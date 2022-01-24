z1b/iStock via Getty Images

We may be closer to the end of the pandemic than ever before, but the market has started off 2022 as though it was just beginning. The major market averages had their worst week since March 2020. Whereas investors were concerned about an economic collapse two years ago, today they fear excessive growth, rising prices for goods and services, higher interest rates and the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Stocks were too cheap at the depths of the pandemic, and they were clearly too expensive at the end of last year. We are in the process of finding fair value now, but as sentiment swings from bullish to bearish, markets tend to overshoot, and I doubt this time will be different.

edwardjones.com

As I expected at the beginning of this year, the risk is being wrung out of this market. Bitcoin has lost half its value (again) over the past two months and taken most cryptocurrencies and their exchanges with it. The most speculative and expensive growth stocks have been decimated, which is best represented by the 55% decline in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) from its 2021 high. The Nasdaq has now corrected 15% from its high in what has been the worst start for this index since 2008, which is an ominous sign and has brought the bears out of hibernation. Yet this is not 2008!

CNBC

Jeremy Grantham is a legendary value investor and the 83-year-old founder of Boston asset manager GMO. He threw gasoline on the fire last week by doubling down on his crash call, claiming that the “super bubble” in stocks is starting to burst, which will end in a decline of nearly 50% from the S&P 500’s peak to a level of 2,500. He blames this bubble, as well as the previous two, on bad monetary policy.

Bloomberg

I have never been a fan of the Federal Reserve, sharing Grantham’s sentiments, because I have seen the institution blow bubbles and burst them twice during my 30 year career. I am tired of it. That said, several years ago I stopped implementing investment strategies based on what I thought should happen and focused on what was most likely to happen, regardless of my opinions about the intelligence behind the policies in force. Grantham has taken a different course of action over the past decade, which is one that I used to follow, forecasting abysmal returns for U.S. stocks in his 7-year model year after year after year. Eventually he will be right, but his model at year end 2021 looks no different than it did 7 years ago. That did not serve investors well.

GMO.com

Therefore, while I agree with Grantham’s views about monetary policy, I don’t see market fundamentals or monetary policy developments supporting his outlook that the market will crash 50%, as we saw in 2008 and 2000. Segments of the market may crash 50% and some of them have already, but the $35 trillion destruction in market value that he is forecasting is unsubstantiated.

The Fed may have overstayed its welcome with extremely loose financial conditions, creating historically high valuations for everything from stocks to bonds to real estate, but the withdrawal of stimulus and eventual tightening will be gradual. The Fed wants the markets to start relying on the liquidity created by the economy rather than the liquidity provided by the Fed moving forward. The inflation spike is a result of both working at the same time over the past two years, as well as temporary factors due to the pandemic.

As the Fed stops purchasing bonds and eventually starts selling them, which withdraws liquidity, the income that is created from additional jobs and wage increases should counterbalance the quantitative tightening. The balancing act for the Fed is to withdraw liquidity as the economy creates it in a manner that brings down inflation without stifling economic growth. Long-term interest rates and financial asset prices will be the measuring sticks of success. Sharp spikes in interest rates, like the 50-basis point surge we saw in 10-year yields from December to January, result in abrupt adjustments in financial asset prices. That is what we just experienced.

Investors fear the beginning of a new rate-hike cycle, but history suggests those fears are misplaced. During the previous 12 rate-hike cycles the S&P 500 rose an average of 9% and it posted a positive return in 11 of them. The only negative return was when a recession occurred during the 1972-1974 period. This is because monetary policy works with a lag, which means that a rate hike in March may not have a meaningful impact on the economy until year end or 2023. The market turmoil that may result from a tightening cycle usually occurs after it has concluded.

Bloomberg

The correction we have had in the Nasdaq Composite looks to be par for the course over the past decade, as Bespoke Investment Group reveals in the chart below. In fact, it is consistent with the median length and percentage declines we have seen since 1970. That does not mean it is over, as I think the technology sector continues to be where we have the most extreme valuations in the marketplace.

bespokepremium.com

What is fair value for the S&P 500 index? If we assume that inflation settles later this year at a rate close to 3%, which is the upper end of the 2-3% range that existed from 2016-2019, then a multiple 17 times the consensus earnings expectation of $223 for this year is reasonable. The S&P 500 traded within a range of 14-19 times forward earnings during that period. I think 17 times is reasonable because it is consistent with the “Rule of 20,” which dictates that the forward multiple plus the rate of inflation should equal 20. We need to consider one more variable.

According to data aggregator FactSet, companies have been exceeding estimates by approximately 8.6% on average over the past five years. If we apply that percentage to today's consensus estimate, which I think is realistic, then earnings would be $242. A multiple of 17 times $242 arrives at a fair value of roughly 4,100. That is about 300 points below Friday’s close of 4,397, which would be an additional 6.8% and result in a 15% correction from the all-time high. We are already more than half way there after the first three weeks of the year.

I think we will eventually test that level at some point later this year, but it will happen through a gradual process of investors rotating from growth, namely the technology sector, to value-oriented sectors with much smaller weightings in the index. Therefore, all boats will not rise and fall in concert. This is a stock pickers market, and there is plenty of value to be had. Corrections like the one we are experiencing create the opportunities to increase exposure to good values that temporarily go on sale during periods of heightened volatility. Focusing on high quality companies that have profits and sustainable margins with valuations below the market’s fair value of 17 times earnings is a prudent approach in today’s market.

It is also important to remember that the “Fed put” is still alive and well. This references the central bank’s tendency to backstop market declines with bullish rhetoric, if not policy action (or inaction), to protect the wealth effect that loose monetary conditions have created over the past decade. Investors are used to seeing that backstop emerge with as little as a 5% pullback in the market, but the level is clearly much lower given the need to address rising inflation. Still, I would expect Chairman Powell to have some encouraging words for investors on Wednesday afternoon, which may bring an end to this correction and refocus attention on the 25% year-over-year earnings growth that S&P 500 companies are reporting.

Technical Picture

When we are deep into corrections, investors focus on technicals for guidance as to when markets may bottom. The last hold out for support at its 200-day moving average was the S&P 500, but we broke that on Friday, so we have to resort to oversold conditions, which are approaching rapidly. The last time the S&P 500 broke its 200-day moving average was at the onset of the pandemic in February 2020. This is also the first time since then that the Relative Strength Index (top of chart) has fallen below 30, which indicates an oversold market. This is encouraging.

StockCharts

The Nasdaq Composite is in a similar situation with the Relative Strength Index oversold, except this index is now down 15% from its November high.

StockCharts

The most encouraging technical indicator is the Volatility Index, which closed on Friday at levels where it typically peaks. The RSI is also at the overbought level of 70. The market averages should bottom as this index peaks. We are close.

StockCharts

Lastly, the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 index trading above their 50-day moving average has fallen to a level near where it typically bottoms, as has the Relative Strength Index, which is at 30. This is another encouraging sign that tells me we will conclude this correction this week.