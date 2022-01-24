CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

Pullback Could Set Revolve Group Up For Another Big Run

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) has done pretty well over the last year of trading moving up around 20% over the same period and up well over 100% since we last gave the stock a buy rating. The stock has since pulled back from highs of nearly $90 and is beginning to look ripe for the picking once again. Revolve specializes in operating as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands (Figure 1). We believe there could still be considerable room for growth at Revolve if they can continue to build partnerships, leverage their ever growing influencer business model, and expand deeper into male clothing options.

At current prices, Revolve's valuation could easily offer a conservative potential upside of as much as 25% from current prices based upon comparisons to peers as well as Wall Street Analysts and as little as 15% downside if support holds up any macroeconomic headwinds. This presents a fair investment opportunity going forward for a stock in the trendy e-commerce style industry.

Current Valuation

Revolve currently trades at a forward Price to Earnings ratio of around 33x earnings. This is a right around peers indicating the stock is expected to grow at a similar rate in comparison to competitors. This proves to be true as Revolve falls right in between names such as Lululemon (LULU) and The RealReal (REAL). In fact, following the pullback Revolve looks as though it may even be slightly undervalued by as much as 25%.

Looking again more towards growth we see that this continues to hold true as Revolve is expected to continue growing at around 35% annually. This is considerably faster than their competitors and this trend is expected to continue into next year. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward as it will make or break the stock's performance for the foreseeable future.

Wall Street Analysts are behind Revolve as well with an average analyst rating of $81 signaling as much as 95% upside from current prices (Figure 3). With macroeconomic headwinds hitting the stock fairly hard of late these price targets are likely to come down and we see the low $50 price range being a much more conservative fair value ourselves for the time being.

Furthermore, Jefferies recently mentioned Revolve as one of their stocks to add with easing supply chain issues and we agree with this statement as it looks to be mostly clear roads ahead for revolve in 2022. The combination of renewed value, tremendous momentum, industry leading growth, and earnings consistency make a nice case for Revolve's stock going forward.

Risks

Revolve currently has a clean balance sheet with little to no debt. Therefore this does not look to be an issue going forward but should be monitored in the future as always.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of the Revolve's stock it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $36 mark. This would indicate as much as 15% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds. If the stock were to fall below the mid-30s this could mean further risk as the next line of support does not come until the low $20 range. This is unlikely as Revolve has been fantastic of late and it is only a matter of time before the market finds a bottom, but it cannot be completely ruled out.

Investment Summary

Revolve is set to report next quarter earnings late February and it would be fair to expect yet another beat as the company has not missed estimates in 3 straight conference calls. The company is an often overlooked growing trend and should perform well in 2022 once again as soon as they can overcome recent headwinds. With a potential upside of as much as 25%+ in an approximately 1-1.5 year time frame due to enhanced value, potential for rejuvenated momentum, fantastic growth, and reliable earnings consistency, Revolve looks to be a solid investment going forward. In my opinion there is still around 15% downside risk, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies. Once more it would be good to see further expansion into male outfits as Lululemon has done in recent years and it will be interesting to see how beauty products and accessories work into the online business model in the near future. Overall, bullish on RVLV for investors with a considerable propensity for risk.