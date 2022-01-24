imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) is without a doubt one of the more interesting companies in the North American shale space. This is because the company does not actually operate the wells in its portfolio but instead acts as an investor in the oil and gas wells operated by other companies. In this respect, it's not unlike a streaming company such as we might see in the precious metals industry. Admittedly, Northern Oil and Gas' business model is a bit riskier than that of precious metals streamers but that may not be a problem in the energy industry today. The energy industry has been in the minds of many investors lately due to the very impressive recovery that it has staged following the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic. There are signs that the boom is far from over, however, and that some of the stocks in the industry still have significant upside potential. Northern Oil and Gas is one of these and when we consider the stock's incredibly attractive valuation, it could deserve a place in your portfolio.

About Northern Oil And Gas

As stated in the introduction, Northern Oil and Gas has one of the more interesting business models in the American shale oil space because it does not operate any wells itself. The company instead acts as a minority investor in wells operated by others. Basically, the company shares the costs of drilling and developing a well with some other company in exchange for a percentage of the revenue produced by the well. This is something that companies in the energy industry frequently do on larger projects (such as the development of an offshore field) but it's much less common in the North American shale space. It's a strategy that might be attractive to other shale operators though when we consider the high costs of drilling wells. Northern Oil and Gas primarily invests in wells located in the Bakken shale, the Permian Basin, and the Marcellus:

This is nice because each of these different regions has somewhat different fundamental dynamics. Most notably, the Marcellus is targeted by companies looking to produce natural gas while the Bakken and Permian are targeted by operators seeking to produce crude oil. We saw the importance of this when energy prices crashed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As some readers may recall, crude oil prices declined much more than natural gas prices. This is the biggest reason why production declined much more in the Bakken shale than it did in the Marcellus. In addition, the long-term fundamentals for natural gas are somewhat better than those for crude oil. As such, it may be pleasant to learn that Northern Oil and Gas' production is reasonably well balanced between liquids and gas:

NOG Investor Presentation

This mix between natural gas and crude oil thus provides Northern Oil and Gas with the best of both worlds as it can benefit from the strong forward potential of natural gas as well as the generally higher value of crude oil during times when prices are high, as they are today. We can still see though that the company has somewhat higher exposure to liquids than it does to gas, which exposes it to crude oil prices more than natural gas prices. Although not all of the liquids production is crude oil, natural gas liquids prices tend to be more in line with crude oil than with natural gas. Fortunately, then, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil has not only completely recovered from the worst of the coronavirus-driven price crash but it has since reached its highest level in five years:

As we will see shortly, the price of crude oil is likely to continue to rise going forward. Northern Oil and Gas has obviously benefited from this. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the company's financial statements. Northern Oil and Gas has seen its revenues and gross profits increase in every quarter since the middle of 2020:

This has not only been caused by rising crude oil and natural gas prices. The company also has been seeing its production output increase over the same period:

NOG Investor Presentation

The growing production combined with the rising prices has caused the company's finances to improve more rapidly than they would if one of the two factors were static. This is also something that differentiates Northern Oil and Gas from other energy companies, apart from its hands-off business model. As I pointed out in a recent article, many energy companies have been planning to let their production begin to fall off in order to boost their free cash flow. Northern Oil and Gas has not been following this model. In fact, unlike companies like Diamondback Energy (FANG), Northern Oil and Gas only generated a positive free cash flow in two of the past eight quarters:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Levered Free Cash Flow (92.4) (81.8) 12.1 46.4 (35.8) (45.4) (69.7) (108.6) Unlevered Free Cash Flow (84.2) (73.3) 19.5 53.6 (28.4) (38.0) (60.8) (97.2)

This is something that could be concerning because of the benefits of positive free cash flow. After all, it's free cash flow that allows the company to do things such as pay down debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. There are signs that the company is taking steps to improve this situation, however. One of the most significant of these is that it's lowering its overhead costs. As we can clearly see here, the company has been steadily reducing its per barrel expenses since the crash in the second-quarter 2020:

NOG Investor Presentation

It should be fairly obvious why falling costs should help the company generate positive free cash flow. This is because the less money that the company has to spend on its overhead expenses, the more that's available to make its way down to the company's cash flow.

As mentioned earlier, shale oil producers have been changing their focus to the generation of free cash flow from the previous model of growth at all costs. This would ultimately keep American shale production down and, as we will see in a bit, likely lead to higher crude oil prices. Interestingly, this could prove beneficial to Northern Oil and Gas given its somewhat unconventional business model. This is because this new environment has caused the companies that are actually operating the wells to watch every penny. As stated earlier, Northern Oil and Gas operates mostly as an investor in the wells, which ultimately results in the company sharing the costs with the actual driller of the well. It should be easy to see why someone looking to save every penny would want such a partner on its wells. Thus, this scenario could give Northern Oil and Gas many more opportunities to invest than it had under the previous model. This could actually allow it to be one of the only shale companies that manages to grow its production going forward.

This production growth would be beneficial because of the company's incredibly high investment returns. We can see this by looking at the company's return on capital employed. This tells us what return the company receives from the money that it actually invests into the wells in its portfolio. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a ratio of nearly 30%, which is higher than any of its peers:

NOG Investor Presentation/Data from Raymond James

The company aims to achieve a three-year payback period from any project that it invests in. This is very nice because of the biggest problem with shale oil production. As I discussed in a previous article, shale oil wells have an incredibly high decline rate. In many cases, by the end of the second year of production, a well will only produce 10% of what it did when it was first drilled:

As we can see from the chart above, a shale well is largely unproductive after its third year of operation. As such, it's critical for any investor to get its money back as quickly as possible. The three-year average payback period boasted by Northern Oil and Gas is reasonable but I will confess that I would be happier with a shorter payback period, such as a two-year one. This is something that we will want to watch going forward to see if the company can improve further in this area.

Fundamentals Of Oil And Gas

Perhaps surprisingly, the fundamentals for both crude oil and natural gas are quite positive, with both resources expected to see growing demand going forward. This comes in spite of the demonization of fossil fuels that we have been seeing in many developed nations. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% and the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% over the next 20 years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

The growth in natural gas demand will be driven by global concerns about climate change. As everyone reading this is certainly aware, these concerns have caused nations all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common ways to do this is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas-fired ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than coal and is more reliable than renewables given today's technology. This is why natural gas is often referred to as a "transitional fuel" since it provides a way to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity generation while still being able to reliably support a modern grid while we wait for renewable technology to catch up to the point where these alternative sources can handle the demand on their own.

The case for growing crude oil consumption is a bit harder to understand given that many nations are actively attempting to reduce crude oil consumption. However, that's not the case if we look at emerging markets. These nations are expected to see phenomenal economic growth over the projection period, which should have the effect of lifting the citizens of these nations out of poverty and putting them firmly into the middle class. These people will begin to desire a lifestyle that is closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. As the populations of emerging nations are higher than the developed nations, the growing crude oil consumption in the emerging countries will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining demand in the developed nations around the world.

This points toward the likelihood of rising energy prices going forward, as was mentioned earlier. After all, this would be the normal reaction to rising demand but declining supply. The United States is one of the few nations of the world that actually has the ability to increase its production of crude oil and natural gas due to the wealth of regions like the various shale basins. As we have already discussed though, the companies that are operating in these areas are not currently planning to boost supply so basic economic law tells us that the price will begin to climb. Northern Oil and Gas is well positioned to profit off this trend and will likely be able to reward investors as it plays out.

Financial Considerations

One thing that we always want to investigate prior to making an investment in a firm is the way that the company finances itself. This is important because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity. This is because debt must be repaid at maturity, which may be difficult if the market is not welcoming to a refinancing. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it's to remain solvent. As such, an event that causes a decline in cash flows could push the company into financial trouble if it has too much debt. This is one reason why we sometimes see bankruptcies when energy prices collapse.

One metric that we can look at to examine a company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the degree to which a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity can cover its debts in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario, which is obviously more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Northern Oil and Gas had $857 million in net debt compared to -$157.7 million in shareholder's equity. This is a worrisome situation since it indicates that the company's debt load exceeds the value of its assets. This is a risky situation that could very easily prevent the company from being able to obtain needed debt financing in the future and it could mean that the company should restructure itself by issuing new equity to reduce its debt. It has not expressed any intention to do this however. When we combine this with the company's negative free cash flow, we can see a very real potential problem since the negative free cash flow means that it's dependent on external financing to support its capital expenditures. Overall, investors should be especially wary here.

Dividend Analysis

As is the case with many energy companies, Northern Oil and Gas does reward its shareholders with a dividend, although the 1.47% forward yield is significantly less than what many of its peers boast. The company has been growing its dividend over the course of 2021 though (prior to that, it did not pay a dividend). This is something that might please investors:

Seeking Alpha

The company intends to continue to grow its dividend going forward. This plan was outlined by management recently, which stated that the company intends to raise its dividend to $0.33 per share quarterly by the end of 2023. This would certainly be a substantial improvement over the $0.08 quarterly dividend today.

It's questionable whether or not the company can accomplish that, however. This is because of the company's chronic inability to generate much in the way of positive free cash flow. Free cash flow is the money that's left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures so this is the money that can be used to actually pay the dividend. The company does not currently generate any free cash flow, as we have already seen. This would ordinarily mean that it cannot actually afford to pay any dividend. Ultimately though, it may be able to reverse this scenario by reducing its capital expenditures. This does not seem like it would be especially likely though and even this may not be sufficient for the company to actually follow through on management's plans.

In the third quarter of 2021, Northern Oil and Gas only had $94.4 million in operating cash flow even with oil prices at $70 per barrel. The company currently had 65.9 million shares outstanding at that time so a $0.33 per share dividend would cost the company $21.747 million quarterly. It could certainly do this if it cut capital expenditures to nothing but that would not allow it to maintain its business due to the natural decline rate of the wells. When we consider that the company is highly dependent on external financing for its operations (it announced both a debt and an equity capital raise in November), it's very hard to see how management's scenario could play out barring either a substantial increase in production or oil prices that are well above the $70 per barrel that the company stated it expected in its statement.

Valuation

It's always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return on that asset. In the case of a company like Northern Oil and Gas, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's earnings per share growth into account. A ratio of less than 1.0 generally indicates that the stock could be undervalued relative to its earnings per share growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Northern Oil and Gas will grow its earnings per share at a 36.23% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.09 at the current price. This would indicate that the stock is substantially undervalued at its current price. In fact, at this growth rate the stock has a fair value (the price that makes the ratio equal to 1.0) of $241.56 per share so clearly the market is expressing a great deal of concern about the company. This is likely due to the risks that I illustrated throughout this article. With that said though, most of the company's peer shale operators also have very attractive valuations:

Company PEG Ratio Northern Oil and Gas 0.09 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 1.15 Diamondback Energy 0.31 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.25 Matador Resources (MTDR) NA Range Resources (RRC) 0.16

Northern Oil and Gas clearly has the most attractive valuation of any of its peers by a fairly significant margin. This could certainly represent a very good opportunity for investors, particularly if management manages to execute on the near-term growth plan that the company has discussed. There are certainly significant risks here, though. These were already discussed.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Oil and Gas is an interesting company with a somewhat unusual business model compared to other shale operators. The company has certainly been having some success executing on its ambitions as it has rapidly grown its production since the 2020 coronavirus-driven sector collapse. There are some risks here though and the company's current dependence on external financing present challenges that prevent it from growing the dividend as quickly as management expects. When we consider the low valuation, it might be worth putting some money into though as it could be a potentially large payoff if everything goes smoothly.