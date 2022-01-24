sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many investors think of insurance as a thoroughly boring business operated by nerds, and they are pretty much right. Who can get excited about it? Nobody, I guess, but it's easy to forget that exciting investments aren't necessarily the best. Even among financials, insurance companies are the red-headed stepchildren, Rodney Dangerfield stocks that "don't get no respect." As a matter of fact, before starting to write this piece, I had to look it up to be sure that I remembered correctly that Travelers (NYSE:TRV) is still in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). It is. That's how low Travelers' profile is. Who should be interested in it? Anybody looking for a solid and virtually assured return flying under the radar.

A super-safe return has been hard to come by for about a decade thanks to low rates. This has pushed bonds to extreme valuations with equally extreme low yields. The dividend stocks which are often thought of as bond proxies have moved in the same direction becoming expensive in the process. Many stocks in this category - Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), and Procter & Gamble (PG) being popular examples - have seen their PE ratios climb to 26/27 while two of the three have dividend yields about the same as Travelers. TRV, however, has a much lower payout ratio with a PE half the average of the above three. It takes only a bit of arithmetic to see that the runway for dividend increases is much longer for Travelers than for the other three. The only question is why the market gives Travelers a valuation less than half that of the three popular bond proxies (PE of 13). The numbers don't provide any sensible reason.

Property and casualty insurance is one of the most stable businesses there is. It is not without risks, but the basic driver of its business is dealing with risks making it more informed and adept at risk management than most industries. From a portfolio perspective, it has the advantage of being uncorrelated to most other businesses. Recessions don't generally affect PC business very much, and even financial crises haven't made much of a dent. No matter what the economic conditions, P/C customers need insurance and have to pay their bills. Even the catastrophic events producing large short-term losses, as in Q1 2021, have a more positive side. Within a short period following such events, PC companies are often able to raise rates to more than offset the effect of cat losses. Their share prices often recognize this by rallying almost immediately.

For the above reasons, property and casualty companies with their long-term predictable performances are almost like bonds. This is very much the case with Travelers which in fact has an investment portfolio packed with bonds (about 94%). That's about as conservative as it gets. For the past decade, low rates have held down investment returns which are now 2.4%, but if the long-term trend shifts toward rising rates, investment income should gradually improve.

A 10-Year Look At The Performance Of Travelers

TRV has done well in all measures of 10-Year performance. It has done particularly well in areas critical to the long-term success of P/C companies. The major things that a P/C business must do right are:

Avoid the temptation to lower prices in order to increase the volume of premiums. Profitability is more important than growth. Profitability for an insurance company is measured in the very important number known as combined ratio. It's a ratio of claims paid to premiums received. To be profitable, it must be below 100. The aggregate combined ratio of TRV is consistently well below 100, impressively so, with 2021 full year aggregate combined ratio of 88.

Pay attention to any large regional clusters of coverage susceptible to damage by a single event. Take care in the pricing of idiosyncratic risks, in particular risks involving climate change. TRV has suffered its expected share of losses over the years, but no more than standard expectations for the industry.

Maintain adequate reserves, limiting capital return to a safe level.

Travelers excels at all three of these major things, including Q1 2021 with its several catastrophes, by having high standards of discipline. Several years ago, several hedge funds rapidly threw together insurance companies in an effort to employ capital at any slight rate above their low cost of capital. This tended to drag down prices for major companies like Travelers. TRV did not succumb to the temptation to write business at low rates. This has led to very slow topline growth, but in the long run, the threat has apparently subsided. CEOs are no longer asked about it regularly during earnings calls. Because it stuck to its underwriting discipline, TRV has emerged as a stronger company.

Meanwhile, Travelers has been a pioneer of addition by subtraction. Over ten years, they have bought back shares with regularity, starting before this became a common practice for manufacturing higher per share earnings. Share buybacks make all the difference when aggregate revenues are slow-growing or flattish. Although each year's buyback level has seemed modest, the total share count has been reduced by about 35% over the ten-year period. Take a minute or two to think about this table:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue 25.7 26.1 27.2 26.8 27.5 28.0 30.3 31.6 32.0 34.8 Buybacks 1527 2461 3332 3224 2472 1440 1321 1546 672 2200 Shares 386 370 339 311 288 276 267 260 254 249 EPS 6.35 9.85 10.82 10.99 10.39 7.39 9.36 10.01 10.56 14.63 DIV 1.79 1.96 2.15 2.38 2.62 2.83 3.03 3.23 3.37 3.51 Payout 28 20 20 21 25 38 32 32 32 24

The table above, put together selectively from SA Premium sources, tells the important long-term story about TRV's performance. Revenue and share count are presented in millions; share buybacks are presented in thousands. Here are the major takeaways:

Total revenue increased by 35% from 2012 through 2021. Earnings, however, more than doubled. The most stable number on the chart is dividends, which increased modestly every year but almost doubled over the decade. This result is clearly enhanced by the low payout ratio. Note that there was a solid increase in 2017 despite a bad year for earnings. That speaks of a management that is confident in growing long-term results.

As I have often mentioned in articles on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), where the insurance subsidiaries incidentally happen to be its largest and most important unit, buybacks are a flexible return of capital with which an owner may sell shares up to the percentage yield of the buybacks and manufacture a cash dividend without diminishing percentage of ownership. If an owner does not sell any shares, percentage ownership in the business increases. From the company perspective, it is possible to raise the dividend without an increase in the aggregate amount of cash going out the door.

The low level of buybacks in 2020 was a precautionary measure because of potential losses resulting from COVID and the economic lockdown, events for which P/C companies had to be reserved as they awaited legal judgments on their liability for business losses. The large jump in earnings in 2021 was in part (but not entirely) due to catch-up when the worst events TRV reserved against didn't occur. Note a further evidence of management conservatism: the dividend did not jump along with earnings but had its usual modest increase.

From 2012 through 2021, share buybacks reduced the number of shares outstanding by 35%. This accounts for the fact that growth in both earnings and dividends exceeded growth in revenue by such a wide margin. You could say that buybacks "manufactured" earnings growth over that period but there is every reason to expect that this process can continue indefinitely barring a major change in the tax code.

Over the same period, dividends compounded at a 7.8% annual rate, a rate which (as noted above) comes close to doubling the dividend in 9 years.

The 2021 buyback number was $2.2 billion, a bit more than 5.5% of the current share price. Combined with the dividend yield of 2.16%, the total shareholder return is about 7.7%.

Except for dividends, the 10-year statistical performance is somewhat lumpy. This is in the nature of P/C insurance businesses, but it should not detract from the long-term CGR of all-important statistical measures. The "lumpiness" of operational performance is likely the reason companies like Travelers are relatively cheap by such measures as PE ratio. Another reason is the ceiling that low interest rates put on investment returns over most of the past decade. Both of these factors arguably make TRV and other P/C companies cheaper than they should be by the measure of hard cash. One trick I sometimes use is to look at operating numbers and pretend that they are the numbers for a company in a different industry. In the case of TRV, I end up asking why the heck is this company so much cheaper than the market as a whole?

Their somewhat "lumpy" earnings (but note: no losses) actually make P/C stocks a good portfolio diversifier with ups and downs not fully correlated to those of the market as a whole.

The chart below shows the 11-Year performance of Travelers' stock:

Data by YCharts

For the record, I used 2011 as the starting point because that's when I bought what has become a fairly large position in family accounts. I was thus able to check off these results against my own cost basis results at Vanguard. Considering the stability and safety of the operational results at Travelers, the return shown above has been very satisfactory. It didn't beat the S&P 500, but I didn't expect it to. I bought it for stability and safety which makes it a big winner in risk-adjusted terms. I hold it now for the same reasons with no expectation of selling any time soon.

Most Recent Results And Future Prospects

Travelers just reported a knockout of a quarter with growth and returns firing on all cylinders. Among the things that went particularly well was a 10% increase in net premiums, a huge jump. Investors shouldn't expect a jump like that every year, but net premiums are unlikely to decline. This came with excellent customer retention accompanied by new business up 16%. "Exposure" growth, the amount of coverage, was up 4.5% to the highest level in 15 years. This speaks to competitive strength and also to the diminishing challenge presented by insurance companies haphazardly assembled by hedge funds hoping to play the float.

Excellent cash flow has made it possible for TRV to invest $1 billion annually on technology, another virtue to scale. This has generated a $125 annual run rate in savings. The ability to grow without increasing the number of employees has supported TRV's ability to grow earnings and dividends faster than topline revenue. The number of employees in 2012 was 30,500 and has remained stable, being slightly lower in 2021 at 30,000.

Book value, a very important metric for P/C insurance companies, jumped 10% in 2021. Again, this should not be the expectation for every year in the future, but it becomes the base from which future book value numbers increase. Aside from the fact that numbers like these present a high hurdle for the future, there are no obvious issues on the horizon to suggest a more cautious approach to TRV. What follows are Factor Grades and Dividend Ratings provided by Seeking Alpha.

Factor Grades

These grades derived by the quantitative approach at SA are quite helpful with some minor adjustments. The valuation number is correct in the respect that TRV and other P/C companies have sold at lower valuations over the past decade, sometimes even dipping below a 10 PE. The problem is with the baseline expectation for these companies. Do you prefer TRV with its 2.16% yield, 7.7% shareholder return, 13 PE ratio, and long runway before dividend increases become difficult? Or do you prefer the consumer staples companies mentioned in the introduction with similar yields, PE ratios of 26-27, and one case in which dividend increases are not far from being 100% of earnings?

The Growth grade feels about right, although share buybacks promise to "manufacture" growth at a faster rate in perpetuity.

Profitability is spot on. Return on equity is 13.7%.

Momentum and Revisions matter less with TRV which is not a trading vehicle but an important portfolio piece for long-term investors. I have held TRV for 11 years and fully intend to hold it for 11 more. With that time frame, Momentum and Revisions become much less important.

Travelers is ranked in the SA system as 13 of 48 in its industry, 254 of 618 in its sector, and 1186 of 4191 among all stocks covered. That's good enough for me having considered a number of non-quantitative factors. Both outside analysts and SA authors are heavily clustered at a rating of Neutral.

The following table of dividend grades coincide almost exactly with my own view. The Yield is about what you can safely get in the present market. Safety and Growth deserve their A- ratings and Consistency is clearly the major characteristic of Travelers as a company and a stock.

Conclusion

Travelers is an important niche in my household portfolios. I sometimes go more than a year without paying substantial attention to how it is doing. When I notice, I can always say, Yep, that's fine, continue the march. That makes TRV an ideal somewhat uncorrelated portfolio niche for many long-term investors including those who don't look at markets and operating results daily as I do. I may add a position to a family account which does not presently own it. Dividend growth and total return investors can buy it and feel secure about it.