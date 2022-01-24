John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CHK) is an American energy company that has recovered significantly from its original bankruptcy. The company has a $7.5 billion market capitalization, and recent news has indicated the company could be in a $2.4 billion acquisition deal to acquire Chief Oil and Gas. As we'll see throughout this article, both with and without the acquisition, the company has significant potential.

Chesapeake Energy's Strategic Results

Chesapeake Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets, and the company has been focused on performing strategically.

Chesapeake Strategic Priorities - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

Chesapeake Energy is focused on maximizing high return opportunities with a 60-70% reinvestment rate. The company has increased its dividends to $1.75 per share a year, or an almost 30% dividend yield. However, starting in the next few months, the company is adding a variable return program that will add an additional FCF return component.

The company's 2022 capital expenditures are primarily focused on impressive and high growth volumes. The company is projecting >$6 billion in FCF through 2025 (roughly $1.5 billion per year). That's a roughly >20% FCF yield for a company with almost no net debt, and as the company continues to grow will mean substantial shareholder returns.

Chesapeake Energy's 3Q 2021 Results

Chesapeake Energy's strength has been shown through the company's 3Q 2021 results.

Chesapeake Energy 3Q 2021 Results - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

Chesapeake Energy saw 3Q 2021 adjusted EBITDAX of $519 million. The company's strength led to a 27% base dividend increase, and the company has maintained a strong balance sheet cash position of $849 million with net debt at a mere $372 million. The company's annualized double-digit FCF yield shows its significant performance.

Chesapeake Energy's 2022 Forecast

We expect Chesapeake Energy to continue its performance into 2022 with its impressive asset portfolio.

Chesapeake Energy 2022 Forecast - Chesapeake Energy Investor Presentation

Chesapeake Energy is expecting a strong 2022 and we can see the company outperforming even from initial forecasts. The company is predicting adjusted EBITDAX of $3.3 billion ($850 million per quarter) with capital expenditures to the tune of $1.45 billion. That's hefty continued financial spending for the company (~20% of its market capitalization) with 11 rigs.

The company sees net debt to 2022E adjusted EBITDA at $1.3 billion, meaning the company is taking advantage of its balance sheet to increase net debt by roughly $1 billion. The company expects 585,000 barrels/day of production and a strong reinvestment rate showing the strength of its overall portfolio.

The company's minimum hedged 2022 production means that it has significant additional upside potential.

Chesapeake Energy's Shareholder Returns

Putting this all together, Chesapeake Energy has a unique ability to drive shareholder returns.

The company should be able to generate substantial FCF through 2025, and an acquisition, especially a cash acquisition, could be managed by its debt load. Natural gas prices are high and the company can be expected to generate substantial FCF as a result. The company's base dividend yield is 3% and it has a significant shareholder return potential of that.

The company is planning to payout half its FCF (from the prior quarter). That could imply close to double-digit shareholder rewards for investors.

Chesapeake Energy's Risk

Chesapeake Energy's risk is natural gas prices. The company is continuing to invest heavily in its portfolio and an acquisition would increase leverage. We expect the company to continue generating strong FCF but there's no guarantee that that continues. That could hurt the company's ability to drive shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Energy has a low net debt position showing its financial strength. The company has a 20% FCF yield and is committed to roughly 10% in annualized shareholder returns starting in March. The base for the company will be a 3% dividend yield with additional shareholder returns on top of this for the company.

The company's potential Chief Oil and Gas acquisition will enable it to expand its assets at an opportune time. However, even outside of that, the company is continuing to spend heavily on capital expenditures and is continuing its growth. That continued investment means the potential for additional shareholder rewards highlighting the company's strength.