYLD also. After plotting all the data, the year-end results are shocking and QYLD, while generating the largest yield, wasn't the best investment of the three.

A lot of people dislike QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD, and that's perfectly ok; these funds aren't right for everyone. If you're looking for capital appreciation, QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD are not good options, as their covered-call strategy significantly limits upside potential. QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD are income-focused funds that can be powerful components of a diversified income-producing strategy. These funds implement a buy-write strategy where they purchase equities within their respective index focus and write corresponding call options on the index. This is done monthly to generate options premium which is paid out to investors through monthly distributions. These funds don't rely on dividend harvesting to generate income to disperse to its investors. Instead, their call options strategy replaces creating an aggregate income from many different income-producing companies. While the upside is reduced, the amount of income increases, which can be paid to investors.

A look at QYLD, XYLD, and RYLD's popularity

In my last article on QYLD, which was published on 12/27/21, I put how large the net assets of each fund was. On 12/27/21, QYLD had $5.75 billion in net assets, XYLD's net assets were $852.32 million, and RYLD had amassed $749.5 million in net assets. Almost a month later, all three funds have increased their net asset base as inflows of money continue to flow into these funds. As of 1/22/22, QYLD's net assets grew by $310 million (5.39%) to $6.06 billion. XYLD experienced an increase of $119.07 million (13.97%) in its net assets as they grew from $852.32 million to $971.39 million. RYLD witnessed the largest inflow on a percentage basis as their net assets grew by $131.8 million (17.59%) from $749.5 million to $881.3 million.

Fund Information Steven Fiorillo & Global X

Interestingly enough, in my first article on QYLD published on 8/8/21, I included a screenshot of QYLD's fund details from the Global X website. On 8/3/21, QYLD's net assets were $3.81 billion. In less than six months, QYLD's net assets have increased by $2.25 billion (58.91%) as they grew from $3.81 billion to $6.06 billion. There is no question that the appeal to these funds is increasing as their large yields and consistent monthly distributions fit the investment thesis of many income investors. I was originally drawn to QYLD, and QYLD is still my largest holding of the three, but it's simply not the best-performing fund.

Global X Global X

Looking at QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD from the viewpoint of reinvesting the distributions

So why would someone such as myself invest in QYLD to reinvest the distributions? From an income standpoint, deploying capital to an investment to generate an annual yield that exceeds 10% which is disbursed through monthly distributions, is very appealing. I am decades away from retirement, and I have included QYLD, RYLD and XYLD as holdings within my income-producing investments. I have several buckets of investments outside of my retirement fund, which is 100% allocated to an S&P index fund. One segment of my portfolio mix is income-producing investments, and I am reinvesting every dividend and distribution these investments generate. QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD are appealing to me because each month, distributions are generated then plowed right back into the original investment, increasing my overall share count and future income stream. The combination of adding capital to these investments and compounding the monthly distributions increases the rate at which the income stream grows. My overall goal is to have a large enough income stream from income-producing investments by the time I retire to seriously offset the loss of income by losing my salary. I would like to maintain my lifestyle and quality of life in retirement and generate the same amount of monthly income between my retirement accounts and personal investments as when I was working. This is why I have decided to reinvest every dividend and distribution from my income-producing investments.

I went through all of the payment dates for QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD from the Global X website and used the share price on the day of the distribution to determine the monthly distribution and how many new shares would be produced from the investment. I am using 1/4/21 as the initial investment date for 2021 for each of the funds.

QYLD was $22.69 on 1/4/21, so an initial investment would have cost $2,269. In 2021, QYLD generated $2.85 per share in annual distributions. As everyone is aware, the markets have gotten crushed in the past month, which has certainly impacted these funds. QYLD's share price has decreased by $2.26 in the past year from $22.69 to $20.43. By reinvesting each of the distributions, the investment in QYLD would have generated an additional 13.49 shares and $301.96 in distributed income. Overall, you would have 113.49 shares valued at $2,318.54 which would be an increase $49.54 (2.18%), leaving you in the black for the year. You would also generate an additional $38.45 in income going into 2022.

QYLD Steven Fiorillo & Global X

On 1/4/21, XYLD traded at $46.16 so an initial investment of 100 shares would have cost $4,616. In 2021, XYLD generated $4.58 per share in annual distributions. XYLD's current share price has increased by $2.14 (4.63%) in 2021 to $48.30. XYLD would have generated an additional 9.86 shares and $479.01 in distributable income by reinvesting the distributions. Overall you would currently have 109.86 shares valued at $5,306.47, which is an increase of 14.96%, and the new shares would help generate an additional $45.16 in distributable income going into 2022.

XYLD Steven Fiorillo & Global X

On 1/4/21, RYLD traded at $22.37 per share so an initial investment of 100 shares would have cost $2,237. In 2021, RYLD generated $3.01 per share in annual distributions. RYLD's current share price has increased by $0.17, less than 1% over the past year. By reinvesting the distributions, you would have generated an additional 13.02 shares and $319.14 in distributable income in 2021. Overall you would have 113.02 shares valued at $2,547.45 which is an increase of $310.45 or 13.88%, and the new shares would help generate an additional $39.19 in distributable income in 2022.

RYLD Steven Fiorillo & Global X

Looking at QYLD, RYLD, and XYLD from the viewpoint of taking the distributions as monthly income

The powers of compounding are irrefutable as they help generate more shares and income along the way. What about if you are already at the point of taking the income instead of reinvesting it?

The initial investment in QYLD would have decreased by -$226 (-9.96%). QYLD would have generated $285 in distributable income and yielded 12.56% over the past 12 months based on the initial investment. When you net out the negative profit on the initial investment, and the income generated, you would have $59 in profit for a total ROI of 2.6%.

QYLD Steven Fiorillo & Global X

Investors in XYLD would have seen their initial investment increase by $214 or 4.64%. XYLD would have generated $458.34 in distributable income and yielded 9.93% over the past 12 months based on the initial investment. The total profit would have been $672.35 when you combine the distributable income and capital appreciation for an ROI of 14.57%.

XYLD Steven Fiorillo & Global X

RYLD's initial investment of $2,237 would have increased by $15 to $2,252 or 0.67%. RYLD would have generated $301 in distributable income and yielded 13.46% over the past 12 months based on the initial investment. The total profit would have amounted to $316 or 14.13% when you combine the distributable income and capital appreciation.

RYLD Steven Fiorillo & Global X

Which fund was the best in 2021 for each investment style

Now it's time to decide which fund is the best for each investment objective based on the data in 2021. I am going to start with if you were reinvesting the distributions. QYLD had the largest yield of 13.02%, but the overall investment only generated an ROI of 2.18%, so the large distribution didn't make up for the capital appreciation lost compared to XYLD and RYLD. QYLD was actually the worst of the three based on an ROI for the past year. XYLD and RYLD are both winners based on different perspectives. If you are only looking at the total ROI from the investment from capital appreciation plus distributable income, XYLD is the winner as the ROI was 14.96% compared to 13.88% from RYLD. If you are looking at a long-term compounding view, RYLD would be superior as 1.08% separated the ROI between RYLD and XYLD, but RYLD generated a 12.53% yield based on the original investment which was 3.5% larger than XYLD. Depending on how you look at things, XYLD or RYLD would have been the winner based on reinvesting the distributions.

Reinvesting Distributions Steven Fiorillo & Global X

Now I am moving to which fund would have been the best if I was taking the income throughout 2021. Personally, when I look at an income-producing investment, I am fine with it trading sideways and generating minimal capital appreciation as long as it's spinning off large amounts of distributable income. Once again, QYLD was the worst of the three. QYLD would have decreased by -$226 for an initial ROI loss of -9.96%. It would have generated $285 in income for a 12.56% yield placing the total profit for the year at 2.6%. My opinion of the future doesn't matter, and I am strictly evaluating the math. QYLD netted an ROI of 2.6% as the initial investment decreased by almost -10%.

XYLD and RYLD were neck and neck in this category, and once again, it comes down to perspective. In my opinion, RYLD was the better investment even though its overall ROI was 0.44% less. XYLD would have generated $214 (4.64%) in capital appreciation and 9.93% yield based on the initial investment. RYLD would have generated $15 (0.67%) in capital appreciation and an overall distributable income yield of 13.46%. Since this investment methodology takes the distributable income monthly, my perspective would be that I just want my investment to trade sideways and generate the most amount of yield. Personally, I would have preferred RYLD to XYLD because I would have generated 3.53% in yield while still having a net positive investment.

Taking Distributions Steven Fiorillo & Global X

Conclusion

QYLD may be the most popular of these funds as its net assets greatly exceed RYLD and XYLD, but QYLD wasn't the better investment regardless of whether you were taking the distributions or reinvesting them. While I own more of QYLD than RYLD and XYLD, I plan on diversifying across the three more evenly in the future. I have a personal hang-up on RYLD as the Russell 2000 is my least favorite index of Russell 2000, Nasdaq, and S&P 500. Am I still bullish on QYLD? Certainly, and I plan on adding monthly to my position. I believe all three funds can be good components of an income-producing portfolio, but the math doesn't lie. QYLD, while having the largest net assets, didn't have a better 2021 compared to XYLD and RYLD.