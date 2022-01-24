Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

A couple of months ago, I wrote about the WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX), a 1.50x leveraged equity and treasury funds. Market conditions have materially deteriorated since, so I thought an update would be in order.

NTSX's leveraged holdings significantly underperform when both equities and treasuries are down, a relatively common occurrence when inflation is high and interest rates are rising, both of which are true right now. NTSX is at significant risk of underperformance under current market conditions. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

NTSX - Basics

Sponsor: WisdomTree

Strategy: 90% S&P 500 exposure, 60% treasury exposure

Dividend yield: 0.85%

Expense Ratio: 0.20%

Leverage Ratio: 50%

NTSX - Quick Overview

I'll start with a quick overview of NTSX's strategy and holdings, before tackling some of the issues, risks, and shortcomings of the same. I have a longer, more in-depth explanation of the fund here.

NTSX is a 1.50x leveraged equity and treasury fund. The fund's holdings and exposures are as follows:

Equity: NTSX has $90 invested in S&P 500 equities for every $100 invested in the ETF. The fund experiences about 90% of the returns and losses of the S&P 500.

NTSX has $90 invested in S&P 500 equities for every $100 invested in the ETF. The fund experiences about 90% of the returns and losses of the S&P 500. Treasuries: NTSX has $60 in (notional) treasury futures for every $100 invested in the ETF. In simple terms, the fund invests a tiny amount of cash in financial derivatives which are functionally equivalent to investing $60 in treasuries. The fund experiences about 60% of the returns and losses of average maturity treasuries.

NTSX has $60 in (notional) treasury futures for every $100 invested in the ETF. In simple terms, the fund invests a tiny amount of cash in financial derivatives which are functionally equivalent to investing $60 in treasuries. The fund experiences about 60% of the returns and losses of average maturity treasuries. Cash: NTSX's treasury futures require that for every $100 invested in the fund, $10 must be kept as short-term collateral.

NTSX's holdings entitle investors to returns which closely track the returns of a 90% investment in the S&P 500, and a 60% investment in treasuries. This is the case in a very literal sense: NTSX's daily, monthly, yearly returns are equivalent to 90% of the returns of the S&P 500 plus 60% of the returns of treasuries as an asset class for the relevant time period. This is the case in theory, and in practice too, since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

NTSX's strategy is meant to perform reasonably well under most relevant economic scenarios. Clearest example of this is 2020. The fund performed reasonably well during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as its treasury holdings buoyed heavy equity losses. Losses were high but lower than those of the S&P 500.

NTSX then performed exceedingly well during the later recovery/bull market, during which equities rallied. NTSX's returns were quite strong but slightly lower than those of the S&P 500.

NTSX's performance throughout the entirety of 2020, which encompassed an entire short market cycle, was quite strong too. The fund slightly outperformed the S&P 500 during the same, due to incremental treasury returns, and as the fund benefited from rebalancing (selling pricey treasuries to buy cheap stocks).

A quick table summarizing the above.

As can be seen above, NTSX generally provides investors with comparable long-term returns to the S&P 500, at a moderately lower level of risk, volatility, and losses during downturns. This is a solid combination and makes for a strong investment thesis. There is, however, one significant issue. Let's have a look.

NTSX - Risks and Drawbacks

NTSX's strategy is dependent on equities and treasuries moving in opposite directions during downturns. This is almost always the case, as investors tend to focus on safe, high-quality assets during most downturns. As mentioned previously, it was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

It was also the case during the past financial crisis, a deeper, longer-lived downturn.

Data by YCharts

It is also almost always the case during smaller, shorter-lived corrections as well, as occurred during late 2018.

Data by YCharts

Treasuries almost always outperform during downturns, but there are exceptions, and these are becoming more and more common. As an example, both equities and treasuries are down YTD, and both by quite a bit. NTSX, which invests in both asset classes, is down too, as expected.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, and as can be seen above, NTSX is down by more than either treasuries or equities. This is simply the logical result of the fund's strategy, exposure, and holdings. Remember, NTSX's returns are always effectively equal to 90% S&P 500 returns plus 60% treasury returns. As the fund's exposures, 90% + 60%, are higher than 100%, it is possible for the fund to underperform both of its underlying assets at the same time, as has been the case YTD. If this isn't trivially easy to see, just assume that both treasuries and equities are down by 1%. In that case, following the formula above, NTSX should be down by 1.5%, underperform both of its underlying asset classes.

NTSX underperforms when both treasuries and equities are down at the same time. Although this is, broadly speaking, a relatively rare occurrence, it is becoming more and more common. Both asset classes are down these past 30 days.

Data by YCharts

Both asset classes were down in the small, short-lived correction this past October too.

Data by YCharts

Both have also been down during other mini-corrections, although most of these have been too short-lived to really analyze in any depth. Importantly, there is reason to believe that equities and bonds are likely to move together, including during downturns, moving forward.

For starters, correlations between these two asset classes have trended upwards these past few months and are now firmly positive.

Portfolio Visualizer

There is also historical evidence underpinning the positive correlation between these two asset classes.

In simple terms, correlations are dependent on economic conditions, and there are situations in which correlations could be positive.

During periods of high inflation and rising interest rates, for instance, both assets tend to go down at the same time. Inflation and rising interest rates negatively impact treasuries, leading to lower asset prices. There is little point in holding a 10Y treasury yielding 1.8% if the Federal Reserve is going to hike rates higher in a couple of quarters. Inflation and higher interest rates tend to have negative economic effects, ultimately leading to reduced corporate profits, valuations, and share prices too. As such, both equities and treasuries fall when inflation is high and interest rates are trending upwards. This makes sense in theory, and there is quite a bit of historical research backing the thesis up.

High inflation and rising interest rates are somewhat uncommon, but not impossible. Importantly, both are occurring right now. U.S. consumer inflation is at 7%, highest rate in decades. Treasury yields are rising, and Federal Reserve hikes are incoming. Under current market conditions, equities and treasuries are positively correlated more often than not, which could lead NTSX to significantly underperform. NTSX's leverage would magnify any losses and could prove ruinous during a particularly severe downturn. As mentioned previously, NTSX has underperformed YTD, and the trend could very possibly continue.

Conclusion

NTSX is a leveraged equity and treasury fund. The fund significantly underperforms when both equities and treasuries are down. This is generally the case when inflation is high and interest rates are rising, as has been the case YTD. Under present economic conditions, NTSX is at risk of significant underperformance. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.