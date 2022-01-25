Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL), an "oddball" fund that I have also been bullish about, has done poorly in the past many months. The performance of the last few weeks has been particularly disappointing, as I originally appreciated IVOL's positive historical returns and nearly zero correlation with virtually all major asset classes since inception.

Today, I take another look at this ETF. Why has it been sinking lately? And is there still a case for holding this fund in a diversified portfolio?

Understanding IVOL

To start, it may help to recap (1) what IVOL is and (2) what macroeconomic factors tend to drive its performance. As explained in my original article, IVOL is effectively an intermediate-term TIPS fund (inflation-linked government bonds, around 90% allocation) that, at the same time, has long exposure to the slope of the yield curve between the 2- and 10-year maturities. That is: when the yield curve steepens, IVOL benefits.

This last piece, which IVOL's managers achieve by owning call options on the 10-minus-2 spread, usually accounts for only around 5% of the total portfolio allocation. However, it has been the main engine behind the ETF's price movements since inception, as the chart below depicts.

Regarding macroeconomic drivers, IVOL will most likely perform best under one or a combination of the following events:

Inflation expectations rise, enough to offset any potential increase in nominal yields — IVOL benefits through its TIPS position. Longer-dated yields rise relative to shorter-dated ones — IVOL benefits by being long the yield curve slope. Bond volatility increases — IVOL benefits through its call options, which by default tend to appreciate when market volatility is higher.

Based on the above, one can see how IVOL could serve as a hedge against declines in both bonds (rising inflation) and stocks (steepening of the yield curve, when it suggests weakening of consumer demand and economic activity).

Why IVOL tanked

The problem is that, since earlier in 2021, the macroeconomic trends have been largely unfavorable to IVOL.

First, and although the recent headlines have dwelled on the fact that CPI growth has just reached levels not seen since the early 1980s, expectations for consumer price increases peaked in May and again in November 2021. In fact, the current 10-year breakeven inflation rate of 2.40% is lower than the 2.53% and the 2.76% of eight and two months ago, respectively.

The market front-running of consumer price increases, in fact, was at the heart of my recent "inflation is an overcrowded trade" call. Since mid-November, as the chart below depicts, TIPS has underperformed nominal bonds of similar duration by a good bit.

Second, despite some fears over the impact of Omicron on the global economy and a few mixed signals on the labor front, the current environment is still of economic recovery. This is reflected in rising rates at the short end of the yield curve, in anticipation of an increase of up to 1% in the Fed funds rate in 2022, that has been more pronounced than the recent increase in yields at the longer end of the curve.

The flattening of the yield curve has been happening since April 2021, as the chart below illustrates. Once again, this is probably a result of the market anticipating monetary tightening, a few months following the rollout of the initial COVID-19 vaccines. A flattening curve is generally bad news for IVOL.

Is IVOL a good idea?

In the end, IVOL has behaved in the past several months as I believe it has been designed to. The problem is that the confluence of macroeconomic factors has not been favorable for the ETF lately.

The main appeal of IVOL, in my opinion, was the fund's potential diversification feature to both stocks and bonds and positive expected returns over time. But the past couple of months of performance has shown that the hedging strategy may not always work as I believed it could. See chart below, and notice stocks, bonds and IVOL heading lower together since late last year.

Today, I am less enthusiastic about IVOL as a portfolio strategy tool than I was late in 2021. Now, I believe that this ETF may serve more as a conviction play on the direction of interest rates along the yield curve, and less as a value-add complement to a multi-asset class, diversified portfolio.