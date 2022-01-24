Adrian Los/iStock via Getty Image

The everything bubble

What was the everything bubble? It was a result of the Fed's zero(ish) interest rate policy extended for far, far after the recovery from the 2008-2009 financial crisis exacerbated by fiscal policies enacted during early COVID. Kevin Warsh was the lone voice at the Fed advocating for symmetry - accepting extraordinary monetary policy measures but only if they were symmetrically removed when the immediate crisis abated. He was, of course, completely ignored. The risk always was that another crisis might emerge before the extraordinary monetary policies were lifted. One did. It was over a decade later, but when COVID hit, fiscal policies went max expansionary with wild spending while the Fed was still pumping.

Speculators were getting government checks while central bankers ensured that there was no interest/hurdle rate placed on speculative activities. With lockdowns, the same speculators what had nothing else to do with their money also had nothing else to do with their time but to place all sorts of bets. There was no limiting principle. Securities became Veblen goods in which demand increased as prices increased. Price efficiency requires shorting, but shorts (and I can personally confirm this) got spooked as prices lost all connection to fundamental values. If something can go to 10x what it conceivably is worth, then it can go to 20x. The price system broke.

SPACs and IPOs pop

SPACs (SPAK) and IPOs (IPO) both were fantastically successful during the everything bubble. There was virtually unlimited demand for exciting new investment opportunities and enough suppliers to meet that demand and then some. This wasn't a SPAC scandal. SPAC performance was highly correlated with IPO performance. Both SPAK and IPO are down over 30% since disclosed as shorts to StW.

SPACs & IPOs Ycharts

It also was highly correlated with investor interest. SPACs are flexible, nimble market-driven supply for what the market was demanding at the time. Investors got what they wanted. Now they want something different. And while that has hit SPACs hard, it mostly hit them because they were doing deals with non-profitable (and never profitable) tech. As the market interest has pivoted, so can subsequent SPACs. Regulatory wheels are slowly creaking into gear, but here as always the free market is the harshest regulator.

And what of traditional IPOs? They too have performed poorly. But the reason appears to be similar to the reason for SPACs. There's nothing intrinsically wrong with IPOs, but the underperforming recent vintage was stuffed with science projects, concepts, and "thematic" investments that don't make and might not ever make money.

IPOs Jay Ritter, Nasdaq Economic Research

ARK pops

ARK is not a traditional Ponzi scheme, which lures investors with returns funded by previous investors. Instead they attracted new investors with liquidity funded by previous investors. Both work as long as they're working, but require constant growth to prevent a liquidity collapse. That's why investment managers who require the confidence of their audience make increasingly zany claims to keep this process going. Confidence men (and women) need to make increasingly zany claims to hang onto the confidence of the most credulous audience members. Cathie Wood's recent projections of 40% annual returns over the next half decade (which imply an over 75% return for the remainder of 2022 to get back on track) is pretty representative of the type. These short ideas have a range of returns from -24% to -50% since first disclosed on StW.

Yikes. Ycharts

Never profitable technology pops

What's the common denominator between the SPAK, IPO, and ARK short ideas? Never profitable tech. Redemption is a largely religious concept. In the corporate world, things mostly correlate with themselves - liars lie, winners win, and the best indicator of future earnings is earning today. Fanatical enthusiasm for never profitable tech (typically classified as non-profitable, but these are generally companies that are not profitable and have never been) was a temporary phenomenon.

Conveniently, Goldman has an index of Non-Profitable Tech which offers a shooting gallery of short candidates. None make money. All will have to go back to the market to raise more capital. At least some are frauds. How have they done since this was first disclosed to StW? A near total collapse. Their average return has been a loss of about 37% and many will never recover.

But the underlying reality is grimmer than the recent performance. That's because when value-based stocks decline in price, all else being equal, they become even better value stocks. But when confidence-based stocks decline in price, that shakes the confidence of their credulous holders. None of these have gone from expensive to cheap, only ludicrously expensive to slightly less ludicrously expensive.

Casper about to pop for Durational LPs

Each of the above 1. lacked any fundamental underpinning and 2. required the confidence of a credulous audience to keep going through the ZIRP/Covid era. They could fall a lot further, but the market has started to significantly price in their (lack of) value. So where can one look today for new shorts that have not even begun to collapse? One of my favorite places to look is in definitive merger arbitrage. If you can find set ups where there is no serious shot of an overbid, then you know precisely how much you can lose.

My favorite current arb short is Casper (NYSE:CSPR), a never profitable e-commerce company in the process of getting bought by Durational. If it closes this coming week, it offers a terrific IRR. The $0.50 spread to the $6.90 definitive deal price will work out great for current longs, many of whom are looking only at the upside. This will work once… probably. But a basket of such situations will lose a lot of money over time. It has a massively negative expected value due to even a small risk of a deal break. The target is worth about $0 on its own - it is a story stock with no fundamental underpinning and a company just about out of money. They have every reason to gladly sell for half the deal price, but no one else wants to buy them.

LBOs aren't strategic deals where the buyer can somehow combine assets to improve the target's value and justify the premium paid. They have to be able to justify such a premium purely on the deal price and financial or operational improvements that they can make. This is normally hard, but with Casper it's impossible. Of the nine current LBOs that I track, Casper is by far the most expensive. If the deal closes, the buyer will have to immediately mark it down to fair value which is almost certainly down 50% and probably down 75% (this represents the wealth transfer contemplated by the deal from Durational LPs to public CSPR holders; if the deal breaks, the public holders will take this hit).

We've seen this all before. In 2007-2008, LBO after LBO broke but the worst one, the Tribune (formerly TRB) LBO closed in 2007 and filed for bankruptcy within a year. This isn't limited to the financial crisis. Apex bought rue21 (formerly RUE) in 2013, immediately wrote it down, then it filed for bankruptcy after just a few years. Owning definitive merger arbs such as TRB, RUE, and CSPR probably work. But it's like drinking a fifth of Jack Daniels and driving home. It probably works… but it's still stupid. My view on CSPR is that the public holders probably get $6.90, the buyer immediately marks it down, then eventually marks it down to $0.00.

For a different view, check out this note from Raper Capital. My view is that Durational LPs will almost certainly bailout CSPR holders, but author Jeremy Raper is not so sure - he expects a decline of over 70% from when he wrote this up if the deal breaks or a decline of about 40% if it's recut. Read every word (and subscribe to his publication. He's one of my favorite idea generators with a stellar record. I recently discussed him in Best of the Best). But whether CSPR longs or Durational LPs take the hit, someone is about to absorb a big loss this week.

Jeremy pointed out that fellow money losing direct to consumer brands have been crushed since this deal was announced, currently down an average of about 44% between them (WRBY) (BIRD) (SDC) (PRPL). If CSPR wasn't propped up by this deal, it would trade with this group to less than $2 per share on its way toward $0.

Comps Ycharts

Conclusion

Amid rising rates and a reopening economy, investors have been rotating away from never profitable tech in its various wraps and have newfound intolerance for fads and frauds. Most have been crushed. Casper, one of the final stragglers from the ZIRP/Covid era, is about to get hung around the necks of its private equity buyers. Their public shareholders are getting rescued, but the PE LPs will be the poorer for this rescue. Thematic/price-insensitive investing was a fad specific to a passing era. Now it is better to own real companies.

Caveat

Like Casper? Love it? Even if you take the opposite view than I laid out above, there is zero reason to pay $6.90 for it. The current buyers could get it at a recut. Or if they walk, then anyone could buy it at a discount (not premium) to the standalone market price in an inevitable secondary offering requisite to keep it afloat. Barring a new raise, one could probably just wait and buy it out of bankruptcy.

TL; DR

Whoever owns Casper by this time next week will probably lose half their investment right away then the other half over time. Buyer beware.