Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) released the preliminary and full-year 2021 production results on January 19, 2022.

1 - Q4 Production snapshot

Gold equivalent production was solid this quarter.

Gold Resource produced 6,854 ounces of gold, 330,873 ounces, or an estimated production in Au equivalent ounces of 11,149 GEOs based on a ratio of 77.03.

The entire metal production came from the La Arista mine. La Aguila Open Pit mine and Mirador mine had no production in 4Q21.

Gold Resource indicated that it produced 413 tonnes of copper, 2,345 tonnes of Lead, and 5,350 tonnes of zinc.

The company sold 9,848 GEOs in 4Q21 compared to 9,629 GEOs made in 4Q20. The company sold 6,119 gold ounces and 287,805 silver ounces.

Also, Gold Resource sold 405 tonnes of payable copper, 2,059 tonnes of payable lead, and 4,167 tonnes of payable zinc.

Average metal prices realized 4Q21 4Q20 Gold ($ per oz.) 1,811 1,867 Silver ($ per oz.) 23.51 24.18 Copper ($ per Lb) 4.43 3.34 Lead ($ per Lb) 1.06 0.85 Zinc ($ per Lb) 1.57 1.20

2 - 2021 Gold equivalent production and cash position

Gold Resource Corporation produced 37,512 GEOs in 2021 and ended 2021 with a strong cash position of $34.0 Million.

Gold Resource indicated that production achieved the high end of guidance for gold production, despite ground control challenges and the voluntary temporary shutdown due to COVID-19 in late August and early September 2021.

Gold Resource Corporation sold 22,644 ounces of gold and 1,066,581 ounces of silver in 2021 for an equivalent gold total of 37,512 ounces. Additionally, the company sold 13,553 tonnes of zinc, 1,420 tonnes of copper, and 5,999 tonnes of lead, resulting in a year-end cash balance of $34.0 million.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said in the press release:

As I reflect on my first year at Gold Resource Corporation, I am pleased with the results of the Don David Gold Mine and the acquisition of Aquila Resources Corporation. Despite ground control challenges and the voluntary temporary shutdown due to COVID-19 in late August and early September, our Mexican operation still achieved the high end of guidance for gold production.

3 - Stock Performance

GORO is down 32.7%. The stock price has dropped dramatically. It is clearly visible in the one-year chart below.

Data by YCharts

The acquisition of Aquila Resources on September 7, 2021, may have been the primary reason, but it is still something we can always debate. The matter is that GORO has been a poor investment, and we can include the entire gold sector in this conclusion.

On November 17, 2021, Aquila Resources Inc. voted in favor of the special resolution approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under which the company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila.

As I have explained in my preceding article, the rationale attached to this puzzling transaction involves completing a single-asset project called the back forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila’s management team advanced pre-construction activities for its flagship 100%‐owned gold and zinc‐rich Back Forty Project. However, the permitting process has encountered a few roadblocks, but GORO management is confident that permitting risk can be managed.

On January 11, 2022, we learned that Gold Resource received the renewal of the metallic mineral lease relevant to the proposed Back Forty Mine in Menominee County from the State Department of Natural Resources.

4 - Investment Thesis

I recommend cautiously accumulating this small gold producer for the long term, offering definite growth potential.

However, trading short-term LIFO about 50% of your long position is highly recommended due to the gold price volatility and lingering uncertainty about how the Fed will respond to growing inflationary pressure and technical issues at its Mexican Don David mine.

If we compare GORO to Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), or the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX), we can see that the stock has vastly underperformed the group and is down 35%.

Data by YCharts

Gold Production For The Fourth Quarter Of 2021

Important: Production is not including the Isabella Pearl production starting 1Q21.

1 - The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The gold and silver ratio used for the fourth quarter of 2021 is 77:1 for Gold Resource.

Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly production Ag and Au equivalent.

2 - Quarterly production in a few charts.

Chart gold and silver production history Fun Trading

Detail history including Copper, Lead, and Zinc.

Chart total production history Fun Trading

The company indicated a GEO production of an estimated 11,149 Au Eq. Oz. The gold price was $1,811 per ounce, and the silver price was $23.51 per ounce.

During the fourth quarter, GORO processed ore at an average rate of 1,472 tonnes per day compared with 1,450 tonnes per day in Q4 2020. The average gold grade g/t was 1.93 in 4Q21 compared to 1.81 g/t in 4Q20.

Chart gold production history Fun Trading

Production for 4Q21 with gold and silver as co-products was 11,149 Au Eq, including 330,873 Ag Oz and 6,854 Au Oz. The company also produced copper (413 tonnes), lead (2,345 tonnes), and zinc (5,350 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

However, gold sold was 9,848 GEOs in 4Q21 compared to 9,629 GEOs made in 4Q20. The company sold 6,119 gold ounces and 287,805 silver ounces. Also, it sold 405 tonnes of payable copper, 2,059 tonnes of payable lead, and 4,167 tonnes of payable zinc.

Technical analysis (short term) and Commentary

TA Chart Fun Trading

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

GORO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $1.86 and support at $1.64.

The short-term trading strategy is to sell between $1.83-$1.87, about 50% of your position, and wait for a possible retracement between $1.60 and $1.64.

I believe trading LIFO about 50% of your position is the best strategy and will reward you with the most significant profit overall.

However, if the gold price turns bullish combined with some good news about the Aquila project, GORO could cross $2.10 and much higher.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!