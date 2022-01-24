Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Risk is everywhere. The market is overvalued. Prices are falling. The average stock drawdown in the NASDAQ exchange is nearly 50%! Safe-havens are no longer safe. Rising interest rates have pounded down Treasury Bond ETF's like TLT which is 16% off its high. What to do?

Some say go to cash. Others say buy the dip. Still others say just hold and ignore the market noise. Buy, sell, short, hold, panic, stay calm...what to do? It is confusing at a time like this. If you feel that the market is not worth buying into right now but you still want a piece of the action, here are a few ideas for your consideration.

1. Sell Cash Secured Put Options

This is a great choice for many investors who are sitting on cash waiting for the market to give them a better entry price. Or just go to cash and put it to work as outlined below.

Suppose you want to buy shares of Apple but you don't like the price. You are waiting to buy if prices drop to $120 per share. Why not put your cash to use in the meantime earning a return? You can sell a put option which will obligate you to buy shares of Apple at $120 per share if they go to that level or below before the contract expires. If the price doesn't drop to that level, you'll still earn a return.

Suppose you sell a put contract that expires in 1 year. In your account you set aside $12,000 for 100 shares. That contract is worth $540 bucks. This represents a 4.5% return on your money. You get this even if Apple prices do not drop. If the market drops hard and you are obligated to buy 100 shares of Apple, your net cost is $114.60 per share (purchase price minus premium received).

This is a good option for many investors who say they want to buy when prices drop but later chicken out due to fear. Selling a put option will 'lock you in' to prevent emotions overriding reason when the time comes. And you earn a return in the meantime.

There are other stocks with a better risk to return profile than Apple too.

2. Innovator Buffer ETFs

I have written about Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs numerous times and I feel they are solid products for today's market. These ETFs define certain outcomes where your losses are hedged but your return potential is capped.

A quick example would be the US Equity Ultra Buffer ETF. You have a cap on how much you can earn for the year which is around 7%. If the market drops, you incur the first 5% of the losses. But for the next 30% of losses, you are protected. So, if the market drops 35%, you only incur a 5% loss. And if the market goes up wildly and your earning potential is capped out, there is nothing preventing you from selling this and rolling it into another similar ETF.

There are a wide variety of ETFs to choose from Innovator depending on how much protection you want and what sort of upside potential you think the market might give.

3. Long Short portfolios

If you are a stock picker, you can create a long/short portfolio that is market neutral, long bias or short bias. This can get complicated very quickly and is most often handled by professionals, but many individual investors can do it too.

If you are going to try this, here are a few tips to consider (but read up more on the subject elsewhere):

Short sell when the VIX is low (like below 20) or when the VIX is spiking (when the VIX is at least 10 or 15 points higher than it was 20 days ago). A low VIX means that stocks will trade fairly independently which is a stock pickers market. A spiking VIX means that your junky short stocks should fall harder than most.

You do not want to be short-selling when the VIX is high but dropping. This means a recovery market most times. During a recovery market, your best shorts will reverse on you quicker than you can blink.

As the market crashes, start removing exposure to the short side. For instance, suppose you are market neutral right now. If the market goes down 25% you may want to cut your short exposure in half. If the market is down 40% or more you likely don't want any short exposure since the risk of a fast reversal is high.

Stocks with ambiguous earnings forecasts, low price momentum and poor earnings quality make great short candidates in calm markets and crashes. But these are the very stocks you'll want to go long in once the market starts rebounding. But only hold onto these stocks long until the market recovers. Once the market calms back down, these will go back to being short candidates.

The Need to Backtest Your Ideas

The challenge about doing this yourself is that you need a way to backtest your long/short thesis. What sounds good on paper might not be great in practice. But it also doesn't need to be overly complicated.

Below is a simple long/short portfolio that is 100% long and 75% short.

It goes long on stocks with high momentum making pullbacks and shorts stocks with low momentum making price spikes.

It prefers going long on stocks with free cash flow and prefers to short stocks with low or negative free cash flow.

It invests in fairly liquid stocks with just 25 positions per side.

The turnover is fairly high. I am just using this crude set-up for illustrative purposes only - this isn't a system I trade.

The short side is only in effect if the VIX is below 20 or if the VIX has spiked at least 10 points higher than the reading 20 trading days previous.

Simple long short backtest Portfolio123

Simple DIY Long Short Portfolio

Again, this might be far too complex for an average investor. So here is a simplistic shortcut if you still want to try your hand at this.

Use a short ETF like HDGE.

Apply the short side according to the same rules outlined above such as when the VIX is really low or when it is spiking.

HDGE had some struggles for the year after the COVID crash, but if you were following the tactical allocation rules defined in this article you wouldn't have been shorting during that recovery period anyways.

I wouldn't use SH as a shorting vehicle because it inverse mirrors the SPY and there is no potential short alpha in it. You may as well just go to cash. There is also SARK which is short innovation. While it seems to be working right now, I don't think that it is a good long-term bet if you want consistent short alpha. SARK is a highly focused bet that can quickly turn on you.

Granted, HDGE doesn't get it right 100% of the time but when it does, it really does. And the fund managers overseeing HDGE (Brad Lamensdorf and John Del Vecchio) are brilliant and learn quickly from changing market dynamics.

Since July last year HDGE has been finding its legs again and has outperformed the SH ETF by 17%. I have good reason to believe that the short alpha being generated of late will continue.

HDGE vs SH July 2021 to current YCharts.com

Final Thoughts

The market is overvalued. There is high risk of a crash. But that is no reason to sit on the sidelines and do nothing. Even if the market drops, you can generate positive returns or at least buffer the majority of your losses. There is also a chance that the market will struggle for a while and then go up tepidly. It is okay to be risk averse but if you sit around waiting for the perfect market setup, you'll do little more than watch your cash be eroded by inflation as there is no perfect time to invest.

Disclaimer: I am a now a provider of in-depth quantitative short research for HDGE.