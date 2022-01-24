RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Among the better third-tier operators in sports betting, Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares have been hammered with the sector in general since our SA article last September 8th. It was $15.49. It's time for a fresh look.

By size, scale and geographic footprint, the company is way undervalued having fallen to $9.93 at this writing, rubbing right against its 52-week low. That won't last.

RSI is primed for a merger or more likely, the target of an acquisition. Another sports betting platform doesn't make much sense as a buyer. But e-commerce sports gear giant Fanatics does.

Data by YCharts

Above: Stock is sitting dead pooled in the sector but really attractive for an acquirer not already in the business. Fanatics fills the bill.

CEO Rubin has publicly stated he expects to be a public company. RSI is a perfect vehicle.

Not long after our September SA article urging Rush Street Interactive as a buy at $15.49, the stock was on the move to $20.18. The gain resulted from a series of bullish analyst outlooks that had begun as early as August. A year ago it reached a high of ~$24 and has trickled south since now sitting below $10 at this writing. Analysts have attributed its fall as we have noted above, to the general end of the love affair between Mr. Market and all sports betting stocks. There have been specific quibbles about RSI underperforming peers as well.

So what has changed? And what has not?

Our original rationale for this stock was straightforward. Considering its small size, we liked its growth arc. We liked the fact that it was active in 10 markets (now 12) with a really good product. We liked that it had a brick and mortar presence in casinos in Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, Indiana, and Illinois. We also liked their presence in Ontario and its toe dip in Latin America - a place few competitors went.

But above all then and more pointedly now, we saw RSI as among the ripest candidates for either consolidation or as an acquisition target in the immensely crowded sports betting space. Eilers & Krejcik Consultants' study had rated their site #3 of 35 extant, and #1 in user experience. No doubt the biggest players in the space might dispute those findings. But one thing was clear: RSI was punching above its weight. Since then, their FY 2021 numbers were impressive.

Their New York launch this month revealed that its BetRivers site's 9 -day January handle was $10.3m, holding $446,698 for a 4.9% share of the market. But the operator, like all peers, will have to shell out 51% of that win for state gaming taxes. Four more sites are expected to launch this month. The total market generated $603m in handle and $48.2m in win, having to pay the state $24.6m in taxes making the utter absurdity of the market share chase in the state even more glaring. The key is that they were able to compete head to head with the tier one operators and carve out near a 5% market share that will be more meaningful as the business model looms closer to Barstool where prospects to go profitable may be closer than the big platforms in the sector.

Here's their TTM performance:

Total revenues: $457m

Cost of revenue: $317m

Operating income: -($100m) Note: No site is yet making money. The standard is shrinking losses.

EBITDA: -($17.66m)

Profit Margin: 17.92%, better than many in the sector.

Enterprise Value: $652m

Cash per share (mrq) $5.85. Price at writing is $9.93. Almost 50% of the share price sits in cash.

Total debt: $1m, essentially zero

But here's where RSI shows a nice departure from the pack:

Promotional credits as a percentage of online sports betting handle -

RSI: 27.7%

The industry in general: 32.9%

Losses don't confer bragging rights per se but a data point like this does signal a management that clearly knows what it is doing. The likelihood of RSI going profitable sooner than most is real.

Ready for a move: Enter Fanatics? Or someone else?

At the heart of our BUY signal here are the realities we see for this stock. We see little downside risk trading at near its 52-week low. Two results that continue to show double-digit gains in revenue (sequential quarters at launch of NFL season), MAU up 26% y/y, ARPMAU (Average revenue per monthly user) up to $380, up 21% y/y. While the post-Super Bowl sports calendar is nothing to get giddy over, it will still contain the NBA and NHL playoffs, the LMB season (at some point, better late than never) and some traction from the winter Olympics. So we do believe revenue guidance for 2022 is a reasonable one.

Fanatics

The entire sports betting sector has taken a beating of course so a bargain is not exactly great in the sector these days. But RSI is sitting at the very low end of the trading ranges in the space in general. It is a company well run, with a wide geographic footprint, virtually no debt and a hefty piece of its stock price sitting in cash.

Yet the company for all its real value does not in our view represent a target for a must-have, larger competitor. Even bought cheap with a modest premium, what another platform essentially gets is access to a database and highly duplicative geography. There is some exponential value in some of RSI's site features, like multi-game, in-game parlay action which is highly profitable. But not enough to command a big premium. The real value deal is more likely to come from related businesses, but ones not now in the sports betting businesses. This could be a brick-and-mortar casino. Or a major e-commerce operator. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) already has a deal in the space with a billion-dollar investment in MGM Resorts International (MGM), tightly focused on its BetMGM partnership unit.

Most of all, possibly almost circling the wagons in the sector is a company like privately held Fanatics, the sports gear e-commerce retailer which racked up $3.4b in revenues in 2021 selling official team merchandise to over 83m customers. Most recently, Fanatics bought the great sports trading card legacy company Topps for $500m (back in my day, manufacturer of Bazooka bubble gum and licensee of MLB plus its pop culture lines like the runaway hit Beatles cards and who cannot remember The Garbage Pail kids cards? Now full sets of which can fetch $10,000 at auction these days).

Topps

Above: Remember Bazooka? They're the baseball card kings of the hill now to be part of Fanatics.

Fanatics valuation after a series of recent fundings, including Vision Fund, Silver Lake, Japan's SoftBank, JZ, and others, has brought Fanatics valuation to a mid-boggling $18b. And CEO Rubin has indicated his intention of using the capital to move the company into new, but related businesses like ticketing and target number one, in my view, sports betting. With 83m sports-crazed customers laying down the wood for pro and college team merchandise as a database to merge with a sports betting platform like RSI, you have real-world synergy. It is a similar operating business model that drove Penn National to acquire Barstool Sports and their 50m plus database. The formula: Buy a sports-themed company with a relatable database big enough to merge with your own, keep customer acquisition costs below sector averages, don't chase market share, turn profitable fastest.

Fanatics has raised $2.2b from investors as part of what built its current valuation from $12b just two years ago.

Fanatics' $18b valuation against RSI's market cap currently at $602m seems to us like a fit that enables a deal priced to appeal to holders, institutions, retail, and insiders alike. Clearly, a contributory factor in that big number is the potential envisioned by a pivot into sports betting by the merchandiser. It's logical, it has the database, it's related, it can explode RSI's brand awareness if only using virtual no-cost email blasting to its customer base. Add measured media to build brand awareness and you have the basis of a sports betting platform that can now compete with industry leaders under the Fanatics data fortress.

But nobody is giving away the store here should RSI tempt Fanatics and its fat wallet. Bear in mind, DraftKings (DKNG) paid $1.6b in stock for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOC) last year and Caesars (CZR) paid $4b for the UK legacy betting site and then offloaded its international business to 888 Holdings Plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) (888.L) online gaming for $3b, essentially valuing the residual US business at $1b. Rebranded as Caesars Sports Book to ignite awareness of a high awareness brand in gaming, the scenario seems natural for Fanatics here in the sense of brand grafting its product something as simple as BETFanatics.com. This clearly sets a potential stage for a deal valuation that won't choke either party in debt, gin up corporate expenses. Fanatics has already hired Matt King, former CEO of FanDuel, to head its inevitable launch into sports betting.

There is a case to be made that should Fanatics decide to go at it from scratch as it were, by simply creating their own sports betting platform. But even paying a hefty premium for a company like RSI, would still make more sense.

We use the example of Fanatics because its management has left no question unanswered about its future. It includes a public issue of stock, perhaps a SPAC, and an immediate immersion into sports betting. Few are under any illusion that a massive bonanza awaits any acquirer of RSI - or any other second or third-tier sports betting platform. But the synergies here are not your usual corporate happy talk investors hear when mergers are announced. Synergies are elusive. But in this case, they are totally real.

Whether Fanatics or any other sports relatable company begins looking at the sports betting space as a potential acquisition target or not, the most critical thing for holders is positioning. In other words, among the 14 currently, operative sports betting sites here in the US, we see RSI at a stage in its growth that makes for a very attractive entry point positioned by its size and scale, its clean balance sheet, and sound management decisions to data.

As for Fanatics, it will have many choices. Making a run at one of the tier one sites to us makes little financial or operating sense. As one of many possible targets, RSI, in our view, is worth kicking the tires at least. On the other hand, assuming neither Fanatics nor anyone else shares our view of RSI, we continue to believe that at under $10 a share with its small but deep footprint in the sector, it looks like a strong buy to us.