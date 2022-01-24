Jorge Villalba/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The recent market sell-off has created a number of opportunities to buy speculative tech companies at far better prices than before. However, one would still be rolling the dice, as many speculative tech companies have yet to turn a profit.

Perhaps a better strategy would be to buy into more stable “Great American” companies that are actually profitable and have been beaten down by the recent market downturn at the same time.

This brings me to Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT), which, like many tech companies, has seen material share price weakness since November. I highlight why this may be a buying opportunity on the stock, so let’s get started.

Target: Your Opportunity Is Knocking

Target is a company that perhaps everyone in America is familiar with. It’s based in Minneapolis and serves its guests at more than 1,900 stores and on its website. Notably, since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to the communities in which it operates, which today equates to millions of dollars a week. Over the trailing 12 months, TGT generated $103M in total revenue.

Target’s share price has traded rather weakly over the past two months, falling from the $265 level achieved in mid-November to $217 at present. At present, it’s trading below both its 50 and 200-day moving averages and currently carries an RSI score of 35, indicating that it’s approaching oversold territory.

TGT Stock Performance StockCharts

Target is demonstrating strong growth, with revenue growing by 12.3% YoY in the third quarter to $25.65B, beating analyst estimates by an impressive $1.09B. This was driven by strong store comparable sales growth of 9.7%, and by very robust digital comparable sales growth of 29%.

While Amazon (AMZN) remains a threat, Target has proven its ability to execute its omnichannel strategy, with same-day services (order pickup, drive up, and Shipt deliveries) growing nearly 60% compared to the same period in 2020, and that’s on top of 200% growth last year.

Target also has a “last mile” advantage, given that its stores are in close proximity to many American households. This is reflected by the fact that 95% of Target’s Q3 sales (including online) were fulfilled by its stores.

Looking forward, I see reasons for optimism as management is making strides in consumer engagement by partnering with top brands such as Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), particularly through its shop-in-shop concept. I want to highlight an example of this as noted by management during the recent conference call:

They [customers] continue to tell us how much they love our exciting and expanding partnerships with brands like Disney, Ulta Beauty, and Apple. We are tripling the number of Disney stores at Target locations and doubling our Apple shop-in-shop experiences. On top of that, this will be our debut holiday season featuring Ulta Beauty at Target. And on the subject of Ulta Beauty at Target, our guests are telling us it's clearly hitting the bulls-eye with makeup, skincare, bath and body, hair care, and fragrance from more than 50 top brands now available at Ulta Beauty at Target. Both in-stores and online, there's plenty to love about this new partnership. And we are so excited for all that is yet to come.

Target may also benefit from income bifurcation among the consumer base, as it targets higher-income households compared to discount retailer Walmart (WMT). As noted by investment research firm Truist noted, consumers have benefitted from asset appreciation and this comes with higher spending power. Truist initiated a Buy rating on Target this month.

Meanwhile, Target maintains a healthy A-rated balance sheet with $5.8 billion in cash on hand, representing the highest cash balance over the past decade outside of the pandemic time frame. It also carries a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.87, sitting well below the 1.55x and 1.77x from years 2020 and 2019, respectively.

While Target’s 1.7% dividend yield isn’t high, it does come with a safe and low 27% payout ratio and a 6.4% 5-year dividend CAGR. Target is also a Dividend King with over 50 years of consecutive raises. It should also be viewed as a total return story. As shown below, TGT has reduced its share count by an impressive 27% over the past decade.

TGT Shares Outstanding Seeking Alpha

Risks to Target include competitive pressures from competitors Walmart and Amazon, which have robust distribution networks of their own. In addition, supply chain disruptions and wage inflation could pressure margins, and Target’s grocery offerings trail that of competitors Walmart and Amazon (through Whole Foods).

I see value in Target after the recent drop at the current price of $217 with a forward PE of 16.4x. This is considering the successes of its omnichannel strategy, the strength of its last-mile network of stores, and the 16.1% EPS growth that analysts expect over the current fiscal year (through January 2023).

Sell-side analysts have a consensus Buy rating on Target with an average price target of $277. This implies a potential one-year 29% total return including dividends.

TGT Stock Ratings Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Target Corporation has seen material share price weakness recently. However, it’s demonstrated strong business fundamentals with robust sales growth and it benefits from its “last mile” store footprint. Management is also positioning the company for increased consumer engagement through its partnerships with Disney, Apple, and Ulta Beauty.

Meanwhile, it maintains a very strong balance sheet and continues its track record as a Dividend King. I view the price drop over the past two months as presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors.