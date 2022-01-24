memoriesarecaptured/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in August of last year when we stated that we had an attractive long-setup in the steelmaking company. Reasons for our bullishness at the time were the company's growing earnings coupled with an improving balance sheet. Moreover, since the valuation of the shares (especially from an earnings standpoint) was very keen, we believed we would get a reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's earnings multiple before long. In earnest, we did not believe the projected earnings growth that POSCO had in front of it was priced into the share price at the time.

Fast forward five months or so however and shares of PKX find themselves down 16% or so since we initially penned that piece which means we were well out on our timing. It is now clear that shares actually printed a double-top in May of last year which was a pattern that we simply did not envisage playing out at the time. In fact, we actually recommended the sale of put spreads but given the scale of the 16% downturn, these spreads would now be well in the money at this stage. Therefore, now is a good time to revisit POSCO to see the state of its financials at present. PKX shares are currently trading well under book value (P/B of 0.43 which is well below the sector at large) so let's see how strong POSCO's balance sheet is at present.

Posco shares in a trading range http://stockcharts.com

Cash and Cash Equivalents

At the end of POSCO's third quarter, the company's cash & ST Investments came in at $15.67 billion which is the highest quarterly total for this line item in the past 10 quarters. In general, the more liquid assets a company has, the better, as this money can be used to buy back stock and pay dividends or acquire other companies. In any event, POSCO now trades for just over 1.14 times its cash position which again shows how keen the company's valuation currently is.

Current Ratio

In order to ascertain whether POSCO can meet its short-term debts, we go to the current ratio. We calculate this by dividing the company's current liabilities into its current assets. Obviously, POSCO's cash balance significantly helps its liquidity position. Given the significant up-front costs in the steel business, having a strong liquidity position is crucial in that it protects the balance sheet in case of a disruption to its operations for example. Since current assets came in at $38.58 billion at the end of Q3 and current liabilities totaled $16.38 billion, POSCO's current ratio came in at 2.36 for the third quarter. The trend here again is bullish as this number is a good 11% higher than the 2.12 number reported at the end of fiscal 2020.

Property, Plant, and Equipment

It should come as no surprise that “Property, Plant and Equipment” is the largest dollar line item on the company's balance sheet. PPE came in at $24.835 billion at the end of Q3. PPE has actually come down just under 1% over the past 10 quarters which is a trend we like considering quarterly sales are up over 23% over the same time period.

Goodwill & Other Intangibles

Goodwill & Intangible assets amounted to $3.51 billion at the end of the third quarter. Again, we have had a declining trend in play here over the past ten quarters which we like. Goodwill (fat paid above book-value on acquisitions) and intangible assets (Purchases from third parties on items such as trademarks, copyrights, brands, etc.) is normally one of the first line items which are drawn down when difficulties arise. Suffice it to say, we favor balance sheets with large amounts of tangible assets. Goodwill & Intangibles only make up 4.6% of the company's assets as a whole.

Return On Assets

This key metric informs us of the efficiency of POSCO's assets. To calculate, we divide the company's core net trailing profits ($5.07 billion) into the total amount of assets ($76.1 billion) reported on the balance sheet in the most recent quarter. ROA over the past 12 months comes in at 6.7% which again is well ahead of anything we have seen over the past decade. Being a cyclical industry, investors may have an issue with elevated profitability at present in that returns in POSCO traditionally over time have retraced back to their historic averages. In saying this, we need to evaluate POSCO on its merit and state that its strong profitability at present is based on a very keen valuation as alluded to earlier. This should mean that buyers should enter the fray sooner rather than later here if the downturn were to continue.

Debt To Equity

At the end of Q3, $4.83 billion of short-term debt was reported on the balance sheet along with $12.1 billing of long-term debt. When we divide the company's equity ($45.19 billion) into POSCO's entire interest-bearing debt ($16.93 billion), we get a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. While this ratio has ticked up somewhat over the past 10 quarters, POSCO's debt remains well covered by its equity. In fact, the company's total amount of liabilities ($30.91 billion) makes up less than 70% of the firm's equity.

Conclusion

After reviewing POSCO's balance sheet, it is clearly visible that there are many encouraging trends. Liquidity (bolstered by a very strong cash position) is robust and the company's assets are generating significant profitability at present. Although debt has crept up somewhat, equity has also increased and POSCO's trends in both its retained earnings as well as its treasury stock demonstrate robust cash-flow generation as well as growing net worth. POSCO wants to change and even if it does expand aggressively into other non-steel categories, it will do so off a sound footing. We look forward to continued coverage.