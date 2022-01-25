Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

One thing I love about investing is that every year brings on new challenges. While history does a lot of rhyming, every single year has its own unique flavor. With time and experience, you can develop a good idea of what might be coming, but you have to be ready to adapt.

You see, I can't sit here and pretend I know exactly how 2022 is going to play out. I can't guarantee you whether in December 2022 we will be looking back at a green or red year. I have my ideas and predictions, guided by decades of experience and thorough research of history. But there will be curveballs. The unexpected and the unlikely will happen. That's life.

Yet there's one thing I know without a shadow of a doubt: No matter what happens next year, there will be opportunities to grow your income. Through the good times, bad times, inflation, deflation, stagflation, high interest rates, low interest rates, and the complete unknown. There's always an opportunity to grow your income.

In December 2019, who could have imagined the impact that COVID-19 would have on our world, our lives, and our investments? The fear, the uncertainty, and most of all, the opportunities to grow our income.

Through the toughest times, my HDO family and I persevered, identifying opportunities to grow our income streams. Then came 2021, which had a very different flavor. 2020 was the year of COVID, where we grew our incomes by buying investments that were very underpriced, taking advantage of the market's fear. 2021 was the year of the dividend raise. Our incomes grew as numerous picks we had bought in 2020 started raising dividends.

As we look forward to 2022, we present a dividend opportunity that's positioned to outperform the market, and more importantly, to increase our incomes through rising dividends.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), yielding 7.8%, is a commercial mortgage REIT that has been reborn. We eagerly bought it up in 2020 when blood was in the streets buying at incredibly cheap prices. Then in 2021, we bought more as we recognized its dividend would be raised. Yet despite BRSP's great recovery, it is still undervalued and underappreciated.

Let's take a look at the ways that BRSP has changed since COVID, and its outlook for more dividend raises and substantial price upside as the market recognizes its value.

More Than Just a Name Change

BRSP was formerly named "Colony Credit"and traded under the ticker "CLNC". They changed their name as a sign of moving on from their past. The name change itself is not particularly important. What's important is that BRSP has materially restructured its entire corporate structure.

BRSP didn't just slap a new name on the same old company. BRSP changed numerous things including its management, its portfolio, and its strategy. When the rubber hits the road, management, portfolio, and strategy are the three defining characteristics of an mREIT.

We all know people who are trying to lose weight. They go on a diet and maybe lose 20 pounds and gain it right back a few months later – constantly jumping from diet fad to diet fad with only temporary results. They didn't really make a material change in their lives. But have you known someone who really committed to changing their lifestyle? They lose hundreds of pounds to the point they don't even look like the same person. They work out, eat healthy, and keep the weight off. That kind of change is very hard, and congratulations to those who can do it!

BRSP is that second type. The kind that made a real change and is almost the opposite of what it used to be. It went from a bloated collection of random loans with no direction, poor management, and no motivation, to being a lean, mean, dividend-producing machine!

New Management

For mortgage REITs, management ultimately plays a very big role in success or failure. The types of mortgages the company pursues, how much leverage is used, and how it underwrites risk are all management decisions that have meaningful long-term impacts on the company.

Previously, BRSP was externally managed by Colony Capital (DBRG). In 2021, it struck an agreement to end the management contract and internalize management. DBRG had a diverse array of investments and never put in the time necessary to properly care for BRSP. DBRG's lack of focus came across in BRSP's lack of focus. There was a one-time cost associated with ending the contract, but now BRSP has higher cash flow and dedicated management that is focused on BRSP alone.

Internalization is an immediate positive because it saves $0.12/share in annual G&A expenses. While we appreciate the immediate cash, the real value is that we see a significant improvement in the quality of management.

The new CEO is Michael Mazzei. He's an old hand in the mortgage markets, having traded commercial mortgages professionally since 1984. Over his career, he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC), Barclays (BCS), Lehman Brothers, and was President of Ladder Capital (LADR).

New Portfolio, New Strategy

BRSP was already in the process of simplifying its portfolio before COVID hit. As a result, it had a fair amount of cash on hand from legacy sales when the new management took over. It continued to liquidate its legacy portfolio and coming into 2021, cash made up over 30% of its assets.

This provided the new management team with a blank slate, keeping only the best of what Colony Credit had and redeploying the cash into holdings with a new strategy.

We can see the changes that BRSP made in 2021, increasing its investment portfolio by 50%, with a much heavier focus on senior loans. Also, we see a significant increase of loans secured by multifamily properties and a large decline in "other" which included things like retail and hotel properties.

BRSP's focus on senior first-lien mortgages makes it much more conservative. "Mezzanine" level mortgages have higher yields but are junior to the first mortgage, the legacy portfolio saw the costs of reaching for yield. Going forward, BRSP will only invest in mezzanine debt with existing borrowers and when BRSP has the ability to hold the first mortgage as well, providing them much more control in the event of a default. BRSP today has a much more conservative portfolio than CLNC had pre-COVID.

Multi-family properties are a great sector to be exposed to, especially in an inflationary environment. Apartment leases tend to be short term, typically one year. So rents can be raised every year to keep up with inflation. With rents rising across the country, and investor demand for multi-family properties skyrocketing, BRSP's borrowers should have little difficulty with paying their mortgages.

Interest Rate Uncertainty

The trillion-dollar question for 2022 is "will the Fed raise rates, when will they do it, and how high will they raise?"

While I enjoy speculating on that weighty question as much as the next guy, the answer is "it doesn't matter." Why? Because I have plans to increase my income whether the Fed raises the target rate, keeps it the same, or decides to experiment with negative rates.

BRSP falls in the category of an investment that is paying a fantastic yield right now and has room to raise the dividend sooner rather than later. If rates go up? Virtually all (99.7%) of BRSP's loans are floating-rate with an average floor of 1.1%. This means that if LIBOR goes above 1.1%, then BRSP's income goes up!

This makes it great protection from the risk that the Fed decides to start a rate hiking cycle. If the Fed maintains the dovish route, then BRSP will continue to grow its dividend through growing its portfolio like it has done over the past year. Looking forward to 2022, we expect dividend growth in BRSP no matter what happens with the Fed.

BRSP reinstated its dividend in Q1 2021, starting at $0.10/quarter, and raised it three times this year to $0.18/quarter. Distributable EPS was $0.26 in Q3, providing dividend coverage of over 140%.

In 2022, we expect dividend growth to continue another 30-40%, which would put the forward yield on purchases today at 10%-plus! Even with that level of dividend growth, BRSP would still be paying a less aggressive dividend than peers as a percentage of book value.

Price Upside

In addition to 30-40% dividend growth, BRSP has substantial price upside thanks to trading at a large discount to book value. Most peers are currently trading at book value or a premium to book value. Premium commercial mortgage REITs are capable of trading at a 20-30% premium. It will take some time for BRSP to earn the market's trust and trade at that large of a premium. For 2022, we expect that BRSP will close the gap and even trade at a modest 5-10% premium.

BRSP is currently trading at a 20%+ discount to book value. This means there is room for 30-40% capital gains, on top of BRSP's dividend.

It will take the market some time to adjust to the radical changes that BRSP has made and to accept that these changes are permanent. As BRSP continues to grow earnings and grow its dividend, the market will come around and rush in. Since you are reading this, you will already be there waiting to enjoy the upside.

We anticipate the BRSP earnings report in the fourth week of February.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that BRSP is a company reborn. It has very little resemblance to the Colony Credit that existed prior to COVID. The market has been slow to recognize these changes and continues to value BRSP at a substantial discount to fair value.

We expect 30-40% dividend growth from BRSP, plus 30-40% in capital gains potential. It has hit the trinity that is so hard to find:

A high-yield right now. Significant dividend growth. Significant price upside that is likely to be realized within a year.

Whatever new challenges 2022 brings, BRSP is a pick I want on my team –growing my income and ensuring I have the cash flow to take advantage of the opportunities the market provides.