2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, with the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) sinking 23% and massively underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). However, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was one of the few sanctuaries in the sector-wide bear market, managing to eke out a ~3% gain for the year despite COVID-19 headwinds, inflationary pressures, and some pockets of labor tightness.

This can be attributed to the company's low-risk business model and a busy year for growth for the senior royalty/streaming company. With multiple new deals announced, on top of steady growth over the next few years and meaningful optionality, Wheaton remains well-positioned for meaningful earnings growth even if precious metals continue to consolidate. Therefore, I see Wheaton Precious Metals as one of the most attractive ways to gain exposure to precious metals, and I would view any pullbacks below $38.85 as low-risk buying opportunities.

San Dimas Mine Company Website

Wheaton Precious Metals released its Q3 results last month, reporting attributable production of ~184,900 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs), translating to a 3% increase year-over-year. However, while attributable production was up year-over-year, the trend in attributable production has left a lot to be desired, with limited growth in GEO sales over the past few years. However, it's worth noting that Sudbury had a tough quarter due to a labor dispute, which offset a strong quarter from Penasquito, Constancia, and San Dimas. The good news is that the Salobo Phase III Expansion is nearly complete, and while attributable production has been stagnant, it's set to grow steadily over the next few years.

Wheaton Precious Metals Attributable Production Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the chart below, investors aren't expected to see much growth at all this year, with FY2021 guidance of ~750,000 GEOs, translating to less than a 1% increase from pre-COVID-19 levels. However, Wheaton has guided for nearly 9% growth from current levels in its 5-year average outlook (~810,000 GEOs), and its 10-year average GEO outlook is closer to 11% above current levels. This may not seem that impressive, but after a hectic year of snapping up streams in Canada, Ecuador, and Chile, there looks to be a meaningful upside to the 10-year average.

Wheaton Precious Metals Attributable Production Growth Company Presentation

Recent Deals

If we look at the table below, we can see that after two years with no major deals completed, Wheaton has gone on a shopping spree, making acquisitions for consideration of well over $1.0 billion. These deals include a 50% silver stream at Cozamin, a 6% gold stream at Fenix, a 50% silver/8% gold stream at Blackwater, a deal for 100% of gold and 22% of platinum at the Marathon PGM Project, a 100% gold stream at Santo Domingo, and most recently, a 50% gold and 75% silver stream at Curipamba.

WPM Recent Deals Company Presentation

Wheaton should add over 100,000 GEOs per annum to its attributable production profile between these five development deals, with the earliest project set to move into production being Rio2's (OTCQX:RIOFF) Fenix Project. Among the remaining projects, all of them should be online by 2025, providing a nice boost to the back-end weighted portion of Wheaton's five-year average production outlook. The key to these deals is that they boost production and reduce reliance on Salobo, which, while a great asset, makes up a significant portion of Wheaton's portfolio. This is evidenced by attributable production coming in north of ~200,000 GEOs per annum.

The other positive development is the fact that Toroparu is finally in stronger hands after the Gran Colombia (OTCQX:TPRFF) acquisition, giving life to this asset acquired in 2013, which didn't seem to have much of a future under Sandspring. So, while investors holding Wheaton may have become used to limited production growth over the past few years, we should see a positive change in this trend starting next year.

Inflationary Pressures

Unless some investors have been living under a rock, one of the major issues over the past year for some producers has been costs, with single-asset producers moving more tonnes per ounce produced and miners in Brazil being hit especially hard. In the former case, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) has discussed double-digit cost increases while some miners in Brazil, like Jaguar (OTCQX:JAGGF), are seeing near double-digit increases as well, despite operating underground mines. The latter case is related to inflation in labor, consumables, materials, and fuel, with Brazil being one of the hardest-hit countries.

Gold Producers Cash Costs vs. Wheaton Precious Metals Gold Royalty Corporation Presentation, Wheaton Precious Metals Presentation

Given the inflationary pressures sector-wide, some names with higher costs have become uninvestable, like Great Panther Mining (GPL), where costs were already high and are likely to come in above $1,650/oz in FY2022. Meanwhile, across the sector, average cash costs could easily increase to $850/oz by FY2022, up from $783 in FY2020. However, as shown in the below chart, Wheaton's business model insulates it from these costs, with an ~8% increase in costs from FY2017 to FY2022 vs. an expected ~25% increase in the same period for producers. So, while an allocation to producers makes complete sense if one chooses high-quality names, some exposure to royalty/streaming companies makes perfect sense, and Wheaton is one of the best names sector-wide.

Earnings Trend

Moving over to Wheaton's earnings trend below, we can see that while it's been a difficult decade for growing annual earnings per share across the sector with the gold price spending much of this period below 2011/2012 levels, Wheaton is enjoying significant growth. This has been helped by steady growth in attributable production, helped by the addition of assets like Salobo, Sudbury, Antamina, and Voisey's Bay (Cobalt). Based on FY2022 earnings estimates of $1.55, Wheaton's compound annual EPS growth rate should improve from ~7.9% in FY2021 to ~9.7%, with material upside if gold prices can finally break out of their range.

Wheaton Precious Metals Earnings Trend FactSet, Author's Chart

Some investors might think it's crazy to pay ~25x earnings for a cyclical business. However, when it comes to precious metals royalty & streaming companies with diversified portfolios, investors are getting exceptional margins, recurring revenue, and steady growth. This is similar to the investment case for SaaS companies, where investors are willing to pay extremely high earnings multiples. The main difference is that SaaS companies have pricing power while precious metals companies do not.

Having said that, once a royalty/streaming company is locked in on a deal, they have that revenue guaranteed (barring major negative news or temporary shutdowns) over decades in some cases, and there is no competition. This is different from SaaS companies, where competing products and increased competition could eventually eat into their margins/revenue. For royalty/streaming companies, there is no one competing for the metal that will be delivered once the deal is signed.

Wheaton Precious Metals Portfolio Company Website

Given this superior business model to producers and a similar business model to some SaaS companies, I don't see 25-35x earnings as unreasonable at all for these companies. Having said that, this is contingent on them being diversified operators (15+ royalties/streams) with strong track records of deploying capital and having a long mine life at their assets. Wheaton checks all of these boxes, with an average mine life of 30+ years on reserves, an impressive return on capital at its assets, and 24 operating mines plus 12 development projects, with some of the best partners in the sector. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Wheaton Precious Metals Historical Earnings Multiple FASTGraphs.com

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, we can see that Wheaton Precious Metals has spent the past 18 months building a new base and has been steadily making higher lows since Q1 2021, a positive sign. As shown below, Wheaton Precious Metals appears to have strong support at $36.55 and lower resistance at $46.85. This points to $4.25 in potential downside to support and $6.05 in upside to potential resistance, or a reward/risk ratio of 1.42 to 1. Generally, I prefer at least a 3.5 to 1 reward/risk ratio to justify entering new positions, so while the stock is very reasonably valued, it's just outside of its low-risk buy zone.

WPM Technical Chart TC2000.com WPM Long-Term Chart TC2000.com

For Wheaton Precious Metals to drop into a low-risk buy zone, the stock would need to dip below $38.85 per share, where it would have just $2.30 in potential downside to support and more than $8.00 in upside to resistance. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock dips this low, but this would be the ideal area to add exposure or start new positions. Looking at the long-term chart above, WPM appears to be building a decade-long cup & handle base and has one of the best-looking charts out there on the US Market.

So, while it's easy to get caught up in the short-term volatility and be pessimistic, investors should be careful not to miss the forest for the trees. The big picture shows that despite the cyclical bear market in the GDX that investors have had to endure over the past year, WPM has simply re-tested its all-time high breakout level and appears to be carving out the last portion of its handle to this massive base. Assuming a successful breakout from this base, a move above $60.00 would not be surprising, with bases of this size typically leading to outsized moves once a breakout is confirmed.

Yauliyacu Mine Wheaton Precious Metals Presentation

After 18 months of proverbial water torture for precious metals investors, watching prices decline against nearly all other asset classes despite an environment of negative real rates, it's no surprise that the prevailing sentiment is despondency. However, when it comes to sector leaders like Wheaton Precious Metals, the stock's technical picture has never looked better. This is because the tedious correction has relieved the 2020 overbought conditions and left the stock very reasonably valued, even if precious metals prices were to stay at current levels. To summarize, I see Wheaton Precious Metals as one of the safest ways to gain exposure to precious metals, and I would view any pullbacks below $38.85 as low-risk buying opportunities.