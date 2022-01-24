MAXIM ZHURAVLEV/iStock via Getty Images

Why Is Sea Limited Falling?

The past couple of months has been trying for shareholders of high-growth stocks. This was especially true where the businesses looked set to be unprofitable for some years to come. Concerns over the valuations of such companies in a rising interest rate environment led to a sustained selloff. Various drivers were touted as triggers, such as profit-taking, insiders who sold to fund their lifestyles, and tax-loss selling by those who were late to the party. However, the same stocks have continued to struggle as 2022 progresses.

The sell-off has since spread to even profitable tech companies. The most glaring example this week was Netflix (NFLX). The video streaming giant saw its stock plunge 20% overnight after the announcement of its fourth-quarter 2021 results.

Thus, what more can market players expect of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) which has delivered negative EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021, the latest reported period. The EBITDA turned negative from the second quarter of 2021 and worsened in the next quarter.

Sea Limited 3Q 2021 vs 3Q 2020 EBITDA on an adjusted basis Sea Limited Q3 2021 Results Presentation

Mind you, the flip to a negative $165.5 million in EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 from a $120.4 billion gain in the same period last year is based on an adjusted basis. Without the accounting treatment, Sea Limited has not reported a positive EBITDA as far back as 2014 when numbers are available.

Sea Ltd EBITDA on a quarterly basis (historical) YCharts

Not that shareholders cared, judging from SE stock's breathtaking climb since its initial public offering [IPO]. Market players were also unperturbed by Sea Limited's near consistent disappointment on earnings. Apart from a single quarter (ending September 2019), Sea Limited has delivered negative EPS surprise since going public.

SE stock Earnings Surprise (EPS) - Actual vs Consensus Seeking Alpha

Investors have turned a blind eye to the earnings performance given that Sea Limited has been able to grow its revenues rapidly over the past years. Never mind that the cost of revenues and total operating expenses have soared exponentially as well. With the obsession with growing sales at all costs, who cares about the escalating losses, the thinking goes.

Sea Limited's ballooning losses ALT Perspective (data from Seeking Alpha)

However, with SE's stock in a downtrend since November, it is apparent that shareholders are starting to be concerned. Last month, I wrote in Sea Limited: International Expansion Faces Hurdles that Sea Limited was experiencing hiccups in its international ambitions. In particular, an Indian trade body alleged that Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Sea Limited, had entered India illegitimately and protested its "low ball pricing" tactics.

Shopee is also facing stiff competition from rivals in its home base of Southeast Asia. These regional competitors have deep-pocketed backers. For instance, Lazada is a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) while Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF) is a substantial shareholder of GoTo Group's (GOTO-INDONESIA) Tokopedia.

It can be argued that Lazada and Tokopedia have been around for years, but they have not been able to stop the rise of Shopee. How is this a new threat? Well, Alibaba Group is mired in a regulatory crackdown in China. It can be gleaned from its recently held 2021 Investor Day that Alibaba is placing more attention and resources to growing its international revenues.

The Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant has expressed its desire to leverage its comprehensive capabilities such as digital payments and logistics in growing Lazada's sales. Specifically, Lazada aims to achieve US$100 billion in GMV, up from US$21 billion in the one-year period from September 2020 to the same month in 2021.

Lazada is well-positioned to win with continuous value creation Alibaba Group 2021 Investor Day

As for Indonesia's GoTo Group, it secured in December $1.3 billion from investors in the first closing of a pre-IPO round that included investors such as Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Fidelity International. The additional funding, the impetus to boost revenues to score investors, and the heightened profile from going public could help GoTo's Tokopedia to capture market share from Shopee.

South Korean e-commerce titan Coupang (CPNG) has also entered the fray, with reports saying that it would begin its Southeast Asian operations from Singapore in the second half of last year. Under pressure to expand to new markets and deliver revenue growth after raising $4.6 billion from its IPO, Coupang could capture market share from the incumbents including Shopee.

Let's not forget that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is already active in Southeast Asia and has ambitions to entrench itself further in the region. In October last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took part in an $87 million Series B funding for Indonesian startup Ula. It marked his first-ever investment in Southeast Asia's e-commerce scene.

In December, Amazon announced Amazon Prime Video planned to expand its streaming service within Southeast Asia. In Singapore, Prime is available at a subscription price of S$2.99 (US$2.19) per month which includes video, gaming, and free delivery of goods bought online. The extension of the service to Thailand, Indonesia, and The Philippines would bring about the benefit of the flywheel effect to more parts of the region, giving Amazon a leg up over its competitors.

Meanwhile, ridehailing-to-payments giant Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has successfully de-SPACed in December 2021 in the biggest Wall Street debut by a Southeast Asian company. On January 21, it was reported that Grab had together with Singapore Telecommunications (OTCPK:SNGNF) (OTCPK:SGAPY), Southeast Asia's largest telecoms firm, acquired a 16.3% stake each in Indonesia bank PT Bank Fama International to pursue banking opportunities in the archipelago nation.

In December 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) awarded a digital full bank license to Sea Limited and so did a consortium comprising Singtel and Grab. Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech unit, was granted a digital wholesale banking license.

Thus, Sea Limited is not only facing heightened competition in e-commerce but its much-touted fintech growth opportunity could also potentially be thwarted by ambitious digital players in the region like Grab and GoTo. GoTo Group had already in December 2020 bought a 22% stake in Indonesia's Bank Jago to advance its fintech capabilities.

At the same time, we cannot assume that the large traditional banks would sit idle and let the fintech players take their market share. Indeed, DBS (OTCPK:DBSDF) (OTCPK:DBSDY), Southeast Asia's largest bank, was recognized as the World's Best Digital Bank last year by leading UK-based financial publication Euromoney in its Awards for Excellence 2021.

"Of all the banks we cover worldwide, DBS was the one that most clearly demonstrated a rare skill: not just surviving a crisis, but using it as a chance to innovate and to be a better bank. As well as fortitude and profitability, it showed opportunism and smart thinking, all underpinned by its digital leadership." - Louise Bowman, Editor of Euromoney

The most concerning issue of all? Sea Limited's cash cow, Garena, its gaming unit and sole positive profit contributor could be under pressure itself. Hedgeye recently named Sea Limited as its best idea short. The research firm called Sea Limited's flagship game Free Fire a "one-hit wonder whose performance has peaked." The profit from Garena is already unable to cover the losses from the other units in the past quarters.

If Garena falters, the ability to 'subsidize' the e-commerce and fintech arms would diminish further. Constraining the freewheeling 'spending' for the latter two units may result in slower growth in a vicious cycle. To make matters worse, Krafton, the developer of the popular gaming series PUBG, has sued Garena for allegedly plagiarizing PUBG: Battlegrounds. The lawsuit named Garena's two hit mobile games Free Fire and Free Fire Max as infringing on the copyright of the original PUBG game.

The paring of stake by Sea Limited's major shareholder, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), in early January was another big kick to the knees for the falling SE stock. The consolation is that Tencent committed not to sell additional shares in Sea Ltd. for the next six months. It has also expressed its intention to hold on to the majority of its remaining stake.

Despite the woes and the pain felt by shareholders, SE stock is still up 323 percent from the beginning of 2020. In the same period, ARK Innovation (ARKK), the flagship ETF of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, is only 52 percent higher while Tencent gained a mere 26 percent. For the uninitiated, Sea Ltd. is often referred to as the baby-Tencent in Asia, hence the comparison.

SE stock price change versus ARK Innovation ETF and Tencent Holdings YCharts

Is SE Stock Expected To Rise Again?

Considering how steep SE stock has fallen, Wall Street analysts have been rather slow to revise their price targets lower. Although the share price of SE is at $170, the consensus price target is more than double this presently. This may change quickly though, with price target cuts surfacing.

SE stock price target chart Seeking Alpha

DBS lowered its price target on SE stock dramatically from $402 to $278 on "dimmer e-commerce, gaming prospects." From a sum-of-the-parts calculation, Sea Limited's e-commerce and fintech businesses were accorded $185 per share, down sharply from $292 per share previously.

As mentioned in the previous section, DBS is not just a bank in Southeast Asia. It is the region's largest bank. Thus, we would expect its view on Singapore-based Sea Ltd. to carry more weight than others who don't have a presence in the region. Nevertheless, for those who prefer the judgment of American investment banks, it's noteworthy that Stifel Nicolaus (SF) has also slashed its stock price target on Sea Limited stock price target to $300 from $400.

The lowest price target on Sea Ltd. is at $190 while the current price is already around $170. The highest twelve-month price target remains a lofty and incredible $467. As experienced investors tell us, analysts will eventually lower their price targets in line with the prevailing traded levels.

Referencing the average price target to justify the potential upside can be futile when it is apparent that analysts will take their time to readjust their respective price targets. This is because each analyst has several companies in their portfolio to cover. With the rapid pace of stock declines across the tech sector, Wall Street is expected to take a few weeks to craft solid excuses to justify their downgrading of the stocks under their coverage as they slash the price targets.

SE stock price target chart Seeking Alpha

Perhaps a faster indicator is Seeking Alpha's quant rating. It was only on January 10 that the quant rating was downgraded from 'hold' to 'sell' when SE stock was already trading at a sharply corrected price of $187.10. Nonetheless, it's important to bear in mind that Wall Street has continued to call for a 'strong buy' on SE all the while the stock peaked and crashed.

SE stock quant rating chart Seeking Alpha

Looking into the factor grades, we will realize that the deterioration in the growth metrics and momentum sealed the 'sell' rating for SE stock. Could these grades improve? Possible but unlikely. 'Revisions' are bound to worsen as analysts reduce their earnings estimates. 'Momentum' would stay poor with the stock remaining in a downtrend. 'Growth' and 'valuation' look set to worsen as well.

SE stock quant rating table Seeking Alpha

For readers keen on technical analysis, you may have noticed that the death cross, a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a major sell-off, happened in the early days of 2022. According to Investopedia, the death cross appears on a chart when a stock's short-term moving average, usually the 50-day, crosses below its long-term moving average, usually the 200-day.

Typically, this suggests that the first major selling wave began when the 200-day moving average failed to hold the fall of SE stock. Following the death cross, more technical traders would jump off the sinking boat, in turn triggering more cut-loss sellers. Thus, the downtrend of SE stock could continue for longer.

Incidentally, the death cross occurred around the same time as the stock breached below the psychological $200 mark. Notice that this $200 mark had served as a resistance level in late 2020 and subsequently became a support level several times in the first half of 2021.

Thus far in 2022, while there was a successful attempt for SE stock to rebound above $200 per share, the bears quickly took it down in the subsequent sessions with way above average traded volumes. This meant the $200 mark could serve as a tough resistance level when the stock reverts to an uptrend.

Data by YCharts

Of course, SE stock did not get into this downdraft due only to its own business circumstances. The broad spectrum of tech stocks has been sold off. There are a few catalysts for SE stock to recover. The first obvious one would be when the market is willing to fall in love with high-growth, loss-making tech stocks again.

The second catalyst is company-specific and apparent too. Sea Limited would have to surprise on its revenue growth on gaming, e-commerce, and fintech units. When Sea Limited can return to delivering positive EBITDA, I believe investors would reward it, even if that is achieved on an adjusted basis.

While the competition is tough, if Sea Limited can get its execution right, there is probably enough of the pie to go around. According to a recent report jointly released by Facebook (FB) and Bain & Company, e-commerce sales in Southeast Asia are estimated to nearly double to $254 billion by the end of 2026. Another projection by Frost & Sullivan and Economist Intelligence Unit is more bullish, with the market size by GMV rising to US$260 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 27 percent from 2020.

The third driver for SE stock to rebound would be the anticipated raising of Sea's weightage in the MSCI Singapore Index from 50 percent of its supposed allocation to 100 percent in February. Sea Limited's weighting within the MSCI Singapore index will then increase to 11.0 percent from 2.5 percent previously.

After A 32% Drop Since The 'Sell' Call In December, Is SE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Several shareholders protested vehemently that I was wrong to issue a 'sell' call last month. I was ridiculed for having a 'buy' on beleaguered BABA stock instead of a company (Sea Limited) that was "growing revenues by 100% Q over Q." Well, BABA stock is up 4 percent year-to-date while SE stock is down a whopping 31 percent in the same period.

SE stock vs BABA stock price chart YCharts

I acknowledge that the steep drop in SE stock is likely due to the downdraft across the tech space. However, from my experience writing on Alibaba Group last year, it didn't matter whether the bearish arguments were justified or relevant when the stock kept heading down regardless.

In the one month since my previous SE article was published, the stock is down 27 percent. For those who are shrewd, brave, or lucky to make an outright short trade since the 'sell' call on December 21, you are sitting on an over 320 percent annualized return.

ALT Perspective's article on Sea Limited Seeking Alpha

It is important to note that while Sea Limited is into the hot sectors of gaming, e-commerce, and fintech, it is entering at a time when there are existing large players. Many bullish shareholders like to compare Sea to the early days of Amazon and Tencent. However, the latter two thrived in a figurative blue ocean environment in the U.S. and China respectively when they began. Sea Limited has to employ red ocean strategies (no pun intended) in Southeast Asia and the emerging markets it is now penetrating, competing against entrenched players.

With the exciting growth opportunities available to Sea Limited in the regions it is expanding to, it could deliver the results investors are expecting in the long run. In the short term, the market sentiment is against high-growth, loss-making stocks like SE.

Given the steep correction since peaking at $372.70, I believe the market has now priced in the bearish drivers I listed in my previous two articles on Sea Limited. Hence, I am upgrading my 'sell' call on SE stock to a 'hold'.

Please note that this does not mean I expect the share price of SE to stop declining. It is simply that the downside risk seems limited presently. If you have been short SE stock, the easy short-selling money has been made. Returns from a short on SE stock may be diminished with a "dead cat" bounce.

Nevertheless, a reset in the valuation of stocks across the board would inevitably impact the multiples enjoyed by SE and cause further weakness in the stock. A continuous fall in cryptocurrencies and other growth stocks would lead to investors holding such assets to consider paring their profitable stakes to "plug the hole."

This will be akin to ARK Invest selling its Tesla (TSLA) shares in the past year to fund other stock purchases, among other funding needs. Investors would need to weigh the probability of this happening versus the likelihood of bargain hunters scooping up shares and setting the stage for SE stock to rebound when the rout in the tech space eventually ends.