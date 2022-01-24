Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since new CEO Thierry Delaporte took the helm in 2020, Wipro (NYSE:WIT), a leading India-based IT services company with diversified service offerings in applications development and maintenance, testing, and package implementation, has shown consistent revenue growth on the back of solid execution and the strategic changes implemented throughout the business. Nonetheless, the latest quarter has shown some indications of top-line momentum slowing, which keeps me cautious on the medium- to longer-term outlook. With the FQ3 '22 performance also lagging key peers Infosys (INFY) and Tata Consultancy Services (OTCPK:TTNQY), I see the relative valuation discount further widening in the upcoming quarters.

Latest Quarter Reveals Signs of an Organic Growth Slowdown

Disappointingly, Wipro missed on the top-line for the first time in three quarters, with organic growth moving well below the FQ1/FQ2 '22 highs. On a reported basis, IT services revenue rose 3.0% Q/Q on a constant-currency basis - well below Street estimates of 3.8% and at the mid-point of its prior 2-4% guidance range. More importantly, organic growth numbers would have been much weaker considering the slew of acquisitions the company has made during the quarter - excluding the contribution from the full three-month consolidation of Ampion, organic revenue growth stood at c. 2.6%. Relative to peers, Wipro's growth was also the weakest, with Infosys and TCS growing at 7% and 4% Q/Q respectively. A closer look revealed that the growth disappointment was broad-based, with only BFSI ("banking, financial services, and insurance") and consumers outperforming at 4-5% growth. Considering the strong industry-wide demand environment, Wipro's underwhelming top-line performance will raise key questions over the sustainability of the growth profile going forward.

Healthy Pipeline and Strong Deal Wins are the Silver Lining

Order book numbers were also surprisingly weak at $610 million (down 49% Y/Y and up 5% Q/Q), although ACV ("annual contract value") was resilient at +27% Y/Y over the last nine months of the fiscal year. Much of the Y/Y ACV growth is likely on account of the base effect, however, as deal activity for last year was weak due to COVID-19 headwinds. Nonetheless, management commentary remains positive on the medium-term trends, citing the successful implementation of the new organization model in driving simplicity, the "one Wipro" mindset, and the ability to spend more time with customers. I would note that the proportion of Wipro's pipeline coming from key accounts has improved materially - the number of clients contributing annual revenue over $100 million increased by two while clients in the $20-50 million range increased by seven Q/Q. The overall deal win rate has also improved by 300bps Y/Y, with 11 large deal wins in FQ3 '21, while the gains from its top client, top 5 clients, and top 10 clients continue to outpace the company's overall growth rate. Looking ahead, momentum at its smaller client base will be a key metric to monitor if Wipro is to sustain its growth durability, especially with the implied organic Q/Q guide raised to 1.5-3.5% for FQ4 '22 (vs. c. 2.6% organic growth in FQ3' 22).

Margins Resilient Despite Continued Supply Side Challenges

Despite scheduled wage hikes and other headwinds during the quarter, Wipro was able to defend its margins Q/Q, reporting a 17.6% EBIT margin in its IT services business (-10bp Q/Q). In the meantime, attrition levels rose to 22.7% (+220bp Q/Q, in line with broader industry trends), driven by the strong demand for talent throughout the industry. Wipro has options to mitigate these pressures, using tools such as higher subcontracting, more lateral hiring, and automation to overcome near-term challenges. Wipro also plans to hire 70% more freshers in fiscal 2022 and intends to further ramp this up in fiscal 2023. Still, the current margin guidance remains at a solid 17-17.5%, which means maintaining growth momentum will be crucial for margin sustainability. In addition, I see room for selective price increases in new contracts to help the company improve its EBIT margin, and with supply-side challenges also easing, there could be upside to management's outlook. Finally, with amortization-related charges also declining, I would continue to pencil in Wipro's IT services margins marginally improving over the upcoming years.

Final Take

Wipro has outperformed on revenue or margins for several consecutive quarters now, but the organic growth momentum looks set for a slowdown on the back of a disappointing FQ3 '22 print (despite the robust demand environment). Furthermore, margins could also come under pressure from persistent supply-side challenges in the near to medium-term amid higher attrition. While the success of CEO Thierry Delaporte's reorganization efforts suggest a potential return to competitiveness, shares already trade at a re-rated P/E valuation following a strong run-up over the last 12-18 months, likely pricing in much of the positives. And on a relative basis, Wipro's RoCE still lags Infosys at c. 37%, suggesting a wider valuation discount is warranted.