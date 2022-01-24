Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

(Editor's Update: The contributor of this article has made several modifications to this analysis following the detection of a material issue.)

In the article below, we discuss our thesis that Ontrak, Inc. Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OTRKP) is compelling if the company issues the full at-the-money offering from November 5th. Before going further, we want to be very clear that we are not recommending Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) common stock.

Background of How We Got Here

Ontrak, Inc. is a digital behavioral health platform. The company was a high-flier and a favorite of Wall Street, before losing Aetna & Cigna as customers and trading down 95%:

The loss of two national insurance payors as customers was painful for the company. The company faced a serious conundrum: cash flow was negative, there was a ~$50 million debt facility with Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, and revenue was practically cut in half as a result of losing Aetna & Cigna. The narrative changed virtually overnight, despite CEO Jonathan Mayhew (and former Aetna senior executive) stating that the company is still projecting close to $50 million in revenue next year.

Even with $50 million in revenue, the company could not support its capital structure and was likely going to default. And as long as the company’s debt facility remained outstanding, the preferred stock was at risk of permanent capital loss in a restructuring or sale. We believe everything changed on November 5th, 2021, and this is where our investment thesis begins.

Timeline of Critical Events that Point to Deep Value of Ontrak Preferred Stock

On November 5th, the company released an 8-K notifying investors that it entered into an agreement with B. Riley Securities to facilitate a $70M at-the-money issuance (here). Admirably, the company stated that it “intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, M&A, and investments in technology.” But the same 8-K noted an amendment of the company’s debt facility that “modifies the prepayment provisions of the Note Purchase Agreement and related documents such that the Company is required to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepay outstanding principal, interest, fees and obligations relating to the 2024 Notes until all of such obligations have been satisfied.” In plain English, this means that any net proceeds from issuance of new common stock must be used to pay down the debt facility. This is further supported by the amendment of the debt facility, also filed as an attachment to the 8-K linked above, “any proceeds from the November 2021 ATM Offering are solely used to repay the Notes.” The implications for the preferred stock are monumental. If the company issues the full at-the-money issuance, then the debt facility would be fully paid down and the company would be debt-free. If this happens, it means the preferred stock is first-dollar risk, trading at a 22% yield and with 150% upside if it trades back to par. We had wrongly assumed the debt was paid down in the initial posting of this article due to the volume spike of 38.6 million shares at an average price per share of roughly $11 on the same day of the filing. This volume implied over $400 million of volume, well above the average volume of 2.1 million shares per day in November:

A reader astutely appointed out that in Page 12 and Footnore 3 of the January 18th Schedule 14A (link here) the company provided its shares outstanding. This share count implied only a ~1mm share increase compared to 10-Q quarterly filing in November. Even at the highest share price since November, this only applies ~$10mm in issuance, and it is not clear if this is from the at-the-money issuance or otherwise. In plain english, this means the at-the-money issuance of $70 million did not yet occur - and given the rapid share price decline of the common equity, it is unclear if it can occur without meaningful dilution (as of this update, the market capitalization of the common equity is $55 million).

The preferred stock would be very interesting if the debt is paid down, but it is the filing that occurred on January 18th, 2022 that makes ownership of the Ontrak Preferred Stock compelling once the debt pay down occurs:

On January 18th, the company filed a Schedule 14A with the SEC (link here) with effectively one voting matter, “To authorize the Board of Directors, in its discretion, to approve and adopt an amendment to…remove certain protective transfer restrictions.” You might ask, why would the Board of Directors issue a vote to remove protective transfer restrictions? The entire Proxy Statement is worth a read, but one quote stood out:

“As a result of these restrictions, certain transfers of stock by or to existing Substantial Stockholders are prohibited. Any attempted transfer in violation of the foregoing restrictions are null and void unless the transferor or transferee obtained the written approval of our Board.”

In plain English, the restrictions currently in place do not enable a takeover without full consent of the board. Why does this matter? Because Terren Peizer, Ontrak's Chairman, Founder, and former CEO owns 44% of the company. While Peizer is the largest shareholder, he does not own a majority of the business and does not fully control the board. Because of this amendment, we believe two possibilities are likely to occur in the next 12 months:

The chairman or any other Substantial Stockholder could issue a tender to take the company private and does not want to require full board approval to do so. The chairman or any other Substantial Stockholder could have identified a buyer for their ownership stake and does not want to require full board approval to transact with this third party.

Either way, the implication of this ‘one-vote amendment’ indicates that the company is effectively on the market. This makes sense given the company has begun to run out of options. Other behavioral health firms are raising hundreds of millions of dollars at valuations that 20-50x their revenue, with over $1.5 billion raised in 2020 alone (here). Ontrak is still growing and likely has a bright future, but it has lost the trust of the public markets and likely benefits from being taken private: the debt markets are closed for the company, the preferred markets cannot be tapped for new capital, and the common equity market capitalization has fallen below $75.0 million, prohibiting the company from freely approving new at-the-money issuances and limiting the amount Ontrak can offer to up to one-third of the public float during the trailing 12-month period.

What does this mean for the preferred equity? Our view is: not much until the debt is paid down. Assuming the at-the-money issuance does occur and the debt is paid down, then the preferred stock would be first dollar risk at <1.0x FY22E revenue, with a 22% yield (and three quarters of dividend sitting as Restricted Cash on the company’s balance sheet), and a $25/share liquidation preference in the event of a sale (+150% increase in price).

Key Risks

The at-the-money issuance still has not occurred, which means the debt from Goldman Sachs Speciality Lending Group is still outstanding. There is real risk of impairment of owning the preferred stock while the debt is outstanding.

Risk of being layered by new senior capital. The primary mitigant for this is that the preferred equity has voting rights to prohibit any new issuance of more senior securities unless 2/3rd of the Series A Preferred Stock approve. Of course, all preferred stock investors would vote no to such a transaction.

The preferred stock is perpetual preferred stock, so even though the dividend is cumulative, this means there is no maturity date. The primary mitigant is that the next three dividends are already committed to be paid (sitting on the balance sheet as Restricted Cash), and we expect a sale to occur in the next 12 months as a result of the amendment and limited options for the company. Also, not paying the preferred stock dividend is likely to signal both to customers and the public market that the company is deeply distressed and likely not a going concern. This would cause the common stock to trade down further, and it will be challenging to incentivize management with stock compensation packages.

Conclusion

Our investment thesis relies on two critical assumptions: that the at-the-money issuance needs to occur and the debt facility must paid down at the time of issuance, and that the company is likely to have a meaningful M&A event in the next 12 months as a result of the most recent amendment. CIR original view of the volume on November 5th as potential proof of the at-the-money issuance was wrong, and we will be very focused on the next earnings announcement to determine whether the company will exercise the issuance. If the ATM does occur, the preferred equity is likely to trade at or near its par price of $25/share given the risk of impairment is meaningfully lower, and the probability of M&A is high.